U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Railroad operators, United Airlines, chipmakers

At 7:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were unchanged at 27,329. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.01% at 3,007.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.08% at 7,949.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Orion Group Holdings Inc , up 15.1%
** Farfetch Ltd , up 9.4%
** Nautilus Inc , up 6.9%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc , down 18%
** Sempra Energy , down 6.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 92.7%
** Francesca's Holdings Corp , up 25.4%
** Vislink Technologies Inc , up 23.0%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 42.4%
** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc , down 13.4%
** Immuron Ltd , down 12.8%
** CSX Corp : down 7.7% premarket
** Union Pacific Corp : down 1.7% premarket
** Kansas City Southern : down 2.1% premarket
** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 3.6% premarket
Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along
** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 1.1% premarket
Up as travel demand, higher fares drive Q2 profit beat
** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 9.2% premarket
Up on Q2 results, pipeline update
** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.6% premarket
Slides after disappointing results from motion-sickness study
** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 18.0% premarket
Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 2.3% premarket
Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst
** Monster Beverage down 2.1% premarket
Fizzles on report of UK ban on energy drinks for children
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 0.2% premarket
Street View: Buoyed by GS' strong results and attractive initiative pipeline
** Wells Fargo & Co : down 0.1% premarket
Street View: Higher expenses to weigh on Wells Fargo
** Snap Inc : up 0.1% premarket
Cowen raises PT, cites success of new AR lenses, Android revamp
** Johnson & Johnson : up 0.2% premarket
Street View: Solid Q2 gets lost in cloud of concerns for JNJ
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 0.2% premarket
Street View: Consumer strength drives JPM amid challenging macro backdrop
** Qualcomm Inc : up 5.5% premarket
** ASML Holding NV : up 5.5% premarket
** Applied Materials Inc: up 1.8% premarket
** Lam Research Corp : up 2.3% premarket
** Qorvo Inc : up 6.4% premarket
Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML
** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 15.1% premarket
Jumps on $52 mln contract win
** Tellurian Inc : down 1.4% premarket
Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions
