U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sienna Biopharma, Berkshire Hathaway, Restaurant Brands

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, extending a sell-off from last week, weighed down by a drop in technology shares and as China's yuan hit its lowest in more than a decade on escalating U.S.-China trade concerns.
Rises on plans to explore strategic, financial options
** Berkshire Hathaway : down 1.6%
KBW cuts PT, says uncomfortable with disclosure
** Mustang Bio : down 2.0%
Jumps as FDA clears cancer drug for human trials
** Sohu.com : down 19.9%
Poised for 16-yr low after Q2 rev miss, dour forecast
** Cars.com Inc : down 37.0%
Set to crash after no buyers show up
** Sturm Ruger & Company Inc : up 2.6%
** American Outdoor Brands Corp : up 3.4%
Gun stocks rise after two mass shootings
** Restaurant Brands International Inc : down 0.7%
Street View: Restaurant Brands' plant-based initiatives begin to stem
** Chevron Corp : down 0.8%
Street View: Permian remains key to Chevron's future growth
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.8%
Street View: Challenging Q2 for Exxon, with mounting macro headwinds
** Athenex Inc : down 3.1%
Dips after court rules in favor of FDA in vasopressin lawsuit
** Mercer International: down 3.7%
Down on RBC rating downgrade
** TTM Technologies : down 5.5%
JPM cuts to 'neutral' on near-term risks
** GlycoMimetics Inc : down 58.9%
Halves after blood disorder drug fails late-stage trial
** Tallgrass Energy : down 3.8%
CS cuts PT, cites pipeline competition from 2020
** Prudential Financial : down 2.1%
KBW cuts PT on weak second quarter
** Fossil Group : down 1.3%
Fossil Group: Telsey cuts PT ahead of Q2 results
** ON Semiconductor Corp : down 9.6%
Tumbles after Q2 rev misses estimates, trade tensions weigh
** Allakos Inc : up 118.8%
Shares surge after mid-stage trial success
** Ipic Entertainment Inc : down 62.3%
Sinks after filing for bankruptcy protection
** Fortive Corp : down 3.4%
Haskett downgrades to "hold" as trade tensions seen hurting demand
** Intra-Cellular Therapies : down 1.5%
Intra-Rises after FDA update on review of schizophrenia therapy
** Diamond Offshore Drilling : down 15.9%
Eyes record low on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss
** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 4.8%
Gains on deal to expand into LatAm
** Alibaba : down 3.4%
** JD.com : down 5.6%
** Bilibili : down 6.7%
** Nio : down 6.1%
** Baidu : down 5.8%
** Pinduoduo : down 4.6%
** YY Inc : down 4.5%
**Qudian : down 7.1%
**Huya Inc : down 4.7%
US-listed Chinese stocks fall as trade war worsens
** Tyson Foods : up 6.9%
Buzz: Adds meat after Q3 profit beat
** Square Inc : down 5.5%
Guggenheim says "surprised" by Caviar sale, shares slip
** Provention Bio : down 1.6%
Up as diabetes prevention drug wins "breakthrough therapy" status
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 7.7%
Slips on profit miss, new co-CEOs
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 2.11%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 2.13%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 1.00%
|
Energy
|
|
down 2.15%
|
Financial
|
|
down 2.34%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.24%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.94%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 2.93%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.06%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.13%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.03%
