U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Skechers USA, Kansas City Southern, Cleveland-Cliffs

At 10:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.29% at 27,301.6. The S&P 500 was up 0.21% at 3,001.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.27% at 8,229.768.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Citizens Financial Group Inc , up 4.4%

** State Street Corp , up 4.3%

** E*E*TRADE Financial Corp , up 4%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Alliance Data Systems Corp , down 2.9%

** American Express Co , down 2.5%

** Illumina Inc , down 2%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Gannett Co Inc , up 26.2%

** New Media Investment Group Inc , up 14.2%

** Skechers USA , up 13.6%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** QEP Resources , down 12.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Midatech Pharma PLC , up 69.6%

** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc , up 13.8%

** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers , up 13.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Jaguar Health Inc , down 21.9%

** Marker Therapeutics Inc , down 21.5%

** Neuralstem Inc , down 20.9%







** Microsoft Corp : up 1.8%

Street View: Microsoft cloud services remain robust



** Gannett Co Inc : up 26.2%

Up on new report on Gatehouse merger talks



** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 13.8%

Street View: Crowdstrike's strong customer base expected to boost Q2 results



** Boeing Co : up 3.6%

Up as investors comfortable with $4.9 bln 737 MAX charge



** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : up 13.2%

Jumps after Vintage Capital buy-out offer



** Skechers USA : up 13.6%

Street runs with Skechers' healthy beat; credits solid international sales



** Kansas City Southern : up 2.4%

PREVIEW: KSU shares gain ahead of Q2 report to end busy rails week



** Capital One Financial Corp : up 3.2%

Street View: Capital One Financial's lower provisions aid profit beat



** PPG Industries Inc : up 1.5%

Credit Suisse says PPG Industries poised for opportunity, but macro weighs, cuts PT



** Amarin Corporation plc : down 2.8%

Drops after pricing $400 mln share offering to fund heart drug



** HealthEquity Inc : up 3.0%

Up on Raymond James' PT raise



** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.0%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 0.3%

** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 1.1%

U.S. gold stocks fall as metal eases from six-year peak



** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : up 4.8%

Rises on upbeat Q2 results



** Universal Health Services Inc : down 0.4%

Universal Health Services under continued pressure from nursing shortage - Piper Jaffray[ nL4N24K2MZ]



** American International Group Inc : up 1.5%

William Blair raises to "outperform"



** Grubhub Inc : up 1.5%

Benchmark initiates with 'buy', says co delivers a 'tasty entry point'



** Pier 1 Imports : up 1.3%

Surges as co appoints new president, CFO



** J.C. Penney Company Inc : down 14.1%

Sinks further on Reuters report on co's debt restructuring plans



** Midatech Pharma Plc : up 69.6%

More than doubles after positive data from diabetes vaccine study



** Regions Financial Corp : up 3.4%

Up on higher Q2 profit



** State Street Corp : up 4.3%

Gains on job cuts target hike, Q2 results beat



** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc : up 6.4%

Rises as Credit Suisse initiates with "outperform



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.18% Consumer Discretionary up 0.27% Consumer Staples up 0.23% Energy up 0.29% Financial up 0.20% Health down 0.29% Industrial up 0.77% Information Technology up 0.53% Materials up 0.32% Real Estate down 0.24% Utilities down 0.23%