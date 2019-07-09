U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PepsiCo, Adamis, Acacia Communications

Reuters





At 8:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.38% at 26,692. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.34% at 2,968.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.35% at 7,774.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Montage Resources Corp , up 9.7%

** NeoPhotonics Corp , up 7.5%

** Community Health Systems , up 6.1%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** XPO Logistics Inc , down 9.5%

** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd , down 6.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Acacia Communications Inc , up 36.7%

** Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc , up 17.3%

** Check-Cap Ltd , up 17.0%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc , down 10.5%

** Immutep Ltd , down 9.1%

** Naked Brand Group Ltd , down 7.5%



** PepsiCo Inc : up 0.5% premarket

** Coca-Cola Co : down 0.4% premarket

PepsiCo: Gains as Q2 beats on demand for sodas and chips



** New Mountain Finance Corp : down 2.8% premarket

Slips after pricing 6 mln share offering



** Montage Resources Corp : up 9.7% premarket

Up on spending cut, higher Q2 production forecast



** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd : down 6.4% premarket

Slides on public offering



** Netflix Inc : up 0.8% premarket

The boss of the living room with robust original shows, says Cowen



** Ameri Holdings Inc : up 5.6% premarket

Surges on partnership with Israeli cybersecurity firm



** Gold Fields Ltd : down 4.2% premarket

** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : down 2.1% premarket

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.5% premarket

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 0.8% premarket

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 0.1% premarket

Gold stocks hit as dollar rally dents demand for bullion



** Myriad Genetics Inc : down 1.9% premarket

Slips as Cowen downgrades to 'market perform'



** Altimmune Inc : up 9.2% premarket

Jumps on deal to buy NASH drug developer



** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp : up 3.8% premarket

Rises on deal to take Virgin Galactic public



** Walt Disney Co : down 0.2% premarket

Brokerage says Fox buy to soften blow from tougher film compares in future



** Check-Cap Ltd : up 17.0% premarket

Jumps after positive data from colon cancer screening test



** DaVita Inc : down 3.7% premarket

** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : down 3.1% premarket

Fall as govt prepares to upend dialysis care market



** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp : up 9.3% premarket

Shares jump on U.S. retail launch of EpiPen rival amid shortage



** Clearside Biomedical Inc : up 2.8% premarket

Rises on licensing agreement with Aura Biosciences



** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 1.3% premarket

Dips as Jefferies, JPM sound alarm on copper demand



** Acacia Communications Inc : up 36.7% premarket

** Cisco Systems Inc : down 0.9% premarket

Acacia Communications: Soars after Cisco's proposed $2.84 bln buyout deal



** Vaxart Inc : up 5.7% premarket

Jumps on tie-up with J&J's unit for flu vaccine









