U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tilray, Myriad Genetics, Purple Innovation

By Reuters

Reuters


Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday, as poor economic data from China and Germany put the focus back on the impact of a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war which is pushing some major economies towards the brink of recession.

** Presidio Inc : up 25.5% premarket

Presidio: Set for best day ever on $2 bln go-private deal



** Myriad Genetics : down 25.7% premarket

Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'



** Purple Innovation : up 19.4% premarket

On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr



** Deciphera Pharma : up 4.5% premarket

Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar



** JD.com : down 1.5% premarket

Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact



** Grocery Outlet : up 11.7% premarket

Grocery Outlet eyes record high on upbeat qtrly results



** RealReal : up 12.9% premarket

RealReal rises on upbeat Q2



** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 1.6% premarket

Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts



** Covetrus Inc : up 0.8% premarket

There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair



** Portola Pharma : down 3.2% premarket

Down after pricing stock offering





