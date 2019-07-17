U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Railroad operators, United Airlines, chipmakers

Reuters





At 7:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were unchanged at 27,329. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.01% at 3,007.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.08% at 7,949.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Orion Group Holdings Inc , up 15.1%

** Farfetch Ltd , up 9.4%

** Nautilus Inc , up 6.9%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc , down 18%

** Sempra Energy , down 6.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 92.7%

** Francesca's Holdings Corp , up 25.4%

** Vislink Technologies Inc , up 23.0%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 42.4%

** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc , down 13.4%

** Immuron Ltd , down 12.8%





** CSX Corp : down 7.7% premarket

** Union Pacific Corp : down 1.7% premarket

** Kansas City Southern : down 2.1% premarket

** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 3.6% premarket

Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along



** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 1.1% premarket

Up as travel demand, higher fares drive Q2 profit beat



** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 9.2% premarket

Up on Q2 results, pipeline update



** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.6% premarket

Slides after disappointing results from motion-sickness study



** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 18.0% premarket

Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 2.3% premarket

Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst



** Monster Beverage down 2.1% premarket

Fizzles on report of UK ban on energy drinks for children



** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 0.2% premarket

Street View: Buoyed by GS' strong results and attractive initiative pipeline



** Wells Fargo & Co : down 0.1% premarket

Street View: Higher expenses to weigh on Wells Fargo



** Snap Inc : up 0.1% premarket

Cowen raises PT, cites success of new AR lenses, Android revamp



** Johnson & Johnson : up 0.2% premarket

Street View: Solid Q2 gets lost in cloud of concerns for JNJ



** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 0.2% premarket

Street View: Consumer strength drives JPM amid challenging macro backdrop



** Qualcomm Inc : up 5.5% premarket

** ASML Holding NV : up 5.5% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc: up 1.8% premarket

** Lam Research Corp : up 2.3% premarket

** Qorvo Inc : up 6.4% premarket

Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML



** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 15.1% premarket

Jumps on $52 mln contract win



** Tellurian Inc : down 1.4% premarket

Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions

