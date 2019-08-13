U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tencent Music, Genworth Financial

Reuters
At 6:50 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.09% at 25,844. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.08% at 2,878, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.15% at 7,555.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Genworth Financial Inc , up 17.9%
** Grupo Supervielle SA , up 12.3%
** Seadrill Partners LLC , up 9.0%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** China Rapid Finance Ltd , down 14.5%
** HighPoint Resources Corp , down 7.6%
** Autohome Inc , down 4.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Yield10 Bioscience Inc , up 21.3%
** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 21.1%
** Douyu International Holdings Ltd , up 8.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , down 32.8%
** Inpixon , down 28.6%
** Victory Capital Holdings Inc , down 21.2%
** Tencent Music : down 3.1% premarket
Slides as quarterly revenue misses estimates
** Genworth Financial Inc : up 18% premarket
Soars on deal to sell interest in Canadian unit
** Akamai Technologies : down 0.9% premarket
Falls on planned convertible debt deal