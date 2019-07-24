U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Jounce Therapeutics, Edward Lifesciences, Texas Instruments

Reuters
U.S. stock index futures dropped on Wednesday, pressured by a fall in big tech companies after the announcement of a broad antitrust investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into the sector.
** Snap Inc : up 11.1% premarket
Surges as user growth rises for 2nd straight quarter
** Jounce Therapeutics : up 38.1% premarket
Rises on Celgene deal update
** Texas Instruments Inc : up 5.3% premarket
Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat
** Edwards Lifesciences Corp : up 11.3% premarket
Edwards Lifesciences: Rises on TAVR-powered Q2 profit beat
** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : up 2.9% premarket
Sizzles after profit beat, upbeat forecast
** Teradyne Inc : up 15.8% premarket
Teradyne: Surges on Q2 results
** Sprint Corp : up 4.4% premarket
Poised for 4-day winning streak on M&A chatter
** Facebook Inc : down 1.3% premarket
Drops as FTC set to fine $5 bln in privacy settlement
** Vislink Technologies : up 15.5% premarket
Jumps after supply deal with NATO
** Nvidia Corp : up 1.5% premarket
Chipmakers, investors rejoice Texas Instruments Q2 results
