U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, American Eagle, Tapestry, JetBlue

At 10:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.62% at 26,280.89. The S&P 500 was up 0.67% at 2,925.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.82% at 7,938.94.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** PVH Corp , up 7.6%

** Western Digital Corp , up 6%

** General Electric Co , up 5.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Tyson Foods Inc , down 5.5%

** Fortive Corp , down 4.5%

** Starbucks Corp , down 2.7%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Comstock Resources Inc , up 16%

** Sunland Online Education Group , up 14.1%

** Owens & Minor Inc , up 13.5%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** American Eagle Outfitters Inc , down 14.4%



The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** OpGen Inc , up 88.8%

** Top Ships Inc , up 33.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Eltek Ltd , down 21.2%

** Vera Bradley Inc , down 17.5%

** USA Technlogies Inc , down 16.9%







** Tapestry Inc : up 4.3%

Tapestry: Rises after CEO Victor Luis steps down



** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 4.4%

JetBlue down after cutting Q3 forecast for key revenue metric



** PVH Corp : up 7.6%

Calvin Klein-owner PVH eyes best day in 5 months



** Top Ships Inc : up 33.2%

TOP Ships: Jumps on smaller first-half loss



** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : down 14.4%

American Eagle: Slips after Q3 forecast disappoints



** Navistar International Corp : up 8.0%

Navistar International Corp: Jumps on Q2 results beat



** Tyson Foods Inc : down 5.5%

Tyson Foods: Tumbles after FY profit forecast cut



** Box Inc : up 11.6%

Box: Shares jump after Starboard reveals 7.5% stake



** Superior Industries International Inc : down 5.8%

Superior Industries shares humbled on dividend suspension



** Seadrill Ltd : up 7.6%

Seadrill: Shares soar after contract award



** Coupa Software Inc : up 14.0%

Coupa Software: Eyes record high on upbeat Q2 results



** Redwood Trust Inc : down 1.8%

Redwood Trust Inc drops on upsized stock deal



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 8.2%

Co-Diagnostics rises on expanded license agreement



** Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.3%

Idera Pharmaceuticals: Climbs on entering research partnership with AbbVie



** OpGen Inc : up 88.8%

OpGen Inc: Set for best day in 3 years after deal to buy rival Curetis



** Clearside Biomedical Inc : up 39.5%

Clearside jumps as Regenxbio picks its device for delivery of gene therapy



** Michaels Companies Inc : up 14.8%

Michaels Cos paints rosy outlook, shares jump



** Village Farms International Inc : up 1.7%

Village Farms: Up on cannabis supply deal



** Insulet Corp : down 2.8%

Insulet Corp falls on upsized convertible debt deal



** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 9.9%

Citius jumps on cost savings prospect of ~$10 mln in clinical trial [Link]



** Safe Bulkers Inc : down 6.5%

Safe Bulkers sinks after posting surprise Q2 loss



** Roku Inc : up 3.9%

Roku: Gains after D.A. Davidson raises PT to Street high



** Vera Bradley Inc : down 17.5%

Vera Bradley records worst day ever after Q2 earnings miss



** Encore Capital Group Inc : down 6.5%

Encore Capital dips on planned convertible debt deal



** Starbucks Corp : down 2%

Starbucks shares go cold on slower profit growth in 2020

Starbucks sees slower profit growth in 2020



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.80% Consumer Discretionary up 0.32% Consumer Staples up 0.25% Energy up 1.43% Financial up 0.82% Health down 0.18% Industrial up 1.02% Information Technology up 1.22% Materials up 0.62% Real Estate up 0.54% Utilities down 0.19%