Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Slack, Mallinckrodt, At Home Group, Bed Bath & Beyond
At 7:33 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.89% at 26,606. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.85% at 2,963.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.13% at 7,810.25.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Signet Jewelers Ltd , up 18.0%
** Cloudera Inc , up 14.7%
** Central Puerto SA , up 14.5%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Mallinckrodt PLC , down 40.5%
** At Home Group Inc , down 20.4%
** Slack Technologies Inc , down 12.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Sunopta Inc , up 30.4%
** Nano Dimension Ltd , up 21.6%
** MoSys Inc , up 17.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Kirkland's Inc , down 27.3%
** Endo International PLC , down 10.7%
** Uniqure NV , down 9.1%
** Slack Technologies Inc : down 12.5% premarket
Slack Technologies: Slides as co forecasts bigger-than-expected Q3 loss
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : up 1.5% premarket
Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises on plans to name CEO soon, reduce inventory
** At Home Group Inc : down 20.4% premarket
At Home Group Inc: Slips on rev miss, weaker-than-expected outlook
** Mallinckrodt PLC : down 40.5% premarket
Mallinckrodt mulls potential bankruptcy, says report; shares slump
** Cloudera Inc : up 14.7% premarket
Cloudera shares climb higher after Q2 revenue beat; JPM raises PT
** Palo Alto Networks Inc : up 5.2% premarket
Palo Alto Networks: Rises on strong sales-growth forecast
** Arcadia Biosciences Inc : up 4.8% premarket
Arcadia Biosciences: Rises after expanding hemp operations to California
** Qutoutiao Inc : down 8.0% premarket
Qutoutiao Inc: Drops on wider Q2 loss
** GMS Inc : down 4.3% premarket
GMS drops after announcing secondary public offering
