U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tiffany, Adobe, Coty, Fitbit

By Reuters

Reuters


At 12:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.79% at 25,980.71. The S&P 500 was up 0.57% at 2,885.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.35% at 7,854.451.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Cimarex Energy Co , up 9.9%

** Philip Morris International Inc , up 5.3%

** Coty Inc , up 4.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Autodesk Inc , down 8.8% nL3N25O3FG

** Fortinet Inc , down 4.1%

** Ansys Inc , down 2.9%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Lannett Co Inc , up 39%

** Tallgrass Energy Lp , up 34.6%

** Dpw Holdings Inc , up 20.6%



The top two NYSE percentage losers:

** Movado Group , down 18.1%

** Nesco Holdings Inc , down 10.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Mdjm Ltd , up 60.6%

** Ecology and Environment Inc , up 50.3%

** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 21.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Phibro Animal Health Corp , down 23.4%

** Astronova Inc , down 17.1%

** Mosys Inc , down 15.8%







** Autodesk Inc : down 8.8%

** Microsoft Corp : down 0.4%

** Adobe Inc : down 2.4%

** Oracle Corp : down 0.8%

** Salesforce.com Inc : down 1.1%

Autodesk cracks on full-year earnings cut

Software companies drag down S&P 500 after Autodesk lowers forecast



** Cimarex Energy Co : up 9.9%

** Apache Corp : up 4.1%

** Diamondback Energy Inc : up 3.6%

** Devon Energy Corp : up 3.5%

** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 0.7%

** Chevron Corp : up 1.0%

Oil stocks follow jump in crude prices on larger-than-expected drop in inventories



** Papa John's International Inc : up 3.7%

Stifel upgrades to 'buy' after CEO appointment



** Lannett Co Inc : up 39.0%

Resurrection efforts gain credibility - Raymond James



** Tiffany & Co : up 3.1%

Tiffany pares gains after warning on Hong Kong protests



** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 29.6%

Gains after William Blair starts with "outperform"



** Dycom Industries Inc : up 8.9%

Advances as profit beats for fourth straight quarter



** DPW Holdings Inc : up 19.4%

DPW Holdings nearly doubles after clearing about $2 mln debt



** Tallgrass Energy LP : up 34.6%

Jumps on take-private offer



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 0.6%

** Endo International Plc : down 1.6%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 3.9%

Endo, Mallinckrodt down on talks of Purdue's$10 bln-$12 bln opioid settlement



** DouYu International Holdings Ltd : up 1.0%

JP Morgan sees DouYu's valuation attractive; rates 'overweight'



** Express Inc : up 16.9%

Express set for record low as same-store sales outlook clouds Q2 beat



** Movado Group Inc : down 18.1%

Movado Group plunges after cutting full-year outlook



** Soligenix Inc : up 8.7%

Soligenix jumps on positive recommendation from data monitoring committee



** Coty Inc : up 4.6%

Jumps on bright outlook as turnaround plan crystallizes



** Micron Solutions Inc : up 5.4%

Micron Solutions surges on receiving $3.7 mln contract



** Photronics Inc : up 4.2%

Rises on $100 mln share buyback plan



** Fitbit Inc : up 5.1%

Versa 2 smartwatch sets stock for best day in 8 months



** AstroNova Inc : down 17.1%

AstroNova set for worst day in 19 yrs on weak Q2 results



** Daktronics Inc : up 17.4%

Gains on quarterly profit beat



** Canadian Solar Inc : up 2.2%

Up after securing $120 mln project financing



** Brown-Forman Corp : down 0.6%

Drops as lower Jack Daniel's demand hits Q1 revenue



** Phibro Animal Health Corp : down 23.4%

Phibro hits 3-year low on weak Q4, FY 20 forecast



** Internap Corp : up 14.9%

Internap extends 2-day rally as tenant renews long-term contract



** Syneos Health Inc : up 5.7%

Rises after SEC plans no enforcement action after probe



** Ecology and Environment Inc : up 50.3%

Leaps on acquisition by WSP Global



** Yunji Inc : up 11.7%

Rises on $20 mln share buyback program



** MDJM Ltd : up 60.6%

Jumps on Chegdu real estate contract



** Heico Corp : down 2.6%

Beat and raise quarter 'not enough' after YTD outperformance



** Luokung Technology Corp : down 13.9%

Luokung Technology tumbles on deal to buy eMapgo Technologies





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.43%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.94%

Consumer Staples

up 0.85%

Energy

up 1.50%

Financial

up 0.95%

Health

up 0.61%

Industrial

up 0.95%

Information Technology

down 0.07%

Materials

up 0.94%

Real Estate

up 0.39%

Utilities

down 0.44%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Oil , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ADBE ,


