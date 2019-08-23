U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Salesforce, Hasbro, L Brands, Foot Locker

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
Wall Street's three main indexes lost more than 1% on Friday after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. companies "to immediately start looking for an alternative to China" after Beijing officials earlier retaliated by imposing tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
** Hormel Foods Corp : down 2.3%
** Pilgrims Pride Corp : down 1.8%
Meat, agri cos slip as China hits back with tariffs on U.S. goods
** Pivotal Software Inc : up 8.5%
** Carbon Black Inc : up 6.1%
Pivotal Software, Carbon Black surges on deal with VMware
** Craft Brew Alliance Inc : down 18.7%
Down after AB InBev says no buyout
** Seelo Therapeutics Inc : down 12.4%
Slips after co scraps share sale plan
** Cerne Corp : down 2.3%
Jefferies cuts to "hold" as hospital spending on IT slows
** Qudian Inc : up 2.7%
Rises on $195 mln forward share repurchase program
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 1.17%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 1.55%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.84%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.69%
|
Financial
|
|
down 1.24%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.99%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.67%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 1.66%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.32%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.21%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.25%
Referenced Symbols:
AAPL
,