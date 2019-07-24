Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Jounce Therapeutics, Edward Lifesciences, Texas Instruments

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Wednesday, pressured by a fall in big tech companies after the announcement of a broad antitrust investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into the sector.



Surges as user growth rises for 2nd straight quarter



Rises on Celgene deal update



Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat



Edwards Lifesciences: Rises on TAVR-powered Q2 profit beat



Sizzles after profit beat, upbeat forecast



Teradyne: Surges on Q2 results



Poised for 4-day winning streak on M&A chatter



Drops as FTC set to fine $5 bln in privacy settlement



Jumps after supply deal with NATO



Chipmakers, investors rejoice Texas Instruments Q2 results





