Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Railroad operators, United Airlines, chipmakers

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 7:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were unchanged at 27,329. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.01% at 3,007.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.08% at 7,949.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Orion Group Holdings Inc , up 15.1%

** Farfetch Ltd , up 9.4%

** Nautilus Inc , up 6.9%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc , down 18%

** Sempra Energy , down 6.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 92.7%

** Francesca's Holdings Corp , up 25.4%

** Vislink Technologies Inc , up 23.0%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 42.4%

** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc , down 13.4%

** Immuron Ltd , down 12.8%





** CSX Corp : down 7.7% premarket

** Union Pacific Corp : down 1.7% premarket

** Kansas City Southern : down 2.1% premarket

** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 3.6% premarket

Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along



** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 1.1% premarket

Up as travel demand, higher fares drive Q2 profit beat



** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 9.2% premarket

Up on Q2 results, pipeline update



** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.6% premarket

Slides after disappointing results from motion-sickness study



** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 18.0% premarket

Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 2.3% premarket

Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst



** Monster Beverage down 2.1% premarket

Fizzles on report of UK ban on energy drinks for children



** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 0.2% premarket

Street View: Buoyed by GS' strong results and attractive initiative pipeline



** Wells Fargo & Co : down 0.1% premarket

Street View: Higher expenses to weigh on Wells Fargo



** Snap Inc : up 0.1% premarket

Cowen raises PT, cites success of new AR lenses, Android revamp



** Johnson & Johnson : up 0.2% premarket

Street View: Solid Q2 gets lost in cloud of concerns for JNJ



** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 0.2% premarket

Street View: Consumer strength drives JPM amid challenging macro backdrop



** Qualcomm Inc : up 5.5% premarket

** ASML Holding NV : up 5.5% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc: up 1.8% premarket

** Lam Research Corp : up 2.3% premarket

** Qorvo Inc : up 6.4% premarket

Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML



** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 15.1% premarket

Jumps on $52 mln contract win



** Tellurian Inc : down 1.4% premarket

Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: AMAT ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar