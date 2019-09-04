U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, American Eagle, Tapestry, JetBlue

Reuters
At 10:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.62% at 26,280.89. The S&P 500 was up 0.67% at 2,925.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.82% at 7,938.94.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** PVH Corp , up 7.6%
** Western Digital Corp , up 6%
** General Electric Co , up 5.1%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Tyson Foods Inc , down 5.5%
** Fortive Corp , down 4.5%
** Starbucks Corp , down 2.7%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Comstock Resources Inc , up 16%
** Sunland Online Education Group , up 14.1%
** Owens & Minor Inc , up 13.5%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc , down 14.4%
The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** OpGen Inc , up 88.8%
** Top Ships Inc , up 33.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Eltek Ltd , down 21.2%
** Vera Bradley Inc , down 17.5%
** USA Technlogies Inc , down 16.9%
** Tapestry Inc : up 4.3%
Tapestry: Rises after CEO Victor Luis steps down
** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 4.4%
JetBlue down after cutting Q3 forecast for key revenue metric
** PVH Corp : up 7.6%
Calvin Klein-owner PVH eyes best day in 5 months
** Top Ships Inc : up 33.2%
TOP Ships: Jumps on smaller first-half loss
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : down 14.4%
American Eagle: Slips after Q3 forecast disappoints
** Navistar International Corp : up 8.0%
Navistar International Corp: Jumps on Q2 results beat
** Tyson Foods Inc : down 5.5%
Tyson Foods: Tumbles after FY profit forecast cut
** Box Inc : up 11.6%
Box: Shares jump after Starboard reveals 7.5% stake
** Superior Industries International Inc : down 5.8%
Superior Industries shares humbled on dividend suspension
** Seadrill Ltd : up 7.6%
Seadrill: Shares soar after contract award
** Coupa Software Inc : up 14.0%
Coupa Software: Eyes record high on upbeat Q2 results
** Redwood Trust Inc : down 1.8%
Redwood Trust Inc drops on upsized stock deal
** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 8.2%
Co-Diagnostics rises on expanded license agreement
** Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.3%
Idera Pharmaceuticals: Climbs on entering research partnership with AbbVie
** OpGen Inc : up 88.8%
OpGen Inc: Set for best day in 3 years after deal to buy rival Curetis
** Clearside Biomedical Inc : up 39.5%
Clearside jumps as Regenxbio picks its device for delivery of gene therapy
** Michaels Companies Inc : up 14.8%
Michaels Cos paints rosy outlook, shares jump
** Village Farms International Inc : up 1.7%
Village Farms: Up on cannabis supply deal
** Insulet Corp : down 2.8%
Insulet Corp falls on upsized convertible debt deal
** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 9.9%
Citius jumps on cost savings prospect of ~$10 mln in clinical trial [Link]
** Safe Bulkers Inc : down 6.5%
Safe Bulkers sinks after posting surprise Q2 loss
** Roku Inc : up 3.9%
Roku: Gains after D.A. Davidson raises PT to Street high
** Vera Bradley Inc : down 17.5%
Vera Bradley records worst day ever after Q2 earnings miss
** Encore Capital Group Inc : down 6.5%
Encore Capital dips on planned convertible debt deal
** Starbucks Corp : down 2%
Starbucks shares go cold on slower profit growth in 2020
Starbucks sees slower profit growth in 2020
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.80%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.32%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.43%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.82%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.18%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.02%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.22%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.62%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.54%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.19%
