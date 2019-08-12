U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Barrick Gold, CannTrust

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 10:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.62% at 26,124.72. The S&P 500 was down 0.53% at 2,903.09 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.55% at 7,915.383.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Amgen Inc , up 4.7 %
** Sysco Corp , up 4.6 %
** News Corp Class A , up 3.2 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Nektar Therapeutics , down 11.2 %
** DXC Technology Co , down 5 %
** Occidental Petroleum Corp , down 4 %
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** UBS AG , up 11.6 %
** Farfetch Ltd , up 11.5 %
** GTT Communications Inc , up 11 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Loma Negra Co , down 56.4 %
** BBVA Banco Frances S.A , down 55.8 %
** Empresa Distribuidora , down 55.6 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 44.3 %
** Soliton Inc , up 25.3 %
** Everspin Technologies Inc , up 14.6 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Grupo Financiero Galicia , down 55.1 %
** Mmtec Inc , down 34.8 %
** Cresud Sociedad Anonima , down 35 %
** CBS : down 0.3%
** Viacom Inc : down 3.2%
CBS shareholders to get slight premium from Viacom merger- sources
** Tesla : down 1.2%
Set to open lower for second straight session
** General Electric Co : down 0.9%
JPM's Tusa says GE's fundamentals still look negative
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 1.7%
Rises on upbeat Q2 gold production
** CannTrust : down 24.0%
Falls as second facility found non-compliant
** Big Lots : down 2.4%
** Five Below : down 2.1%
** Dollar Tree : up 0.4%
** Target : down 0.8%
** Dollar General : up 0.6%
** Costco Wholesale Corp : up 0.2%
** Kroger : down 0.7%
** Walmart : down 1.2%
** Grocery Outlet : down 0.3%
Discounters and Supermarkets: Q2 okay but its all about tariffs and H2 outlook
** Yield10 Bioscience : up 11.5%
Shares rise on U.S. patent allowance
** Tyson Foods : down 0.9%
Shares singe after Kansas beef plant fire
** Roku Inc :up 7.7%
** Netflix : up 0.6%
Needham prefers streaming Roku to Netflix
** Jason Industries Inc : up 18.7%
Shares rise as co explores options, including a sale
** NetEase : down 2.3%
Falls after GS downgrades on weaker online games outlook
** Nio : down 2.2%
Drops after July deliveries hit by challenging China conditions
** Evolus : down 3.7%
** Allergan Plc : down 0.3%
Evolus rises as its new Botox rival powers Q2 sales beat
** Livent : down 14.0%
Slides on report BofA downgrades to "underperform"
** Tapestry : down 2.9%
Dips as Coach in hot water over China T-shirt row
** MPLX LP : down 1.3%
CS trims PT on gathering, processing margin concern
** Brinker International Inc : down 2.1%
Evercore raises PT on same store sales strength
** CooTek : down 10.6%
** Alphabet Inc : down 0.6%
CooTek: Drops as co cuts Q2 revenue forecast after Google disables its apps
** Cellect Biotechnology : up 77.1%
Surges on positive recommendation from safety review committee
** Wright Medical : down 2.4%
Challenging fundamentals lead to rating downgrade at Wells Fargo
** Entercom Communications : down 6.5%
Drops after co cuts quarterly dividend
** Dare Bioscience : up 4.5%
Surges after treatment wins special status from FDA
** Sysco : up 4.6%
Rises after Q4 profit beats estimates
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.58%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.78%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.19%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.20%
|
Financial
|
|
down 1.00%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.33%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.57%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.38%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.28%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.07%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.17%
Referenced Symbols:
AGN
,