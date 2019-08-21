U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Lowe's, Tesla, Fitbit, Lyft

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1% on Wednesday, as upbeat earnings from retailers Lowe's and Target reinforced confidence in consumer demand, while investors awaited the release of the Fed minutes for further clues on the path of interest rate cuts.





The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Target Corp , up 19.1%

** Lowe's Cos Inc , up 10.1 %

** Alliance Data Systems Corp , up 5.7%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Aflac Inc , down 4.8%

** Amcor Plc , down 3.9%

** Conagra Brands Inc , down 1.4%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Inspiremd Inc , up 36.6%

** Target Corp , up 19.1%

** China Green Agriculture Inc , up 16.4%



The top NYSE percentage losers:

** Yuma Energy Inc , down 14.9%

** Jumia Tech AG , down 13.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** SemiLEDs Corp , up 43.2%

** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 25%

** Stabilis Energy Inc , up 18.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Cree Inc , down 15.8%

** Trovagene Inc , down 15.3%

** Artelo Biosciences Inc , down 13.5%





** Lyft Inc : up 1.2%

Climbs, shakes off expiry of lockup



** Tesla Inc : down 1.9%

Walmart sues while top analyst says competition hurting Model S, X sales



** Target Corp : up 19.1%

Shows no signs of slowdown



** Walt Disney Co : up 0.6%

Endgame for "Spider-Man"?



** Fitbit Inc : up 2.5%

Rises after deal with Singapore government



** SemiLEDS Corp : up 43.2%

Jumps on stock purchase offer



** Stabilis Energy Inc : up 18.9%

Gains after deals to expand in Mexico



** Sharps Compliance Corp : up 12.1%

Jumps on beating estimates



** Pinduoduo Inc : up 13.3%

Jumps on upbeat Q2 result



** Lowe's Cos Inc : up 10.1%

Rises on Q2 profit and same-store sales beat



** Baozun Inc : down 12.0%

Rises on upbeat Q2 results, Q3 forecast



** MSG Networks Inc : down 12.8%

Falls on lower-than-expected Q4 results



** Jumia Technologies AG : down 13.7%

Jumia Technologies set to hit record low on Q2 rev miss



** Cree Inc : down 15.8%

Street View: Cree's issues go beyond Huawei ban



** Okta Inc : up 3.7%

'High flyer primed for further climb' says Cowen



** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 4.3%

Jumps on research deal with Massachusetts General Hospital



** Synlogic Inc : down 7.2%

Confidence in Synlogic falls after stopping hyperammonemia drug



** Nvidia Corp : up 2.6%

Nvidia, Marvell Technology gain after Benchmark transitions with 'buy'



** Kohl's Corp : up 4.3%

Focused on improving metrics in H2, despite margin pressures



** Altimmune Inc : up 2.3%

Up on additional funding to develop its anthrax vaccine



** Children's Place Inc : down 7.5%

Set for 3-1/2 year low as profit forecast disappoints



** ServiceNow Inc : up 4.8%

Don't wait, buy NOW - Stifel



** Cerecor Inc : up 2.1%

Up on FDA fast track status for co's metabolic disorder treatment ]



** Aptinyx Inc : up 2.9%

Aptinyx jumps after drug shows promise for head injuries in rodent study



** Urban Outfitters Inc : up 5.4%

Street View-Urban Outfitters' Q3 off to strong start after mixed Q2



** Aptinyx Inc : up 2.9%

Jumps after drug shows promise for head injuries in rodent study



** Cyberark Software Ltd : up 4.5%

Cowen starts with 'outperform' rating



** Tegna Inc : down 6.1%

Tumbles after confirming buyout interest from Apollo Global



** Hawaiian Holdings Inc : down 4.4%

Stifel downgrades to "sell" as competition heats up



** Eros International : up 0.7%

Rises on partnership with Vodafone Qatar



** ScanSource Inc : down 7.5%

Falls on weak Q4 results, forecast



** Toll Brothers Inc : down 4.4%

Creaky after decline in home orders



** Redfin Corp : up 3.4%

** Re/max Holdings Inc : up 2.3%

Redfin, Re/Max rise after Craig-Hallum upgrades to "buy"



** Antero Resources Corp : down 4.4%

Guggenheim cuts E&P companies PTs on weaker gas, NGL price





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.57% Consumer Discretionary up 1.70% Consumer Staples up 0.15% Energy up 0.75% Financial up 0.50% Health up 0.74% Industrial up 0.83% Information Technology up 1.22% Materials up 0.67% Real Estate up 0.14% Utilities up 0.18%