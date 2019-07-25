Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Gemphire Therapeutics, LendingTree

By Reuters

Reuters


At 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.35% at 27,174.96. The S&P 500 was down 0.36% at 3,008.59 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.73% at 8,260.498.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Masco Corp , up 7.6%

** TechnipFMC Plc , up 5.5%

** Northrop Grumman Corp , up 4.4%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Align Technology Inc , down 25.3%

** Varian Medical Systems Inc , down 8.4%

** Ford Motor Co , down 6.8%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Diebold Nixdorf Inc , up 24.8%

** Meritage Homes Corp , up 14.4%

** Anixter International Inc , up 10.5%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Spirit Airlines Inc , down 17.9%

** Flexible Solutions Internationals Inc, down 14.8%

** TAL Education Group , down 12.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Anika Therapeutics Inc , up 33%

** TCR2 Therapeutcs Inc , up 27.4%

** Edap Tms Sa , up 21.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Align Technology Inc , down 25.3%

** Lantheus Holdings Inc , down 22.1%

** NextGen Healthcare Inc , down 20.2%







** Facebook Inc : down 1.4%

Street View: Facebook Stories monetization to drive business longer term



** Cara Therapeutics Inc : down 9.3%

Falls on stock offering to fund new drug application to FDA



** PayPal Hodlings Inc : down 6.2%

Street View: PayPal's low revenue guidance is a pause to sustain high growth



** Xilinx Inc : down 1.7%

Falls on revenue forecast miss



** Ford Motor Co : down 6.8%

Street View: Ford's soft forecast disappoints



** Tesla Inc : down 13.9%

Street View: Profitability concerns weigh on Tesla results

** Align Technology Inc : down 25.3%

Street View: Does Align Technology's Q2 signal choppy waters ahead?



** 3M Co : up 3.2%

3M rises on reaffirming FY profit forecast amid slowing global growth



** TAL Education Group : down 12.9%

Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q1 miss



** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : up 3.9%

Slips after mixed Opdivo data

** Costamare Inc : up 6.7%

Set for three-day winning streak on Q2 earnings beat



** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 6.6%

Surges on green flag from safety committee



** Hershey Co : down 0.3%

Slips as bitter forecast takes shine off quarterly profit beat



** Gemphire Therapeutics Inc : up 30.7%

Soars on all-stock merger deal



** Alkermes Plc : down 3.8%

Alkermes up on better-than-expected Q2 sales



** Raytheon Co : up 3.9%

Gains on beat-and-raise quarter



** Baxter International Inc : up 1.2%

Q2 results set pace for 2019 recovery

** LendingTree Inc : down 14.3%

Axed following a profit miss



** Aquestive : down 1.8%

** Assertio Therapeutics Inc: down 2.5%

** OptiNose Inc : down 5.7%

** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 2.3%

Consolidation could relieve the woes of specialty pharma companies - RBC



** Southwest Airlines Co : down 1.7%

** Spirit Airlines : down 17.9%

** American Airlines Group Inc : down 3.3%

U.S. airlines lose altitude as MAX grounding drags outlook



** NovoCure Ltd : up 5.0%

Rises as cancer treatment Optune drives Q2 sales beat





** Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 5.6%

Up on $20 mln special dividend payout

** Citrix Systems Inc : down 5.7%

Accelerated shift to subscription model takes a toll on results



** Kirby Corp : down 2.2%

Barge operator Kirby in deep waters after FY profit warning



** Zafgen Inc : up 6.7%

Shares jump on restructuring plan, potential pathway for drug



** Newmont Goldcorp : down 4.7%

Drags downs sector after co's profit misses

** Dow Inc : down 3.4%

Falls on lower-than-expected Q3 revenue forecast



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.33%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.40%

Consumer Staples

up 0.11%

Energy

down 0.60%

Financial

down 0.32%

Health

up 0.05%

Industrial

down 0.12%

Information Technology

down 0.73%

Materials

down 1.24%

Real Estate

down 0.63%

Utilities

down 0.17%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Oil , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AAL ,


