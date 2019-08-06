U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Plug Power, Marriott, Insulet

Reuters





At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.53% at 25,853.4. The S&P 500 was up 0.66% at 2,863.51 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.05% at 7,806.801.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** TransDigm Group Inc, up 16 %

** KLA Corp <KLAC.O>, up 8.3 %

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, up 7.2 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** The Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, down 11.2 %

** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, down 10.6 %

** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, down 4.2 %



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Tenneco Inc <TEN.N>, up 22.2 %

** Ducommun Inc <DCO.N>, up 21.5 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** DPW Holdings, Inc <DPW.N>, down 28.8 %

** Care.com, Inc <CRCM.N>, down 21.3 %

** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 19.4 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** EverQuote Inc <EVER.O>, up 41.3 %

** Aptorum Group Ltd, up 35.6 %

** Artelo Biosciences Inc, up 18.7 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** GreenSky Inc <GSKY.O>, down 27.6 %

** Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, down 19.4 %

** Primo Water Corp, down 15.9 %





** Plug Power Inc : up 4.0%

Shares charge on Q2 results



** Marriott : down 0.5%

Falls as weak business travel drives forecast cut



** Trecora Resources : up 8.1%

Rises on higher quarterly profit



** Insulet : up 18.3%

Hits record high on raised revenue forecast



** Snap Inc : down 0.2%

Dips on planned $1 bln convertible debt deal



** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc : up 13.0%

Surges on raised 2019 production forecast



** Dean Foods : down 30.2%

Dean Foods turns sour on wider-than-expected Q2 loss



** Aurora Cannabis : up 10.9%

Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue



** Blue Apron : down 1.8%

Dips as Q2 sales miss; customers, orders drop



** T2 Biosystems : up 34.8%

Rises as CMS approves add-on payment for diagnostic panel



** Mosaic : down 11.2%

Dips on FY EPS outlook cut, profit miss



** NeoPhotonics : up 13.0%

Jumps on Q2 beat, upbeat forecast



** United Technologies Corp : up 0.2%

** Raytheon : up 0.7%

Ackman's Pershing Square exits UTX, ADP investments - source



** Canada Goose ,: up 1.6%

DA Davidson says Canada Goose sell-off overdone



** Shake Shack : up 9.6%

Delivering burgers and top line, six analysts hike PT



** Allakos Inc : up 4.6%

Announces $200 mln equity raise after stock doubles



** Take-Two Interactive : up 7.2%

Surges on upbeat Q1 revenue, full-year forecast



** EverQuote : up 41.3%

Set for its best day on beat-and-raise quarter [nL4N25157Y



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.07% Consumer Discretionary up 0.68% Consumer Staples up 0.54% Energy down 0.62% Financial up 0.20% Health up 0.64% Industrial up 0.74% Information Technology up 1.43% Materials down 0.54% Real Estate up 0.18% Utilities down 0.66%