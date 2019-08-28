U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tiffany, Adobe, Coty, Fitbit

Reuters
At 12:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.79% at 25,980.71. The S&P 500 was up 0.57% at 2,885.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.35% at 7,854.451.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Cimarex Energy Co , up 9.9%
** Philip Morris International Inc , up 5.3%
** Coty Inc , up 4.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Autodesk Inc , down 8.8% nL3N25O3FG
** Fortinet Inc , down 4.1%
** Ansys Inc , down 2.9%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Lannett Co Inc , up 39%
** Tallgrass Energy Lp , up 34.6%
** Dpw Holdings Inc , up 20.6%
The top two NYSE percentage losers:
** Movado Group , down 18.1%
** Nesco Holdings Inc , down 10.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Mdjm Ltd , up 60.6%
** Ecology and Environment Inc , up 50.3%
** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 21.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Phibro Animal Health Corp , down 23.4%
** Astronova Inc , down 17.1%
** Mosys Inc , down 15.8%
** Autodesk Inc : down 8.8%
** Microsoft Corp : down 0.4%
** Adobe Inc : down 2.4%
** Oracle Corp : down 0.8%
** Salesforce.com Inc : down 1.1%
Autodesk cracks on full-year earnings cut
Software companies drag down S&P 500 after Autodesk lowers forecast
** Cimarex Energy Co : up 9.9%
** Apache Corp : up 4.1%
** Diamondback Energy Inc : up 3.6%
** Devon Energy Corp : up 3.5%
** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 0.7%
** Chevron Corp : up 1.0%
Oil stocks follow jump in crude prices on larger-than-expected drop in inventories
** Papa John's International Inc : up 3.7%
Stifel upgrades to 'buy' after CEO appointment
** Lannett Co Inc : up 39.0%
Resurrection efforts gain credibility - Raymond James
** Tiffany & Co : up 3.1%
Tiffany pares gains after warning on Hong Kong protests
** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 29.6%
Gains after William Blair starts with "outperform"
** Dycom Industries Inc : up 8.9%
Advances as profit beats for fourth straight quarter
** DPW Holdings Inc : up 19.4%
DPW Holdings nearly doubles after clearing about $2 mln debt
** Tallgrass Energy LP : up 34.6%
Jumps on take-private offer
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 0.6%
** Endo International Plc : down 1.6%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 3.9%
Endo, Mallinckrodt down on talks of Purdue's$10 bln-$12 bln opioid settlement
** DouYu International Holdings Ltd : up 1.0%
JP Morgan sees DouYu's valuation attractive; rates 'overweight'
** Express Inc : up 16.9%
Express set for record low as same-store sales outlook clouds Q2 beat
** Movado Group Inc : down 18.1%
Movado Group plunges after cutting full-year outlook
** Soligenix Inc : up 8.7%
Soligenix jumps on positive recommendation from data monitoring committee
** Coty Inc : up 4.6%
Jumps on bright outlook as turnaround plan crystallizes
** Micron Solutions Inc : up 5.4%
Micron Solutions surges on receiving $3.7 mln contract
** Photronics Inc : up 4.2%
Rises on $100 mln share buyback plan
** Fitbit Inc : up 5.1%
Versa 2 smartwatch sets stock for best day in 8 months
** AstroNova Inc : down 17.1%
AstroNova set for worst day in 19 yrs on weak Q2 results
** Daktronics Inc : up 17.4%
Gains on quarterly profit beat
** Canadian Solar Inc : up 2.2%
Up after securing $120 mln project financing
** Brown-Forman Corp : down 0.6%
Drops as lower Jack Daniel's demand hits Q1 revenue
** Phibro Animal Health Corp : down 23.4%
Phibro hits 3-year low on weak Q4, FY 20 forecast
** Internap Corp : up 14.9%
Internap extends 2-day rally as tenant renews long-term contract
** Syneos Health Inc : up 5.7%
Rises after SEC plans no enforcement action after probe
** Ecology and Environment Inc : up 50.3%
Leaps on acquisition by WSP Global
** Yunji Inc : up 11.7%
Rises on $20 mln share buyback program
** MDJM Ltd : up 60.6%
Jumps on Chegdu real estate contract
** Heico Corp : down 2.6%
Beat and raise quarter 'not enough' after YTD outperformance
** Luokung Technology Corp : down 13.9%
Luokung Technology tumbles on deal to buy eMapgo Technologies
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.43%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.94%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.85%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.50%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.95%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.61%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.95%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.07%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.94%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.39%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.44%
