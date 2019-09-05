U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Slack, Signet, Mallinckrodt, Match

Reuters
At 9:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.32% at 26,703.39. The S&P 500 was up 1.05% at 2,968.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.28% at 8,079.102.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** IPG Photonics Corp , up 6.2%
** Micron Tech , up 5.1%
** NVIDIA Corp , up 4.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Church & Dwight Co Inc , down 3.5%
** Welltower Inc , down 2.2%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp , down 2.1%
The top two NYSE percentage gainers:
** Signet Jewelers Ltd , up 31.4%
** Cloudera Inc , up 9.4%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** REV Group Inc , down 22.8%
** Meredith Corp , down 22.9%
** Slack Technologies Inc , down 15.1%
The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Castor Maritime Inc , up 34.8%
** Modern Media Acquisition Corp , up 20.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Livongo Health Inc , down 15.2%
** Endo International PLC , down 10.2%
** Verint Systems Inc , down 9.4%
Slack Technologies: Slides as co forecasts bigger-than-expected Q3 loss
** Mallinckrodt PLC : down 36.3%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 2.8%
Mallinckrodt slumps on report of potential bankruptcy, drags Endo and Teva
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : up 3.7%
Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises on plans to name CEO soon, reduce inventory
** At Home Group Inc : down 12.4%
At Home Group Inc: Slips on rev miss, weaker-than-expected outlook
** Signet Jewelers Ltd : up 31.4%
Signet Jewelers: Jumps on Q2 beat, full-year profit forecast
** Match Group Inc : up 3.0%
Match Group: Suntrust sees Tinder driving growth in Q3, says "buy"
** Cloudera Inc : up 9.4%
Cloudera shares climb higher after Q2 revenue beat; JPM raises PT
** Palo Alto Networks Inc : up 7.4%
Palo Alto Networks: Rises on strong sales-growth forecast
** Qutoutiao Inc : down 6.9%
Qutoutiao Inc: Drops on wider Q2 loss
** GMS Inc : down 4.7%
GMS drops after announcing secondary public offering
** SecureWorks Corp : up 11.0%
Secureworks: Rises on revenue beat
** Appian Corp : down 4.4%
Appian dips after pricing stock offering
** Kirkland's Inc : down 22.7%
Kirkland's set to hit over 11-yr low on weak Q2 results
** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : up 13.3%
Global Blood Therapeutics: Rises as FDA accepts to review blood disorder therapy
** Smartsheet Inc : down 5.4%
Smartsheet: Set for worst day in three months on gloomy FY forecast
** Edesa Biotech Inc : up 16.5%
Edesa Biotech Inc: Rises on nod to start trials in hemorrhoid patients
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.96%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.32%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.11%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.06%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.93%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.43%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.53%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.71%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.07%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.96%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 1.17%
