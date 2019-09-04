Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry, Tyson Foods, JetBlue Airways, Navistar

By Reuters

Reuters


At 8:06 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.85% at 26,344. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.88% at 2,931.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.04% at 7,696.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Seadril Ltd , up 16.1%

** Intelsat SA , up 9.3%

** Navistar International Corp , up 9.3%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Superior Industries International Inc , down 11.5%

** Safe Bulkers Inc , down 11.2%

** Yirendai Ltd , down 6.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** OpGen Inc , up 67.2%

** Top Ships Inc , up 28.7%

** Clearside Biomedical Inc , up 26.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd , down 13%

** Vera Bradley Inc , down 8.4%

** Eltek Ltd , down 7.7%





** Tapestry Inc : up 2.5% premarket

Tapestry: Rises after CEO Victor Luis steps down



** Navistar International Corp : up 9.3% premarket

Navistar International Corp: Jumps on Q2 results beat



** Tyson Foods Inc : down 4.7% premarket

Tyson Foods: Tumbles after FY profit forecast cut



** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 3.3% premarket

JetBlue down after cutting Q3 forecast for key revenue metric



** Box Inc : up 8.3% premarket

Box: Shares jump after Starboard reveals 7.5% stake



** Superior Industries International Inc : down 11.5% premarket

Superior Industries shares humbled on dividend suspension



** Seadrill Ltd : up 16.1% premarket

Seadrill: Shares soar after contract award



** Top Ships Inc : up 28.7% premarket

TOP Ships: Jumps on smaller first-half loss



** Coupa Software Inc : up 11.4% premarket

Coupa Software: Eyes record high on upbeat Q2 results



** Redwood Trust Inc : down 3.2% premarket

Redwood Trust Inc drops on upsized stock deal



** Fortive Corp : up 3.2% premarket

Fortive Corp rises on plans to split into two listed entities



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 3.6% premarket

Co-Diagnostics rises on expanded license agreement





