U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Skechers USA, Kansas City Southern, Cleveland-Cliffs

At 10:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.29% at 27,301.6. The S&P 500 was up 0.21% at 3,001.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.27% at 8,229.768.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Citizens Financial Group Inc , up 4.4%
** State Street Corp , up 4.3%
** E*E*TRADE Financial Corp , up 4%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Alliance Data Systems Corp , down 2.9%
** American Express Co , down 2.5%
** Illumina Inc , down 2%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Gannett Co Inc , up 26.2%
** New Media Investment Group Inc , up 14.2%
** Skechers USA , up 13.6%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** QEP Resources , down 12.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Midatech Pharma PLC , up 69.6%
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc , up 13.8%
** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers , up 13.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Jaguar Health Inc , down 21.9%
** Marker Therapeutics Inc , down 21.5%
** Neuralstem Inc , down 20.9%
** Microsoft Corp : up 1.8%
Street View: Microsoft cloud services remain robust
** Gannett Co Inc : up 26.2%
Up on new report on Gatehouse merger talks
** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 13.8%
Street View: Crowdstrike's strong customer base expected to boost Q2 results
** Boeing Co : up 3.6%
Up as investors comfortable with $4.9 bln 737 MAX charge
** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : up 13.2%
Jumps after Vintage Capital buy-out offer
** Skechers USA : up 13.6%
Street runs with Skechers' healthy beat; credits solid international sales
** Kansas City Southern : up 2.4%
PREVIEW: KSU shares gain ahead of Q2 report to end busy rails week
** Capital One Financial Corp : up 3.2%
Street View: Capital One Financial's lower provisions aid profit beat
** PPG Industries Inc : up 1.5%
Credit Suisse says PPG Industries poised for opportunity, but macro weighs, cuts PT
** Amarin Corporation plc : down 2.8%
Drops after pricing $400 mln share offering to fund heart drug
** HealthEquity Inc : up 3.0%
Up on Raymond James' PT raise
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.0%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 0.3%
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 1.1%
U.S. gold stocks fall as metal eases from six-year peak
** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : up 4.8%
Rises on upbeat Q2 results
** Universal Health Services Inc : down 0.4%
Universal Health Services under continued pressure from nursing shortage - Piper Jaffray[ nL4N24K2MZ]
** American International Group Inc : up 1.5%
William Blair raises to "outperform"
** Grubhub Inc : up 1.5%
Benchmark initiates with 'buy', says co delivers a 'tasty entry point'
** Pier 1 Imports : up 1.3%
Surges as co appoints new president, CFO
** J.C. Penney Company Inc : down 14.1%
Sinks further on Reuters report on co's debt restructuring plans
** Midatech Pharma Plc : up 69.6%
More than doubles after positive data from diabetes vaccine study
** Regions Financial Corp : up 3.4%
Up on higher Q2 profit
** State Street Corp : up 4.3%
Gains on job cuts target hike, Q2 results beat
** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc : up 6.4%
Rises as Credit Suisse initiates with "outperform
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.18%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.27%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.23%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.29%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.20%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.29%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.77%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.53%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.32%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.24%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.23%
