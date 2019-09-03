U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Square, Tailored Brands, U.S. casinos

Reuters
At 9:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.04% at 26,129.56. The S&P 500 was down 0.66% at 2,907.22 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.45% at 7,926.728.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Everest Re Group Ltd , up 4.7%
** Marketaxess Holdings Inc , up 1.6%
** Twitter Inc , up 1.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Cimarex Energy Co , down 4%
** Wynn Resorts Ltd , down 3.8%
** Apache Corp , down 3.3%
The top NYSE percentage gainer:
** Emergent BioSolutions Inc , up 11.3%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** Intelsat SA , down 10.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc , up 69%
** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc , up 18.4%
** Conn's Inc , up 16.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** CIM Commerical Trust Corp , down 60.5%
** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc , down 18.8%
** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 18.6%
** Snap Inc : up 3.1%
Snap's game is strong; Evercore upgrades
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 69%
Cidara soars on pact with Mundipharma to develop, sell Rezafungin
** Medicines Co : up 8.9%
Medicines Co: Jumps on full late-stage data for cholesterol drug
** Eldorado Gold Corp : up 1.7%
Eldorado Gold: Rises on optimism around Greece project permits
** Conn's Inc : up 16.2%
Conn's: Builds on Q2 results beat
** MAM Software Group Inc : up 13.6%
MAM Software set for best day in 3 years on takeover offer
** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 18.6%
Aridis Pharmaceuticals: Falls after flu drug flunks mid-stage study
** Wynn Resorts Ltd : down 3.9%
** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.5%
** MGM Resorts International : down 2%
U.S. casinos: Slide after disappointing Macau data
** Tailored Brands Inc : up 2%
Tailored Brands up on licensing agreement with the NFL
** Square Inc : up 3.1%
Square: Gains after Suntrust upgrades to 'buy'
** Amarin Corporation PLC : up 2.5%
Amarin gains as European Society of Cardiology recommends Vascepa use
** Ardelyx Inc : up 12.8%
Ardelyx: Jumps after kidney disease drug shows promise
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.46%
|
Consumer Discretionary down 0.26%
|
|
down 0.26%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.42%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.71%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.88%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.59%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.24%
|
Information Technology down 0.60%
|
|
down 0.60%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.15%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.13%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.11%
