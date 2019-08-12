Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Barrick Gold, CannTrust

By Reuters

Reuters


At 10:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.62% at 26,124.72. The S&P 500 was down 0.53% at 2,903.09 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.55% at 7,915.383.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Amgen Inc , up 4.7 %

** Sysco Corp , up 4.6 %

** News Corp Class A , up 3.2 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Nektar Therapeutics , down 11.2 %

** DXC Technology Co , down 5 %

** Occidental Petroleum Corp , down 4 %



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** UBS AG , up 11.6 %

** Farfetch Ltd , up 11.5 %

** GTT Communications Inc , up 11 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Loma Negra Co , down 56.4 %

** BBVA Banco Frances S.A , down 55.8 %

** Empresa Distribuidora , down 55.6 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 44.3 %

** Soliton Inc , up 25.3 %

** Everspin Technologies Inc , up 14.6 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Grupo Financiero Galicia , down 55.1 %

** Mmtec Inc , down 34.8 %

** Cresud Sociedad Anonima , down 35 %





** CBS : down 0.3%

** Viacom Inc : down 3.2%

CBS shareholders to get slight premium from Viacom merger- sources



** Tesla : down 1.2%

Set to open lower for second straight session



** General Electric Co : down 0.9%

JPM's Tusa says GE's fundamentals still look negative



** Barrick Gold Corp : up 1.7%

Rises on upbeat Q2 gold production



** CannTrust : down 24.0%

Falls as second facility found non-compliant



** Big Lots : down 2.4%

** Five Below : down 2.1%

** Dollar Tree : up 0.4%

** Target : down 0.8%

** Dollar General : up 0.6%

** Costco Wholesale Corp : up 0.2%

** Kroger : down 0.7%

** Walmart : down 1.2%

** Grocery Outlet : down 0.3%

Discounters and Supermarkets: Q2 okay but its all about tariffs and H2 outlook



** Yield10 Bioscience : up 11.5%

Shares rise on U.S. patent allowance



** Tyson Foods : down 0.9%

Shares singe after Kansas beef plant fire



** Roku Inc :up 7.7%

** Netflix : up 0.6%

Needham prefers streaming Roku to Netflix



** Jason Industries Inc : up 18.7%

Shares rise as co explores options, including a sale



** NetEase : down 2.3%

Falls after GS downgrades on weaker online games outlook



** Nio : down 2.2%

Drops after July deliveries hit by challenging China conditions



** Evolus : down 3.7%

** Allergan Plc : down 0.3%

Evolus rises as its new Botox rival powers Q2 sales beat



** Livent : down 14.0%

Slides on report BofA downgrades to "underperform"



** Tapestry : down 2.9%

Dips as Coach in hot water over China T-shirt row



** MPLX LP : down 1.3%

CS trims PT on gathering, processing margin concern



** Brinker International Inc : down 2.1%

Evercore raises PT on same store sales strength



** CooTek : down 10.6%

** Alphabet Inc : down 0.6%

CooTek: Drops as co cuts Q2 revenue forecast after Google disables its apps



** Cellect Biotechnology : up 77.1%

Surges on positive recommendation from safety review committee



** Wright Medical : down 2.4%

Challenging fundamentals lead to rating downgrade at Wells Fargo



** Entercom Communications : down 6.5%

Drops after co cuts quarterly dividend



** Dare Bioscience : up 4.5%

Surges after treatment wins special status from FDA



** Sysco : up 4.6%

Rises after Q4 profit beats estimates



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.58%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.78%

Consumer Staples

down 0.19%

Energy

down 1.20%

Financial

down 1.00%

Health

down 0.33%

Industrial

down 0.57%

Information Technology

down 0.38%

Materials

down 0.28%

Real Estate

down 0.07%

Utilities

down 0.17%





