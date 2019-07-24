U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap Inc, Jounce Therapeutics, Tupperware

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after bleak earnings from industrial bellwethers Caterpillar and Boeing exacerbated concerns of a slowing global economy that have roiled financial markets this year.
Drops on upsized $500 mln stock deal
** Snap Inc : up 14.2%
Street View: Snap Inc has enough momentum to profitability
** Jounce Therapeutics : up 16.0%
Rises on Celgene deal update
** Texas Instruments Inc : up 7.1%
Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat
** Edwards Lifesciences Corp : up 11.4%
Rises on TAVR-powered Q2 profit beat
** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : up 5.3%
Chipotle fires up Wall Street; stock set to hit record high
** Teradyne Inc : up 12.1%
Teradyne: Surges on Q2 results
** Coca-Cola Co : up 0.8%
Street View: CEO Quincey's strategies help Coca-Cola sparkle in Q2
** Boeing Co : down 1.2%
Down after posting biggest quarterly loss in a decade
** Caterpillar Inc : down 4.6%
Caterpillar: Slides as slowing construction machines demand hits Q2 profit
** Sprint Corp : up 6.5%
Poised for 4-day winning streak on M&A chatter [nL4N24P2AX
** Facebook Inc : down 1.5%
Drops after co to pay record $5 bln U.S. fine to FTC in privacy settlement
** Vislink Technologies : up 8.7%
Jumps after supply deal with NATO
** United Parcel Service Inc : up 8.5%
Rise on second-quarter profit, revenue beat
** Tupperware Brands Corp : down 15.7%
Tupperware to open at over decade low on Q2 miss
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 18.3%
Falls after report that chairman, CEO were informed of violation
** Canadian National Railway Co : up 3.1%
Street View: Crude-by-rail to drive CN Rail's petroleum & chemicals RTM growth in H2
** VF Corp : up 0.9%
Climbs on beat-and-raise quarter
** Owens Corning : up 5.8%
Shares strengthen on biggest profit beat in 2 years
** Anthem Inc : down 4.1%
Higher medical costs dampen Anthem's beat-and-raise quarter
** Manhattan Associates Inc : up 19.4%
Up on beat-and-raise quarter
** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 3.5%
Norfolk Southern goes off the rail on first quarterly miss in 2 years
** Carlisle Companies Inc : up 5.4%
Carlisle Companies set to open at 3-week high on profit beat
** Tenet Healthcare Corp : up 6.1%
Rises on plans to spin off Conifer unit
** Amphenol Corp : down 4.4%
Slips as U.S. curbs on Huawei leads to forecast cut
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.23%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.12%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.06%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.27%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.05%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.38%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.39%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.21%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.28%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.11%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.27%
Referenced Symbols:
AKAM
,