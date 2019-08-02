U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pinterest, Square, GoPro

Reuters





U.S. stocks tumbled to one month lows on Friday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and a tepid July jobs report renewed fears of slowing economic growth and also raised bets of further interest rate cuts this year.

Drops for second day as trade tensions ramp up



** Agile Therapeutics Inc : down 11.0%

Drops on planned share offering



** Pinterest Inc : up 18.0%

Rises on Q2 sales beat



** Square Inc : down 15.7%

Falls as Q3 profit forecast disappoints



** Micron Technology Inc : up 1.0%

** Nvidia Corp : down 2.4%

** Applied Materials Inc : down 1.8%

** Intel Corp : down 1.6%

** Analog Devices Inc : down 1.3%

** Texas Instruments Inc : down 1.1%

** Broadcom Inc : down 2.2%

** Xilinx Inc : down 2.7%

** KLA Corp : down 2.9%

Chipmakers fall on renewed trade war worries



** Cloudera Inc : up 3.5%

Gains after Icahn discloses stake



** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : up 7.2%

Street View: Tandem Diabetes is firing on all cylinders



** Chemours Co : down 13.5%

Runs out of steam following weak Q2 report



** Aphria Inc : up 36.3%

Surges after surprise profit



** Newell Brands Inc : up 17.6%

Newell Brands gains on Q2 profit beat, FY sales forecast raise



** CareDx Inc : up 2.6%

Up on "impressive" Q2 beat



** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : down 7.8%

Mirati: Expectations on cancer data too high, says JPM, cuts to "underweight"



** Fortinet Inc : up 10.1%

Shares fueled by higher billings, FY forecast raise



** Stemline Therapeutics Inc : up 16.4%

Up on upbeat Q2 results



** Fluor Corp : down 25.5%

Big loss, withdrawn profit forecast slams stock



** Coherus BioSciences Inc : up 14.1%

Up on quarterly results, pipeline update



** Dentsply Sirona Inc : down 2.7%

Drops on mixed quarter



** Glu Mobile Inc : down 39.7%

Falls apart after disappointing FY billing guidance



** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc : down 7.3%

Falls over cancer trial concerns but analysts unfazed



** Seagate Technology PLC : down 2.3%

Seagate Technology falls on weak profit outlook



** DaVita Inc : up 1.8%

The path to growth for DaVita looks challenged - RBC



** Sunworks Inc : up 11.7%

Soars as Q2 loss narrows, outlook upbeat



** Mettler-Toledo International Inc : down 5.4%

Worst drop in 7 months as rev forecast tamped down



** Ensign Group Inc : down 5.1%

Falls after "decent" Q2 results



** Intersect Ent Inc : down 18.1%

Dim growth prospects pull shares down



** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.3%

** 3M Co : down 1.7%

** United Technologies Corp : down 1.4%

U.S. industrials: Fall after Trump tariff threat



** Corcept Therapeutics : up 13.6%

Jumps on first sales beat in seven quarters



** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : up 4.0%

Rises on surprise quarterly profit



** Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc : up 8.3%

Up as Q2 results check all the boxes



** GoPro Inc : down 15.3%

Tumbles after first revenue miss in six quarters



** Arista Networks : down 11.3%

Drops on sluggish cloud spending, broker PT cuts



** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : up 1.1%

** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 6.7%

** Burlington Stores Inc : down 2.4%

Trump's tariff war: Winners and losers in retail



** Floor & Decor Holdings Inc : up 17.7%

"Best-in-class" after beat and raise quarter



** Ekso Bionics : down 20.0%

Slumps to record low after Q2 results



** Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc : up 31.9%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage rises following Q3 profit beat



** Acordia Therapeutics Inc : down 44.6%

Crashes as Parkinson's drug sales miss estimates



** Fluidigm Corp : down 33.7%

Slumps after Q2 results



** Verastem Inc : down 11.6%

Slumps as Q2 profit misses estimates



** Noble Energy Inc : up 8.1%

Gains most in over 3 months on smaller-than-expected loss



** PC Connection : up 19.2%

Reports Q2 beat and strong margins



** Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC : down 16.6%

Shares fall on disappointing drug pipeline updates



** California Resources Corp : down 8.2%

Falls after Q2 miss, lower production



** HMS Holdings Corp : up 10.1%

Hits record high after upbeat quarterly results



** El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc : up 10.8%

Moves higher as Q2 profit beats



** Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc : down 10.6%

** Delphi Technologies PLC : down 7.1%

** Adient PLC : down 5.3%

** Dana Inc : down 3.8%

** Visteon Corp : down 1.7%

Drowns in a cocktail of tariff worries and weak results



** United States Steel Corp : down 9.3%

Outlook disappoints, shares fall weighing on sector



** Blackline Inc : up 28.8%

set for best day on upbeat Q2 results



** BioCardia Inc : down 64.9%

Slumps on stock offer pricing



** Abiomed Inc : down 2.9%

Abiomed's lackluster Q1 hints at deeper issues - Guggenheim



** Apple Inc : down 2.4%

** Fortinet Inc : up 10.1%

** NetApp Inc : down 21.0%

** Arista Network : down 11.3%

** Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co : down 7.2%

Tech sector on pace for worst day in 2 months



** Viking Therapeutics Inc : down 4.0%

Down on Q2 results, stock offering



** Mammoth Energy Services Inc : down 20.9%

Shares down after dividend suspension



** International Business Machines Corp : down 2.4%

Cuts 2019 adj EPS forecast, shares fall



** Square Inc : down 15.7%

Street View: Square Inc growth slowing as competition intensifies



** U.S. Cellular Corp : down 20.7%

Tumbles after Q2 profit, revenue miss estimates



** Griffon Corp : up 21.4%

Set for best day in 30 years on upbeat Q3 revenue



** B&G Foods Inc : up 11.6%

Gains on FY revenue forecast raise





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 1.18% Consumer Discretionary down 1.04% Consumer Staples down 0.12% Energy down 1.29% Financial down 0.84% Health down 0.71% Industrial down 0.98% Information Technology down 2.04% Materials down 1.43% Real Estate up 0.76% Utilities up 0.23%