Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Salesforce, Hasbro, L Brands, Foot Locker

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street's three main indexes lost more than 1% on Friday after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. companies "to immediately start looking for an alternative to China" after Beijing officials earlier retaliated by imposing tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

** Hormel Foods Corp : down 2.3%

** Pilgrims Pride Corp : down 1.8%

Meat, agri cos slip as China hits back with tariffs on U.S. goods



** Pivotal Software Inc : up 8.5%

** Carbon Black Inc : up 6.1%

Pivotal Software, Carbon Black surges on deal with VMware



** Craft Brew Alliance Inc : down 18.7%

Down after AB InBev says no buyout



** Seelo Therapeutics Inc : down 12.4%

Slips after co scraps share sale plan



** Cerne Corp : down 2.3%

Jefferies cuts to "hold" as hospital spending on IT slows



** Qudian Inc : up 2.7%

Rises on $195 mln forward share repurchase program



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 1.17%

Consumer Discretionary

down 1.55%

Consumer Staples

down 0.84%

Energy

down 1.69%

Financial

down 1.24%

Health

down 0.99%

Industrial

down 1.67%

Information Technology

down 1.66%

Materials

down 1.32%

Real Estate

down 0.21%

Utilities

down 0.25%





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Technology , Oil
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar