U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Gemphire Therapeutics, LendingTree

At 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.35% at 27,174.96. The S&P 500 was down 0.36% at 3,008.59 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.73% at 8,260.498.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Masco Corp , up 7.6%
** TechnipFMC Plc , up 5.5%
** Northrop Grumman Corp , up 4.4%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Align Technology Inc , down 25.3%
** Varian Medical Systems Inc , down 8.4%
** Ford Motor Co , down 6.8%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Diebold Nixdorf Inc , up 24.8%
** Meritage Homes Corp , up 14.4%
** Anixter International Inc , up 10.5%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Spirit Airlines Inc , down 17.9%
** Flexible Solutions Internationals Inc, down 14.8%
** TAL Education Group , down 12.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Anika Therapeutics Inc , up 33%
** TCR2 Therapeutcs Inc , up 27.4%
** Edap Tms Sa , up 21.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Lantheus Holdings Inc , down 22.1%
** NextGen Healthcare Inc , down 20.2%
** Facebook Inc : down 1.4%
Street View: Facebook Stories monetization to drive business longer term
** Cara Therapeutics Inc : down 9.3%
Falls on stock offering to fund new drug application to FDA
** PayPal Hodlings Inc : down 6.2%
Street View: PayPal's low revenue guidance is a pause to sustain high growth
** Xilinx Inc : down 1.7%
Falls on revenue forecast miss
** Ford Motor Co : down 6.8%
Street View: Ford's soft forecast disappoints
** Tesla Inc : down 13.9%
Street View: Profitability concerns weigh on Tesla results
** Align Technology Inc : down 25.3%
Street View: Does Align Technology's Q2 signal choppy waters ahead?
** 3M Co : up 3.2%
3M rises on reaffirming FY profit forecast amid slowing global growth
** TAL Education Group : down 12.9%
Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q1 miss
** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : up 3.9%
Slips after mixed Opdivo data
** Costamare Inc : up 6.7%
Set for three-day winning streak on Q2 earnings beat
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 6.6%
Surges on green flag from safety committee
** Hershey Co : down 0.3%
Slips as bitter forecast takes shine off quarterly profit beat
** Gemphire Therapeutics Inc : up 30.7%
Soars on all-stock merger deal
** Alkermes Plc : down 3.8%
Alkermes up on better-than-expected Q2 sales
** Raytheon Co : up 3.9%
Gains on beat-and-raise quarter
** Baxter International Inc : up 1.2%
Q2 results set pace for 2019 recovery
** LendingTree Inc : down 14.3%
Axed following a profit miss
** Aquestive : down 1.8%
** Assertio Therapeutics Inc: down 2.5%
** OptiNose Inc : down 5.7%
** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 2.3%
Consolidation could relieve the woes of specialty pharma companies - RBC
** Southwest Airlines Co : down 1.7%
** Spirit Airlines : down 17.9%
** American Airlines Group Inc : down 3.3%
U.S. airlines lose altitude as MAX grounding drags outlook
** NovoCure Ltd : up 5.0%
Rises as cancer treatment Optune drives Q2 sales beat
** Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 5.6%
Up on $20 mln special dividend payout
** Citrix Systems Inc : down 5.7%
Accelerated shift to subscription model takes a toll on results
** Kirby Corp : down 2.2%
Barge operator Kirby in deep waters after FY profit warning
** Zafgen Inc : up 6.7%
Shares jump on restructuring plan, potential pathway for drug
** Newmont Goldcorp : down 4.7%
Drags downs sector after co's profit misses
** Dow Inc : down 3.4%
Falls on lower-than-expected Q3 revenue forecast
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.33%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.40%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.11%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.60%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.32%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.05%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.12%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.73%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.24%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.63%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.17%
