U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Lowe's, Pinduoduo, Synlogic

Wall Street was set to open higher on Wednesday, as investors cheered upbeat earnings from Lowe's and Target, while awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting due later in the day.





The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Target Corp , up 17.0%

** Lowe's Cos Inc , up 12.6%

** Re/Max Holdings Inc , up 9.6%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Jumia Technologies AG , down 19.4%

** Tata Motors Ltd , down 7.1%

** Cheetah Mobile Inc , down 4.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Alta Mesa Resources Inc , up 170.3%

** Jaguar Health Inc , up 26.1%

** Waitr Holdings Inc , up 18.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** American Resources Corp , down 28.9%

** Trovagene Inc , down 26.6%

** Xpresspa Group Inc , down 10.3%





** Home Depot Inc : up 0.5% premarket

Comparable sales could improve in H2



** Medtronic Plc : down 0.5% premarket

Q1 beat sets stage for faster growth



** Pinduoduo Inc : up 15.5% premarket

Jumps on upbeat Q2 result



** Lowe's Cos Inc : up 12.6% premarket

Rises on Q2 profit and same-store sales beat



** Baozun Inc : down 6.3% premarket

Rises on upbeat Q2 results, Q3 forecast



** Okta Inc : up 1.5% premarket

'High flyer primed for further climb' says Cowen



** Target Corp : up 17.0% premarket

To open at record high on upbeat Q2, FY profit forecast raise



** Abbott Laboratories : up 1.0% premarket

** Medtronic Plc : down 0.5% premarket

MedTech stocks safer as tweets, headlines drive market volatility - BMO



** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 1.0% premarket

Jumps on research deal with Massachusetts General Hospital



** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd : up 9.2% premarket

Rises after Citi says "buy" on attractive valuation



** Synlogic Inc : down 7.2% premarket

Confidence in Synlogic falls after stopping hyperammonemia drug



** Nvidia Corp : up 1.4% premarket

Nvidia, Marvell Technology gain after Benchmark transitions with 'buy'



** Kohl's Corp : up 0.7% premarket

Focused on improving metrics in H2, despite margin pressures



** Kinder Morgan Inc : up 3.2% premarket

Up on C$4.35 bln deal with Pembina Pipeline



** Altimmune Inc : up 9.4% premarket

Up on additional funding to develop its anthrax vaccine



** CBS Corp : up 1.3% premarket

Concern over merger synergies weighing on CBS -Stephens



** DPW Holdings Inc : up 14.2% premarket

Jumps on exclusive notes offering on its investment portal



** Children's Place Inc : down 9.2% premarket

Set for 3-1/2 year low as profit forecast disappoints



** Analog Devices Inc : down 2.5% premarket

Falls on Q4 outlook



** ServiceNow Inc : up 3.4% premarket

Don't wait, buy NOW - Stifel



