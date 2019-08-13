Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tencent Music, Genworth Financial

By Reuters

Reuters


At 6:50 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.09% at 25,844. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.08% at 2,878, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.15% at 7,555.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Genworth Financial Inc , up 17.9%

** Grupo Supervielle SA , up 12.3%

** Seadrill Partners LLC , up 9.0%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** China Rapid Finance Ltd , down 14.5%

** HighPoint Resources Corp , down 7.6%

** Autohome Inc , down 4.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Yield10 Bioscience Inc , up 21.3%

** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 21.1%

** Douyu International Holdings Ltd , up 8.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , down 32.8%

** Inpixon , down 28.6%

** Victory Capital Holdings Inc , down 21.2%



** Tencent Music : down 3.1% premarket

Slides as quarterly revenue misses estimates



** Genworth Financial Inc : up 18% premarket

Soars on deal to sell interest in Canadian unit



** Akamai Technologies : down 0.9% premarket

Falls on planned convertible debt deal





