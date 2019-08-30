Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, American Outdoor Brands

Reuters


At 8:43 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.56% at 26,527. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.59% at 2,944, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.58% at 7,756.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Myovant Sciences Ltd , up 4.9%

** Vector Group Ltd , up 13.4%

** Msg Networks Inc , up 13.1%



The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Yext Inc , down 5.9%

** Prosight Global Inc , down 5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** MicroVision Inc , up 20.7%

** SeaChange International Inc , up 21.8%

** Ambarella Inc , up 21%



The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Ulta Beauty Inc , down 24.6%

** Approach Resources Inc , down 21.1%





** Big Lots Inc : up 9% premarket

Gains on quarterly profit beat



** Ambarella Inc : up 21% premarket

Gains after Q2 results beat, Cowen raises PT to Street high



** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 5.3% premarket

Rises on higher solar module shipments



** SeaChange International Inc : up 21.8% premarket

Rises on Q2 rev beat, new CEO



** Akari Therapeutics Plc : up 15% premarket

Rises on "orphan drug" status for rare disease drug



** Tesla Inc : up 3.6% premarket

Eyes third session of gains on China purchase tax exemption



** Dell Technologies Inc : up 9.3% premarket

Set for best day since market return as Q2 results impress



** AAC Holdings Inc : down 2.3% premarket

Falls on bigger FY loss forecast



** American Outdoor Brands Corp : down 17.2% premarket

Slumps as results miss, China tariffs weigh on forecast





