U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Slack, Signet, Mallinckrodt, Match

At 9:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.32% at 26,703.39. The S&P 500 was up 1.05% at 2,968.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.28% at 8,079.102.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** IPG Photonics Corp , up 6.2%

** Micron Tech , up 5.1%

** NVIDIA Corp , up 4.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Church & Dwight Co Inc , down 3.5%

** Welltower Inc , down 2.2%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp , down 2.1%



The top two NYSE percentage gainers:

** Signet Jewelers Ltd , up 31.4%

** Cloudera Inc , up 9.4%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** REV Group Inc , down 22.8%

** Meredith Corp , down 22.9%

** Slack Technologies Inc , down 15.1%



The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Castor Maritime Inc , up 34.8%

** Modern Media Acquisition Corp , up 20.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Livongo Health Inc , down 15.2%

** Endo International PLC , down 10.2%

** Verint Systems Inc , down 9.4%







** Slack Technologies Inc : down 15.1%

Slack Technologies: Slides as co forecasts bigger-than-expected Q3 loss



** Mallinckrodt PLC : down 36.3%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 2.8%

** Endo International PLC : down 10.2%

Mallinckrodt slumps on report of potential bankruptcy, drags Endo and Teva



** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : up 3.7%

Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises on plans to name CEO soon, reduce inventory



** At Home Group Inc : down 12.4%

At Home Group Inc: Slips on rev miss, weaker-than-expected outlook



** Signet Jewelers Ltd : up 31.4%

Signet Jewelers: Jumps on Q2 beat, full-year profit forecast



** Match Group Inc : up 3.0%

Match Group: Suntrust sees Tinder driving growth in Q3, says "buy"



** Cloudera Inc : up 9.4%

Cloudera shares climb higher after Q2 revenue beat; JPM raises PT



** Palo Alto Networks Inc : up 7.4%

Palo Alto Networks: Rises on strong sales-growth forecast



** Qutoutiao Inc : down 6.9%

Qutoutiao Inc: Drops on wider Q2 loss



** GMS Inc : down 4.7%

GMS drops after announcing secondary public offering



** SecureWorks Corp : up 11.0%

Secureworks: Rises on revenue beat



** Appian Corp : down 4.4%

Appian dips after pricing stock offering



** Kirkland's Inc : down 22.7%

Kirkland's set to hit over 11-yr low on weak Q2 results



** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : up 13.3%

Global Blood Therapeutics: Rises as FDA accepts to review blood disorder therapy



** Smartsheet Inc : down 5.4%

Smartsheet: Set for worst day in three months on gloomy FY forecast



** Edesa Biotech Inc : up 16.5%

Edesa Biotech Inc: Rises on nod to start trials in hemorrhoid patients



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.96% Consumer Discretionary up 1.32% Consumer Staples down 0.11% Energy up 1.06% Financial up 1.93% Health up 0.43% Industrial up 1.53% Information Technology up 1.71% Materials up 1.07% Real Estate down 0.96% Utilities down 1.17%