U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, Campbell Soup, Alexion

Gains on Wall Street petered out on Friday, with the Nasdaq index turning negative, as an upbeat mood fueled by signs of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks and solid domestic consumer spending data, waned ahead of a long Labor day weekend.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Campbell Soup Co , up 9%
** Dollar Tree Inc , up 4.2%
** DuPont de Nemours Inc , up 4%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Ulta Beauty Inc , down 27.9%
** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 9.7%
** Cooper Cos Inc , down 6.1%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Fang Holdings Ltd , up 16.5%
** Msg Networks Inc , up 13.6%
** Gtt Communications Inc , up 12.5%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Mallinckrodt Plc , down 16.6%
** Inspiremd Inc , down 13.3%
** Yext Inc , down 12.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Opgen Inc , up 23.9%
** NextDecade Corp , up 20.3%
** Ambarella Inc , up 17.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Ulta Beauty Inc , down 27.9%
** Afya Ltd , down 21.2%
** American Outdoor Brands Corp , down 12.8%
** Big Lots Inc : up 9.2%
Gains on quarterly profit beat
** Ambarella Inc : up 17.8%
Gains after Q2 results beat, Cowen raises PT to Street high
** SeaChange International Inc : up 13.2%
Rises on Q2 rev beat, new CEO
** Akari Therapeutics Plc : up 7.8%
Rises on "orphan drug" status for rare disease drug
** Tesla Inc : up 3.3%
Eyes third session of gains on China purchase tax exemption
** Dell Technologies Inc : up 9.7%
Set for best day since market return as Q2 results impress
** AAC Holdings Inc : down 18.1%
Falls on bigger FY loss forecast
** American Outdoor Brands Corp : down 12.8%
Slumps as results miss, China tariffs weigh on forecast
** Fang Holdings Ltd : up 16.5%
Jump on Q2 profit vs year-ago loss
** MSG Networks Inc : up 13.6%
Rises on share buyback offer
** Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.5%
Rises on positive data for antibiotic for skin infections
** Campbell Soup Co : up 9.0%
Rises on higher gross margin, EPS beat
** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 9.6%
** Amgen Inc : up 1.3% premarket
Down as court to review three Soliris patents
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.05%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.03%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.17%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.15%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.66%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.31%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.89%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.26%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.91%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.16%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.26%
