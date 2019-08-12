U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry, CannTrust, Tesla, Viacom

Reuters
At 11:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.10% at 25,997.24. The S&P 500 was down 0.97% at 2,890.28 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.91% at 7,886.46.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Amgen Inc , up 4.9 %
** Sysco Corp , up 3.3 %
** News Corp Class A , up 3 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Nektar Therapeutics , down 11.5 %
** DXC Technology Co , down 5.4 %
** Tapestry Inc , down 4.5 %
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** GTT Communications Inc , up 12.7 %
** GSX TECHEDU INC , up 11.8 %
** UBS AG , up 11.6 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Loma Negra Co , down 59.2 %
** Empresa Distribuidora , down 55.9 %
** Central Puerto SA , down 54.5 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 58.1 %
** Soliton Inc , up 25.2 %
** Everspin Technologies Inc , up 15.9 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. , down 52.9 %
** Mmtec Inc , down 43.7 %
** Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial , down 36 %
** Tapestry Inc : down 4.5%
** PVH Corp : down 3.6%
** Tiffany & Co : down 3.3%
Versace, Coach in Chinese hot water
** CannTrust : down 24.1%
Falls as second facility found non-compliant
** Tesla : down 2.1%
Set to open lower for second straight session
** CBS : down 1.2%
** Viacom Inc : down 4.4%
CBS shareholders to get slight premium from Viacom merger- sources
** General Electric Co : down 1.1%
JPM's Tusa says GE's fundamentals still look negative
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 1.2%
Rises on upbeat Q2 gold production
** PlayAGS Inc : up 11.6%
Up on share buyback; analyst says valuation 'attractive'
** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.5%
** MGM Resorts International : down 1.0%
** Melco Resorts and Entertainment : down 0.1%
Casino stocks hit as Hong Kong protests weigh on gambling hub Macau
** Amgen : up 4.9%
Amgen's patent win creates room for M&A - Cowen
** Big Lots : down 1.9%
** Five Below : down 2.3%
** Dollar Tree : up 0.3%
** Target : down 1.1%
** Costco Wholesale Corp : down 0.4%
** Kroger : down 0.6%
** Walmart : down 1.5%
** Grocery Outlet : down 0.1%
Discounters and Supermarkets: Q2 okay but its all about tariffs and H2 outlook
** Yield10 Bioscience : up 21.1%
Shares rise on U.S. patent allowance
** Tyson Foods : down 1.8%
Shares singe after Kansas beef plant fire
** Roku Inc :up 7.5%
** Netflix : up 0.4%
Needham prefers streaming Roku to Netflix
** Jason Industries Inc : up 17.3%
Shares rise as co explores options, including a sale
** NetEase : down 2.7%
Falls after GS downgrades on weaker online games outlook
** Nio : down 2.2%
Drops after July deliveries hit by challenging China conditions
** Evolus : down 0.7%
** Allergan Plc : down 0.4%
Evolus rises as its new Botox rival powers Q2 sales beat
** Livent : down 13.9%
Slides on report BofA downgrades to "underperform"
** MPLX LP : down 0.9%
CS trims PT on gathering, processing margin concern
** CooTek : down 9.3%
** Alphabet Inc : down 1.0%
CooTek: Drops as co cuts Q2 revenue forecast after Google disables its apps
** Cellect Biotechnology : up 79.4%
Surges on positive recommendation from safety review committee
** Wright Medical : down 3.0%
Challenging fundamentals lead to rating downgrade at Wells Fargo
** Entercom Communications : down 6.1%
Drops after co cuts quarterly dividend
** Ceragon Networks : down 1.4%
Tumbles on lean net income forecast
** Dare Bioscience : up 4.0%
Surges after treatment wins special status from FDA
** Rite Aid : down 0.8%
Climbs higher with new CEO at the helm
** Sysco : up 3.3%
Rises after Q4 profit beats estimates
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.85%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 1.30%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.82%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.37%
|
Financial
|
|
down 1.48%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.68%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.02%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.95%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.63%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.16%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.47%
