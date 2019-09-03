U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Square, Tailored Brands, U.S. casinos

Reuters





At 9:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.04% at 26,129.56. The S&P 500 was down 0.66% at 2,907.22 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.45% at 7,926.728.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Everest Re Group Ltd , up 4.7%

** Marketaxess Holdings Inc , up 1.6%

** Twitter Inc , up 1.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Cimarex Energy Co , down 4%

** Wynn Resorts Ltd , down 3.8%

** Apache Corp , down 3.3%



The top NYSE percentage gainer:

** Emergent BioSolutions Inc , up 11.3%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** Intelsat SA , down 10.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Cidara Therapeutics Inc , up 69%

** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc , up 18.4%

** Conn's Inc , up 16.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** CIM Commerical Trust Corp , down 60.5%

** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc , down 18.8%

** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 18.6%





** Snap Inc : up 3.1%

Snap's game is strong; Evercore upgrades



** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 69%

Cidara soars on pact with Mundipharma to develop, sell Rezafungin



** Medicines Co : up 8.9%

Medicines Co: Jumps on full late-stage data for cholesterol drug



** Eldorado Gold Corp : up 1.7%

Eldorado Gold: Rises on optimism around Greece project permits



** Conn's Inc : up 16.2%

Conn's: Builds on Q2 results beat



** MAM Software Group Inc : up 13.6%

MAM Software set for best day in 3 years on takeover offer



** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 18.6%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals: Falls after flu drug flunks mid-stage study



** Wynn Resorts Ltd : down 3.9%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.5%

** MGM Resorts International : down 2%

U.S. casinos: Slide after disappointing Macau data



** Tailored Brands Inc : up 2%

Tailored Brands up on licensing agreement with the NFL



** Square Inc : up 3.1%

Square: Gains after Suntrust upgrades to 'buy'



** Amarin Corporation PLC : up 2.5%

Amarin gains as European Society of Cardiology recommends Vascepa use



** Ardelyx Inc : up 12.8%

Ardelyx: Jumps after kidney disease drug shows promise



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.46% Consumer Discretionary down 0.26% Consumer Staples down 0.42% Energy down 1.71% Financial down 0.88% Health down 0.59% Industrial down 1.24% Information Technology down 0.60% Materials down 1.15% Real Estate down 0.13% Utilities up 0.11%