U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Lowe's, Tesla, Fitbit

U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday following upbeat retail earnings from Lowe's and Target that reinforced confidence in consumer demand, while investors awaited release of the Fed minutes for further clues on the path of future rate cuts.





The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Target Corp , up 19.1%

** Lowe's Cos Inc , up 9.7%

** Alliance Data Systems Corp , up 6.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Aflac Inc , down 4.3%

** Amcor Plc , down 3.6%

** Conagra Brands Inc , down 1.9%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Inspiremd Inc , up 44.9%

** China Green Agriculture Inc , up 23.1%

** Target Corp , up 19.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Yuma Energy Inc , down 14.9%

** Jumia Tech AG , down 13.9%

** MSG Networks Inc , down 12.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** SemiLEDS Corp , up 40.5%

** Stabilis Energy Inc , up 28.2%

** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 25.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Cree Inc , down 16.7%

** Trovagene Inc , down 13.3%

** NuCana Plc , down 12.9%





** Pinduoduo Inc : up 13.9%

Jumps on upbeat Q2 result



** Lowe's Cos Inc : up 9.7%

Rises on Q2 profit and same-store sales beat



** Okta Inc : up 4.1%

'High flyer primed for further climb' says Cowen



** Target Corp : up 19.1%

Hits record high on beat-and-raise Q2, lifts other retailers



** Abbott Laboratories : up 0.4%

** Medtronic Plc : up 1.0%

MedTech stocks safer as tweets, headlines drive market volatility - BMO



** Synlogic Inc : down 7.4%

Confidence in Synlogic falls after stopping hyperammonemia drug



** Nvidia Corp : up 3.0%

Nvidia, Marvell Technology gain after brokerage Benchmark transitions with 'buy'



** Kohl's Corp : up 3.7%

Focused on improving metrics in H2, despite margin pressures



** Kinder Morgan Inc : up 1.7%

Up on C$4.35 bln deal with Pembina Pipeline



** Altimmune Inc : up 3.8%

Up on additional funding to develop its anthrax vaccine



** CBS Corp : down 0.3%

Concern over merger synergies weighing on CBS - Stephens



** DPW Holdings Inc : up 1.9%

Jumps on exclusive notes offering on its investment portal



** Children's Place Inc : down 6.3%

Set for 3-1/2 year low as profit forecast disappoints



** Analog Devices Inc : down 1.2%

Falls on Q4 outlook



** ServiceNow Inc : up 4.0%

Don't wait, buy NOW - Stifel



** Walt Disney Co : up 0.5%

Endgame for "Spider-Man"?



** Cerecor Inc : up 1.8%

Up on FDA fast track status for co's metabolic disorder treatment ]



** Fitbit Inc : up 3.6%

Rises after deal with Singapore government



** Jumia Technologies AG : down 13.9%

Jumia Technologies set to hit record low on Q2 rev miss



** Tesla Inc : down 2.2%

Tesla: Walmart sues while top analyst says competition hurting Model S, X sales



** Aptinyx Inc : up 2.9%

Aptinyx jumps after drug shows promise for head injuries in rodent study



** Cree Inc : down 16.7%

Street View: Cree's issues go beyond Huawei ban



** Urban Outfitters Inc : up 5.0%

Street View-Urban Outfitters' Q3 off to strong start after mixed Q2



** Aptinyx Inc : up 2.9%

Jumps after drug shows promise for head injuries in rodent study



** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.9%

Alexion could prevail in the Soliris U.S. patent row - Morgan Stanley



** Cyberark Software Ltd : up 4.1%

Cowen starts with 'outperform' rating



** Tegna Inc : down 5.9%

Tumbles after confirming buyout interest from Apollo Global



** Hawaiian Holdings Inc : down 4.5%

Stifel downgrades to "sell" as competition heats up



** Eros International : up 0.7%

Rises on partnership with Vodafone Qatar



** ScanSource Inc : down 7.7%

Falls on weak Q4 results, forecast



** SemiLEDS Corp : up 40.5%

Jumps on stock purchase offer



** Toll Brothers Inc : down 2.7%

Creaky after decline in home orders



** Stabilis Energy Inc : up 28.2%

Gains after deals to expand in Mexico



** Sharps Compliance Corp : up 9.0%

Jumps on beating estimates





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.63% Consumer Discretionary up 1.63% Consumer Staples up 0.26% Energy up 0.74% Financial up 0.46% Health up 0.88% Industrial up 0.87% Information Technology up 1.33% Materials up 0.60% Real Estate up 0.69% Utilities up 0.12%