U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry, Tyson Foods, JetBlue Airways, Navistar

At 8:06 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.85% at 26,344. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.88% at 2,931.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.04% at 7,696.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Seadril Ltd , up 16.1%
** Intelsat SA , up 9.3%
** Navistar International Corp , up 9.3%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Superior Industries International Inc , down 11.5%
** Safe Bulkers Inc , down 11.2%
** Yirendai Ltd , down 6.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** OpGen Inc , up 67.2%
** Top Ships Inc , up 28.7%
** Clearside Biomedical Inc , up 26.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd , down 13%
** Vera Bradley Inc , down 8.4%
** Eltek Ltd , down 7.7%
** Tapestry Inc : up 2.5% premarket
Tapestry: Rises after CEO Victor Luis steps down
** Navistar International Corp : up 9.3% premarket
Navistar International Corp: Jumps on Q2 results beat
** Tyson Foods Inc : down 4.7% premarket
Tyson Foods: Tumbles after FY profit forecast cut
** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 3.3% premarket
JetBlue down after cutting Q3 forecast for key revenue metric
** Box Inc : up 8.3% premarket
Box: Shares jump after Starboard reveals 7.5% stake
** Superior Industries International Inc : down 11.5% premarket
Superior Industries shares humbled on dividend suspension
** Seadrill Ltd : up 16.1% premarket
Seadrill: Shares soar after contract award
** Top Ships Inc : up 28.7% premarket
TOP Ships: Jumps on smaller first-half loss
** Coupa Software Inc : up 11.4% premarket
Coupa Software: Eyes record high on upbeat Q2 results
** Redwood Trust Inc : down 3.2% premarket
Redwood Trust Inc drops on upsized stock deal
** Fortive Corp : up 3.2% premarket
Fortive Corp rises on plans to split into two listed entities
** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 3.6% premarket
Co-Diagnostics rises on expanded license agreement
