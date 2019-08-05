U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sienna Biopharma, Berkshire Hathaway, Restaurant Brands

Reuters





U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, extending a sell-off from last week, weighed down by a drop in technology shares and as China's yuan hit its lowest in more than a decade on escalating U.S.-China trade concerns.

Rises on plans to explore strategic, financial options



** Berkshire Hathaway : down 1.6%

KBW cuts PT, says uncomfortable with disclosure



** Mustang Bio : down 2.0%

Jumps as FDA clears cancer drug for human trials



** Sohu.com : down 19.9%

Poised for 16-yr low after Q2 rev miss, dour forecast



** Cars.com Inc : down 37.0%

Set to crash after no buyers show up



** Sturm Ruger & Company Inc : up 2.6%

** American Outdoor Brands Corp : up 3.4%

Gun stocks rise after two mass shootings



** Restaurant Brands International Inc : down 0.7%

Street View: Restaurant Brands' plant-based initiatives begin to stem



** Chevron Corp : down 0.8%

Street View: Permian remains key to Chevron's future growth

** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.8%

Street View: Challenging Q2 for Exxon, with mounting macro headwinds

** Athenex Inc : down 3.1%

Dips after court rules in favor of FDA in vasopressin lawsuit

** Mercer International: down 3.7%

Down on RBC rating downgrade

** TTM Technologies : down 5.5%

JPM cuts to 'neutral' on near-term risks

** GlycoMimetics Inc : down 58.9%

Halves after blood disorder drug fails late-stage trial

** Tallgrass Energy : down 3.8%

CS cuts PT, cites pipeline competition from 2020



** Prudential Financial : down 2.1%

KBW cuts PT on weak second quarter



** Fossil Group : down 1.3%

Fossil Group: Telsey cuts PT ahead of Q2 results



** ON Semiconductor Corp : down 9.6%

Tumbles after Q2 rev misses estimates, trade tensions weigh



** Allakos Inc : up 118.8%

Shares surge after mid-stage trial success



** Ipic Entertainment Inc : down 62.3%

Sinks after filing for bankruptcy protection



** Fortive Corp : down 3.4%

Haskett downgrades to "hold" as trade tensions seen hurting demand



** Intra-Cellular Therapies : down 1.5%

Intra-Rises after FDA update on review of schizophrenia therapy



** Diamond Offshore Drilling : down 15.9%

Eyes record low on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 4.8%

Gains on deal to expand into LatAm



** Alibaba : down 3.4%

** JD.com : down 5.6%

** Bilibili : down 6.7%

** Nio : down 6.1%

** Baidu : down 5.8%

** Pinduoduo : down 4.6%

** YY Inc : down 4.5%

**Qudian : down 7.1%

**Huya Inc : down 4.7%

US-listed Chinese stocks fall as trade war worsens



** Tyson Foods : up 6.9%

Buzz: Adds meat after Q3 profit beat



** Square Inc : down 5.5%

Guggenheim says "surprised" by Caviar sale, shares slip



** Provention Bio : down 1.6%

Up as diabetes prevention drug wins "breakthrough therapy" status



** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 7.7%

Slips on profit miss, new co-CEOs



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 2.11% Consumer Discretionary down 2.13% Consumer Staples down 1.00% Energy down 2.15% Financial down 2.34% Health down 1.24% Industrial down 1.94% Information Technology down 2.93% Materials down 1.06% Real Estate down 1.13% Utilities up 0.03%