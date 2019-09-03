Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Cidara Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals

At 8:17 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.86% at 26,179. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.74% at 2,903.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.82% at 7,628.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Key Energy Services Inc , up 6.8%

** Autozone Inc , up 6.4%

** Owens & Minor Inc , up 6.3%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Intelsat SA , down 10.5%

** Sasol Ltd , down 8.5%

** ProPetro Holding Corp , down 6.1%



The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Cidara Therapeutics Inc , up 66.7%

** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc , up 23.0%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** CIM Commercial Trust Corp , down 57.7%

** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 0%

** TDH Holdings Inc , down 17.8%





** Snap Inc : up 1.7% premarket

Snap's game is strong; Evercore upgrades



** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 66.7% premarket

Cidara soars on pact with Mundipharma to develop, sell Rezafungin



** Medicines Co : up 13.5% premarket

Medicines Co: Jumps on full late-stage data for cholesterol drug



** Eldorado Gold Corp : up 5.7% premarket

Eldorado Gold: Rises on optimism around Greece project permits



** Conn's Inc : up 13.6% premarket

Conn's: Builds on Q2 results beat



** MAM Software Group Inc : up 12.5% premarket

MAM Software set for best day in 3 years on takeover offer



** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 27.1% premarket

Aridis Pharmaceuticals: Falls after flu drug flunks mid-stage study





