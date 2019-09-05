Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Slack, Mallinckrodt, At Home Group, Bed Bath & Beyond

By Reuters

Reuters

At 7:33 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.89% at 26,606. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.85% at 2,963.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.13% at 7,810.25.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Signet Jewelers Ltd , up 18.0%

** Cloudera Inc , up 14.7%

** Central Puerto SA , up 14.5%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Mallinckrodt PLC , down 40.5%

** At Home Group Inc , down 20.4%

** Slack Technologies Inc , down 12.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Sunopta Inc , up 30.4%

** Nano Dimension Ltd , up 21.6%

** MoSys Inc , up 17.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Kirkland's Inc , down 27.3%

** Endo International PLC , down 10.7%

** Uniqure NV , down 9.1%





** Slack Technologies Inc : down 12.5% premarket

Slack Technologies: Slides as co forecasts bigger-than-expected Q3 loss



** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : up 1.5% premarket

Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises on plans to name CEO soon, reduce inventory



** At Home Group Inc : down 20.4% premarket

At Home Group Inc: Slips on rev miss, weaker-than-expected outlook



** Mallinckrodt PLC : down 40.5% premarket

Mallinckrodt mulls potential bankruptcy, says report; shares slump



** Cloudera Inc : up 14.7% premarket

Cloudera shares climb higher after Q2 revenue beat; JPM raises PT



** Palo Alto Networks Inc : up 5.2% premarket

Palo Alto Networks: Rises on strong sales-growth forecast



** Arcadia Biosciences Inc : up 4.8% premarket

Arcadia Biosciences: Rises after expanding hemp operations to California



** Qutoutiao Inc : down 8.0% premarket

Qutoutiao Inc: Drops on wider Q2 loss



** GMS Inc : down 4.3% premarket

GMS drops after announcing secondary public offering





