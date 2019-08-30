U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, Campbell Soup, Alexion

Reuters





Gains on Wall Street petered out on Friday, with the Nasdaq index turning negative, as an upbeat mood fueled by signs of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks and solid domestic consumer spending data, waned ahead of a long Labor day weekend.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Campbell Soup Co , up 9%

** Dollar Tree Inc , up 4.2%

** DuPont de Nemours Inc , up 4%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Ulta Beauty Inc , down 27.9%

** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 9.7%

** Cooper Cos Inc , down 6.1%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Fang Holdings Ltd , up 16.5%

** Msg Networks Inc , up 13.6%

** Gtt Communications Inc , up 12.5%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Mallinckrodt Plc , down 16.6%

** Inspiremd Inc , down 13.3%

** Yext Inc , down 12.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Opgen Inc , up 23.9%

** NextDecade Corp , up 20.3%

** Ambarella Inc , up 17.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Ulta Beauty Inc , down 27.9%

** Afya Ltd , down 21.2%

** American Outdoor Brands Corp , down 12.8%







** Big Lots Inc : up 9.2%

Gains on quarterly profit beat



** Ambarella Inc : up 17.8%

Gains after Q2 results beat, Cowen raises PT to Street high



** SeaChange International Inc : up 13.2%

Rises on Q2 rev beat, new CEO



** Akari Therapeutics Plc : up 7.8%

Rises on "orphan drug" status for rare disease drug



** Tesla Inc : up 3.3%

Eyes third session of gains on China purchase tax exemption



** Dell Technologies Inc : up 9.7%

Set for best day since market return as Q2 results impress



** AAC Holdings Inc : down 18.1%

Falls on bigger FY loss forecast



** American Outdoor Brands Corp : down 12.8%

Slumps as results miss, China tariffs weigh on forecast



** Fang Holdings Ltd : up 16.5%

Jump on Q2 profit vs year-ago loss



** MSG Networks Inc : up 13.6%

Rises on share buyback offer



** Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.5%

Rises on positive data for antibiotic for skin infections



** Campbell Soup Co : up 9.0%

Rises on higher gross margin, EPS beat



** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 9.6%

** Amgen Inc : up 1.3% premarket

Down as court to review three Soliris patents



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.05% Consumer Discretionary down 0.03% Consumer Staples up 0.17% Energy up 0.15% Financial up 0.66% Health up 0.31% Industrial up 0.89% Information Technology up 0.26% Materials up 0.91% Real Estate up 0.16% Utilities up 0.26%

