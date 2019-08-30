U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, American Outdoor Brands

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 8:43 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.56% at 26,527. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.59% at 2,944, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.58% at 7,756.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Myovant Sciences Ltd , up 4.9%
** Vector Group Ltd , up 13.4%
** Msg Networks Inc , up 13.1%
The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Yext Inc , down 5.9%
** Prosight Global Inc , down 5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** MicroVision Inc , up 20.7%
** SeaChange International Inc , up 21.8%
** Ambarella Inc , up 21%
The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Ulta Beauty Inc , down 24.6%
** Approach Resources Inc , down 21.1%
** Big Lots Inc : up 9% premarket
Gains on quarterly profit beat
** Ambarella Inc : up 21% premarket
Gains after Q2 results beat, Cowen raises PT to Street high
** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 5.3% premarket
Rises on higher solar module shipments
** SeaChange International Inc : up 21.8% premarket
Rises on Q2 rev beat, new CEO
** Akari Therapeutics Plc : up 15% premarket
Rises on "orphan drug" status for rare disease drug
** Tesla Inc : up 3.6% premarket
Eyes third session of gains on China purchase tax exemption
** Dell Technologies Inc : up 9.3% premarket
Set for best day since market return as Q2 results impress
** AAC Holdings Inc : down 2.3% premarket
Falls on bigger FY loss forecast
** American Outdoor Brands Corp : down 17.2% premarket
Slumps as results miss, China tariffs weigh on forecast
Referenced Symbols:
AAC
,