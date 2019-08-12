Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry, CannTrust, Tesla, Viacom

By Reuters

At 11:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.10% at 25,997.24. The S&P 500 was down 0.97% at 2,890.28 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.91% at 7,886.46.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Amgen Inc , up 4.9 %

** Sysco Corp , up 3.3 %

** News Corp Class A , up 3 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Nektar Therapeutics , down 11.5 %

** DXC Technology Co , down 5.4 %

** Tapestry Inc , down 4.5 %



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** GTT Communications Inc , up 12.7 %

** GSX TECHEDU INC , up 11.8 %

** UBS AG , up 11.6 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Loma Negra Co , down 59.2 %

** Empresa Distribuidora , down 55.9 %

** Central Puerto SA , down 54.5 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 58.1 %

** Soliton Inc , up 25.2 %

** Everspin Technologies Inc , up 15.9 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. , down 52.9 %

** Mmtec Inc , down 43.7 %

** Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial , down 36 %



** Tapestry Inc : down 4.5%

** PVH Corp : down 3.6%

** Tiffany & Co : down 3.3%

Versace, Coach in Chinese hot water



** CannTrust : down 24.1%

Falls as second facility found non-compliant



** Tesla : down 2.1%

Set to open lower for second straight session



** CBS : down 1.2%

** Viacom Inc : down 4.4%

CBS shareholders to get slight premium from Viacom merger- sources



** General Electric Co : down 1.1%

JPM's Tusa says GE's fundamentals still look negative



** Barrick Gold Corp : up 1.2%

Rises on upbeat Q2 gold production



** PlayAGS Inc : up 11.6%

Up on share buyback; analyst says valuation 'attractive'



** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.5%

** MGM Resorts International : down 1.0%

** Melco Resorts and Entertainment : down 0.1%

Casino stocks hit as Hong Kong protests weigh on gambling hub Macau



** Amgen : up 4.9%

Amgen's patent win creates room for M&A - Cowen



** Big Lots : down 1.9%

** Five Below : down 2.3%

** Dollar Tree : up 0.3%

** Target : down 1.1%

** Costco Wholesale Corp : down 0.4%

** Kroger : down 0.6%

** Walmart : down 1.5%

** Grocery Outlet : down 0.1%

Discounters and Supermarkets: Q2 okay but its all about tariffs and H2 outlook



** Yield10 Bioscience : up 21.1%

Shares rise on U.S. patent allowance



** Tyson Foods : down 1.8%

Shares singe after Kansas beef plant fire



** Roku Inc :up 7.5%

** Netflix : up 0.4%

Needham prefers streaming Roku to Netflix



** Jason Industries Inc : up 17.3%

Shares rise as co explores options, including a sale



** NetEase : down 2.7%

Falls after GS downgrades on weaker online games outlook



** Nio : down 2.2%

Drops after July deliveries hit by challenging China conditions



** Evolus : down 0.7%

** Allergan Plc : down 0.4%

Evolus rises as its new Botox rival powers Q2 sales beat



** Livent : down 13.9%

Slides on report BofA downgrades to "underperform"



** MPLX LP : down 0.9%

CS trims PT on gathering, processing margin concern



** CooTek : down 9.3%

** Alphabet Inc : down 1.0%

CooTek: Drops as co cuts Q2 revenue forecast after Google disables its apps



** Cellect Biotechnology : up 79.4%

Surges on positive recommendation from safety review committee



** Wright Medical : down 3.0%

Challenging fundamentals lead to rating downgrade at Wells Fargo



** Entercom Communications : down 6.1%

Drops after co cuts quarterly dividend



** Ceragon Networks : down 1.4%

Tumbles on lean net income forecast



** Dare Bioscience : up 4.0%

Surges after treatment wins special status from FDA



** Rite Aid : down 0.8%

Climbs higher with new CEO at the helm



** Sysco : up 3.3%

Rises after Q4 profit beats estimates



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.85%

Consumer Discretionary

down 1.30%

Consumer Staples

down 0.82%

Energy

down 1.37%

Financial

down 1.48%

Health

down 0.68%

Industrial

down 1.02%

Information Technology

down 0.95%

Materials

down 0.63%

Real Estate

down 0.16%

Utilities

down 0.47%





AGN


