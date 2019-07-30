Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ralph Lauren, LSB Industries, SS&C Technologies, Under Armour, McDermott



The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday, as worries about the scale of consensus at the Federal Reserve in favor of deeper cuts in interest rates ate into the positive sentiment that drove markets to record highs last week.



** Under Armour Inc : down 15.5% premarket

Drops after cutting N.America revenue outlook



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 15.6% premarket

Slides on stock offering plan



** Merck & Co Inc : up 2.4% premarket

Merck shares up as Keytruda sales grow by nearly $1 bln in Q2



** Procter & Gamble Co : up 4.4% premarket

Set for record high following "impressive" top-line results



** Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : up 7.8% premarket

Surges as lead drug sales smash estimates



** McDermott International Inc : down 35.9% premarket

Tumbles after outlook cut, Q2 loss



** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : down 16.4% premarket

SS&C Tech set for worst session as weak forecast invites slew of PT cuts



** Cognex Corp : down 4.1% premarket

Drops on weak Q2 earnings



** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 4.6% premarket

Hepion Pharma rises as FDA permits clinical study of NASH drug



** LSB Industries Inc : up 16.1% premarket

Surges after posting Q2 profit vs year-ago loss



** RingCentral Inc : up 9.1% premarket

RingCentral on pace for record high on beat and raise



** NXP Semiconductors NV : down 0.7% premarket

Forecasts drop in current-qtr revenue



** Capital One Financial Corp : down 5.3% premarket

Drops after revealing data breach of 100 mln individuals



** Capstead Mortgage Corp : down 4.3% premarket

Capstead Mortgage falls on 9 mln share offering



** Del Taco Restaurants Inc : down 10.4% premarket

Tumbles after Q2 comp sales disappoints



** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.3% premarket

Up on fast track status for blood disorder treatment



** A.O. Smith Corp : down 4.0% premarket

Plagued by prolonged headwinds in China



** Terex Corp : down 14.0% premarket

Falls after cutting 2019 outlook amid slowing global demand



** ConocoPhillips : down 1.9% premarket

ConocoPhillips drops as weak crude prices hit Q2 profit



** Cummins Inc : down 6.9% premarket

Skids on lower truck demand in international markets



** Corning Inc : down 3.2% premarket

Falls on optical communications unit FY sales forecast cut



** Pfizer Inc : down 2.2% premarket

** Mylan NV : down 1.1% premarket

Pfizer: Spinoff reveals lower earnings power on both sides of businesses - MS

Street View: Mylan merger with Pfizer unit a marriage of convenience



** Ralph Lauren Corp : up 4.0% premarket

Ralph Lauren rises as North America boosts Q1 rev, profit beat



** Eaton Corp : up 3.6% premarket

Aerospace, electrical businesses power earnings beat



** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd : up 9.8% premarket

Foamix shares up as top investors pump in more financing