U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PepsiCo, Adamis, Acacia Communications

At 8:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.38% at 26,692. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.34% at 2,968.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.35% at 7,774.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Montage Resources Corp , up 9.7%
** NeoPhotonics Corp , up 7.5%
** Community Health Systems , up 6.1%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** XPO Logistics Inc , down 9.5%
** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd , down 6.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Acacia Communications Inc , up 36.7%
** Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc , up 17.3%
** Check-Cap Ltd , up 17.0%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc , down 10.5%
** Immutep Ltd , down 9.1%
** Naked Brand Group Ltd , down 7.5%
** PepsiCo Inc : up 0.5% premarket
** Coca-Cola Co : down 0.4% premarket
PepsiCo: Gains as Q2 beats on demand for sodas and chips
** New Mountain Finance Corp : down 2.8% premarket
Slips after pricing 6 mln share offering
** Montage Resources Corp : up 9.7% premarket
Up on spending cut, higher Q2 production forecast
** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd : down 6.4% premarket
Slides on public offering
** Netflix Inc : up 0.8% premarket
The boss of the living room with robust original shows, says Cowen
** Ameri Holdings Inc : up 5.6% premarket
Surges on partnership with Israeli cybersecurity firm
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 4.2% premarket
** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : down 2.1% premarket
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.5% premarket
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 0.8% premarket
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 0.1% premarket
Gold stocks hit as dollar rally dents demand for bullion
** Myriad Genetics Inc : down 1.9% premarket
Slips as Cowen downgrades to 'market perform'
** Altimmune Inc : up 9.2% premarket
Jumps on deal to buy NASH drug developer
** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp : up 3.8% premarket
Rises on deal to take Virgin Galactic public
** Walt Disney Co : down 0.2% premarket
Brokerage says Fox buy to soften blow from tougher film compares in future
** Check-Cap Ltd : up 17.0% premarket
Jumps after positive data from colon cancer screening test
** DaVita Inc : down 3.7% premarket
** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : down 3.1% premarket
Fall as govt prepares to upend dialysis care market
** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp : up 9.3% premarket
Shares jump on U.S. retail launch of EpiPen rival amid shortage
** Clearside Biomedical Inc : up 2.8% premarket
Rises on licensing agreement with Aura Biosciences
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 1.3% premarket
Dips as Jefferies, JPM sound alarm on copper demand
** Acacia Communications Inc : up 36.7% premarket
** Cisco Systems Inc : down 0.9% premarket
Acacia Communications: Soars after Cisco's proposed $2.84 bln buyout deal
** Vaxart Inc : up 5.7% premarket
Jumps on tie-up with J&J's unit for flu vaccine
