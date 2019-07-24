U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Jounce Therapeutics, Edward Lifesciences, Texas Instruments

Reuters





U.S. stock index futures dropped on Wednesday, pressured by a fall in big tech companies after the announcement of a broad antitrust investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into the sector.



** Snap Inc : up 11.1% premarket

Surges as user growth rises for 2nd straight quarter



** Jounce Therapeutics : up 38.1% premarket

Rises on Celgene deal update



** Texas Instruments Inc : up 5.3% premarket

Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat



** Edwards Lifesciences Corp : up 11.3% premarket

Edwards Lifesciences: Rises on TAVR-powered Q2 profit beat



** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : up 2.9% premarket

Sizzles after profit beat, upbeat forecast



** Teradyne Inc : up 15.8% premarket

Teradyne: Surges on Q2 results



** Sprint Corp : up 4.4% premarket

Poised for 4-day winning streak on M&A chatter



** Facebook Inc : down 1.3% premarket

Drops as FTC set to fine $5 bln in privacy settlement



** Vislink Technologies : up 15.5% premarket

Jumps after supply deal with NATO



Chipmakers, investors rejoice Texas Instruments Q2 results

