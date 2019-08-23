U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Salesforce, Hasbro, L Brands, Foot Locker

Reuters





Wall Street's three main indexes lost more than 1% on Friday after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. companies "to immediately start looking for an alternative to China" after Beijing officials earlier retaliated by imposing tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

** Hormel Foods Corp : down 2.3%

** Pilgrims Pride Corp : down 1.8%

Meat, agri cos slip as China hits back with tariffs on U.S. goods



** Pivotal Software Inc : up 8.5%

** Carbon Black Inc : up 6.1%

Pivotal Software, Carbon Black surges on deal with VMware



** Craft Brew Alliance Inc : down 18.7%

Down after AB InBev says no buyout



** Seelo Therapeutics Inc : down 12.4%

Slips after co scraps share sale plan



** Cerne Corp : down 2.3%

Jefferies cuts to "hold" as hospital spending on IT slows



** Qudian Inc : up 2.7%

Rises on $195 mln forward share repurchase program



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 1.17% Consumer Discretionary down 1.55% Consumer Staples down 0.84% Energy down 1.69% Financial down 1.24% Health down 0.99% Industrial down 1.67% Information Technology down 1.66% Materials down 1.32% Real Estate down 0.21% Utilities down 0.25%