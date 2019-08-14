U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tilray, Myriad Genetics, Purple Innovation

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday, as poor economic data from China and Germany put the focus back on the impact of a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war which is pushing some major economies towards the brink of recession.

** Presidio Inc : up 25.5% premarket

Presidio: Set for best day ever on $2 bln go-private deal



** Myriad Genetics : down 25.7% premarket

Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'



** Purple Innovation : up 19.4% premarket

On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr



** Deciphera Pharma : up 4.5% premarket

Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar



** JD.com : down 1.5% premarket

Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact



** Grocery Outlet : up 11.7% premarket

Grocery Outlet eyes record high on upbeat qtrly results



** RealReal : up 12.9% premarket

RealReal rises on upbeat Q2



** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 1.6% premarket

Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts



** Covetrus Inc : up 0.8% premarket

There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair



** Portola Pharma : down 3.2% premarket

Down after pricing stock offering