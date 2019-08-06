U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Plug Power, Marriott, Insulet

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.53% at 25,853.4. The S&P 500 was up 0.66% at 2,863.51 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.05% at 7,806.801.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** TransDigm Group Inc, up 16 %
** KLA Corp <KLAC.O>, up 8.3 %
** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, up 7.2 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** The Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, down 11.2 %
** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, down 10.6 %
** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, down 4.2 %
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Tenneco Inc <TEN.N>, up 22.2 %
** Ducommun Inc <DCO.N>, up 21.5 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** DPW Holdings, Inc <DPW.N>, down 28.8 %
** Care.com, Inc <CRCM.N>, down 21.3 %
** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 19.4 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** EverQuote Inc <EVER.O>, up 41.3 %
** Aptorum Group Ltd, up 35.6 %
** Artelo Biosciences Inc, up 18.7 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** GreenSky Inc <GSKY.O>, down 27.6 %
** Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, down 19.4 %
** Primo Water Corp, down 15.9 %
** Plug Power Inc : up 4.0%
Shares charge on Q2 results
** Marriott : down 0.5%
Falls as weak business travel drives forecast cut
** Trecora Resources : up 8.1%
Rises on higher quarterly profit
** Insulet : up 18.3%
Hits record high on raised revenue forecast
** Snap Inc : down 0.2%
Dips on planned $1 bln convertible debt deal
** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc : up 13.0%
Surges on raised 2019 production forecast
** Dean Foods : down 30.2%
Dean Foods turns sour on wider-than-expected Q2 loss
** Aurora Cannabis : up 10.9%
Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue
** Blue Apron : down 1.8%
Dips as Q2 sales miss; customers, orders drop
** T2 Biosystems : up 34.8%
Rises as CMS approves add-on payment for diagnostic panel
** Mosaic : down 11.2%
Dips on FY EPS outlook cut, profit miss
** NeoPhotonics : up 13.0%
Jumps on Q2 beat, upbeat forecast
** United Technologies Corp : up 0.2%
** Raytheon : up 0.7%
Ackman's Pershing Square exits UTX, ADP investments - source
** Canada Goose ,: up 1.6%
DA Davidson says Canada Goose sell-off overdone
** Shake Shack : up 9.6%
Delivering burgers and top line, six analysts hike PT
** Allakos Inc : up 4.6%
Announces $200 mln equity raise after stock doubles
** Take-Two Interactive : up 7.2%
Surges on upbeat Q1 revenue, full-year forecast
** EverQuote : up 41.3%
Set for its best day on beat-and-raise quarter [nL4N25157Y
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.07%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.68%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.54%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.62%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.20%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.64%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.74%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.43%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.54%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.66%
Referenced Symbols:
ACB
,