U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pinterest, Square, GoPro

U.S. stocks tumbled to one month lows on Friday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and a tepid July jobs report renewed fears of slowing economic growth and also raised bets of further interest rate cuts this year.
Drops for second day as trade tensions ramp up
** Agile Therapeutics Inc : down 11.0%
Drops on planned share offering
** Pinterest Inc : up 18.0%
Rises on Q2 sales beat
** Square Inc : down 15.7%
Falls as Q3 profit forecast disappoints
** Micron Technology Inc : up 1.0%
** Nvidia Corp : down 2.4%
** Applied Materials Inc : down 1.8%
** Intel Corp : down 1.6%
** Analog Devices Inc : down 1.3%
** Texas Instruments Inc : down 1.1%
** Broadcom Inc : down 2.2%
** Xilinx Inc : down 2.7%
** KLA Corp : down 2.9%
Chipmakers fall on renewed trade war worries
** Cloudera Inc : up 3.5%
Gains after Icahn discloses stake
** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : up 7.2%
Street View: Tandem Diabetes is firing on all cylinders
** Chemours Co : down 13.5%
Runs out of steam following weak Q2 report
** Aphria Inc : up 36.3%
Surges after surprise profit
** Newell Brands Inc : up 17.6%
Newell Brands gains on Q2 profit beat, FY sales forecast raise
** CareDx Inc : up 2.6%
Up on "impressive" Q2 beat
** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : down 7.8%
Mirati: Expectations on cancer data too high, says JPM, cuts to "underweight"
** Fortinet Inc : up 10.1%
Shares fueled by higher billings, FY forecast raise
** Stemline Therapeutics Inc : up 16.4%
Up on upbeat Q2 results
** Fluor Corp : down 25.5%
Big loss, withdrawn profit forecast slams stock
** Coherus BioSciences Inc : up 14.1%
Up on quarterly results, pipeline update
** Dentsply Sirona Inc : down 2.7%
Drops on mixed quarter
** Glu Mobile Inc : down 39.7%
Falls apart after disappointing FY billing guidance
** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc : down 7.3%
Falls over cancer trial concerns but analysts unfazed
** Seagate Technology PLC : down 2.3%
Seagate Technology falls on weak profit outlook
** DaVita Inc : up 1.8%
The path to growth for DaVita looks challenged - RBC
** Sunworks Inc : up 11.7%
Soars as Q2 loss narrows, outlook upbeat
** Mettler-Toledo International Inc : down 5.4%
Worst drop in 7 months as rev forecast tamped down
** Ensign Group Inc : down 5.1%
Falls after "decent" Q2 results
** Intersect Ent Inc : down 18.1%
Dim growth prospects pull shares down
** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.3%
** 3M Co : down 1.7%
** United Technologies Corp : down 1.4%
U.S. industrials: Fall after Trump tariff threat
** Corcept Therapeutics : up 13.6%
Jumps on first sales beat in seven quarters
** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : up 4.0%
Rises on surprise quarterly profit
** Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc : up 8.3%
Up as Q2 results check all the boxes
** GoPro Inc : down 15.3%
Tumbles after first revenue miss in six quarters
** Arista Networks : down 11.3%
Drops on sluggish cloud spending, broker PT cuts
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : up 1.1%
** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 6.7%
** Burlington Stores Inc : down 2.4%
Trump's tariff war: Winners and losers in retail
** Floor & Decor Holdings Inc : up 17.7%
"Best-in-class" after beat and raise quarter
** Ekso Bionics : down 20.0%
Slumps to record low after Q2 results
** Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc : up 31.9%
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage rises following Q3 profit beat
** Acordia Therapeutics Inc : down 44.6%
Crashes as Parkinson's drug sales miss estimates
** Fluidigm Corp : down 33.7%
Slumps after Q2 results
** Verastem Inc : down 11.6%
Slumps as Q2 profit misses estimates
** Noble Energy Inc : up 8.1%
Gains most in over 3 months on smaller-than-expected loss
** PC Connection : up 19.2%
Reports Q2 beat and strong margins
** Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC : down 16.6%
Shares fall on disappointing drug pipeline updates
** California Resources Corp : down 8.2%
Falls after Q2 miss, lower production
** HMS Holdings Corp : up 10.1%
Hits record high after upbeat quarterly results
** El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc : up 10.8%
Moves higher as Q2 profit beats
** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc : !RIC {RIC.NB} is invalid
** Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc : down 10.6%
** Delphi Technologies PLC : down 7.1%
** Adient PLC : down 5.3%
** Dana Inc : down 3.8%
** Visteon Corp : down 1.7%
Drowns in a cocktail of tariff worries and weak results
** United States Steel Corp : down 9.3%
Outlook disappoints, shares fall weighing on sector
** Blackline Inc : up 28.8%
set for best day on upbeat Q2 results
** BioCardia Inc : down 64.9%
Slumps on stock offer pricing
** Abiomed Inc : down 2.9%
Abiomed's lackluster Q1 hints at deeper issues - Guggenheim
** Apple Inc : down 2.4%
** Fortinet Inc : up 10.1%
** NetApp Inc : down 21.0%
** Arista Network : down 11.3%
** Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co : down 7.2%
Tech sector on pace for worst day in 2 months
** Viking Therapeutics Inc : down 4.0%
Down on Q2 results, stock offering
** Mammoth Energy Services Inc : down 20.9%
Shares down after dividend suspension
** International Business Machines Corp : down 2.4%
Cuts 2019 adj EPS forecast, shares fall
** Square Inc : down 15.7%
Street View: Square Inc growth slowing as competition intensifies
** U.S. Cellular Corp : down 20.7%
Tumbles after Q2 profit, revenue miss estimates
** Griffon Corp : up 21.4%
Set for best day in 30 years on upbeat Q3 revenue
** B&G Foods Inc : up 11.6%
Gains on FY revenue forecast raise
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 1.18%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 1.04%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.12%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.29%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.84%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.71%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.98%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 2.04%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.43%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.76%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.23%
