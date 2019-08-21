U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Medtech, Lowe's

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, on upbeat retail earnings and hopes that stimulus from the government and central bank would keep the economy humming.





The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Target Corp , up 13.2%

** Lowe's Cos Inc , up 12.5%

** Sunnova Energy International Inc , up 6.2%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Jumia Tech AG , down 11.9%

** Tata Motors Ltd , down 7.8%

** Cheetah Mobile Inc , down 5.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Jaguar Health Inc , up 35.7%

** SemiLEDs Corp , up 23.9%

** Cerecor Inc , up 17.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Taronis Tech Inc , down 17.1%

** Children's Place Inc , down 11.5%

** Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd , down 11.5%





** Home Depot Inc : up 0.5% premarket

Comparable sales could improve in H2



** Pinduoduo Inc : up 11.2% premarket

Jumps on upbeat Q2 result



** Lowe's Cos Inc : up 12.5% premarket

Rises on Q2 profit and same-store sales beat



** Baozun Inc : up 2.6% premarket

Rises on upbeat Q2 results, Q3 forecast



** Okta Inc : up 1.5% premarket

'High flyer primed for further climb' says Cowen



** Target Corp : up 13.2% premarket

To open at record high on upbeat Q2, FY profit forecast raise



** Medtronic Plc : up 0.4% premarket

MedTech stocks safer as tweets, headlines drive market volatility - BMO



This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics