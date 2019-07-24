Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap Inc, Jounce Therapeutics, Tupperware

By Reuters

Reuters


U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after bleak earnings from industrial bellwethers Caterpillar and Boeing exacerbated concerns of a slowing global economy that have roiled financial markets this year.

Drops on upsized $500 mln stock deal



** Snap Inc : up 14.2%

Street View: Snap Inc has enough momentum to profitability



** Jounce Therapeutics : up 16.0%

Rises on Celgene deal update



** Texas Instruments Inc : up 7.1%

Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat



** Edwards Lifesciences Corp : up 11.4%

Rises on TAVR-powered Q2 profit beat



** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : up 5.3%

Chipotle fires up Wall Street; stock set to hit record high



** Teradyne Inc : up 12.1%

Teradyne: Surges on Q2 results



** Coca-Cola Co : up 0.8%

Street View: CEO Quincey's strategies help Coca-Cola sparkle in Q2



** Boeing Co : down 1.2%

Down after posting biggest quarterly loss in a decade



** Caterpillar Inc : down 4.6%

Caterpillar: Slides as slowing construction machines demand hits Q2 profit



** Sprint Corp : up 6.5%

Poised for 4-day winning streak on M&A chatter [nL4N24P2AX



** Facebook Inc : down 1.5%

Drops after co to pay record $5 bln U.S. fine to FTC in privacy settlement



** Vislink Technologies : up 8.7%

Jumps after supply deal with NATO



** United Parcel Service Inc : up 8.5%

Rise on second-quarter profit, revenue beat



** Tupperware Brands Corp : down 15.7%

Tupperware to open at over decade low on Q2 miss



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 18.3%

Falls after report that chairman, CEO were informed of violation



** Canadian National Railway Co : up 3.1%

Street View: Crude-by-rail to drive CN Rail's petroleum & chemicals RTM growth in H2



** VF Corp : up 0.9%

Climbs on beat-and-raise quarter



** Owens Corning : up 5.8%

Shares strengthen on biggest profit beat in 2 years



** Anthem Inc : down 4.1%

Higher medical costs dampen Anthem's beat-and-raise quarter



** Manhattan Associates Inc : up 19.4%

Up on beat-and-raise quarter



** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 3.5%

Norfolk Southern goes off the rail on first quarterly miss in 2 years



** Carlisle Companies Inc : up 5.4%

Carlisle Companies set to open at 3-week high on profit beat



** Tenet Healthcare Corp : up 6.1%

Rises on plans to spin off Conifer unit



** Amphenol Corp : down 4.4%

Slips as U.S. curbs on Huawei leads to forecast cut





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.23%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.12%

Consumer Staples

down 0.06%

Energy

up 0.27%

Financial

down 0.05%

Health

down 0.38%

Industrial

up 0.39%

Information Technology

up 0.21%

Materials

down 0.28%

Real Estate

down 0.11%

Utilities

down 0.27%





