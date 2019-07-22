U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Peak Resorts, Halliburton, Cadence Bancorp

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
Refiles to add RICs in RIC field
At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 27,187.15. The S&P 500 was up 0.29% at 2,985.36 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.69% at 8,202.322.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Halliburton Co , up 5.6%
** DaVita Inc, up 5.1%
** Applied Materials Inc , up 3.8%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Amcor PLC , down 3.1%
** CenturyLink Inc , down 2.8%
** Netflix Inc , down 1.9%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Basic Energy Services Inc , up 16%
** Horizon Global Corp , up 10.7 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Cadence Bancorp , down 19%
** MarineMax Inc , down 13%
** Camber Energy Inc , down 9.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Peak Resorts Inc , up 112.8%
** Guardion Helth Sciences Inc , up 35%
** Onconova Therapuetics Inc , up 17%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Flex Pharma Inc , down 34.1 %
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 19.8 %
** Paysign Inc , down 18.2 %
** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd : down 1.5%
Shares fall on FDA rejection for ALS treatment
** Schlumberger NV : up 1.3%
Street View: International markets drive Schlumberger forward
** Facebook Inc : up 1.3%
Instagram, Marketplaces will drive Facebook's near term growth - CS
** Inflarx NV : down 3.0%
Falls as Baird 'skeptical' of skin disease drug trial analysis
** Paysign Inc : down 18.2%
Paysign Inc: BTIG cuts to sell, says company valuation stretched
** Galapagos NV : up 4.4%
Galapagos shares rise as SVB Leerink hikes PT by $50
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.2%
Least exposed to opioid, price fixing litigations - SVB Leerink
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 1.6%
** Micron Technology Inc : up 2.2%
** NVIDIA Corp : up 1.3%
** Applied Materials Inc : up 3.8%
** Western Digital Corp : up 2.3%
** Broadcom Inc : up 3.0%
Chipmakers rejoice as White House officials to meet tech execs on Huawei ban
** Stitch Fix Inc : up 2.2%
Gains on Stifel upgrade
** Bunge Ltd : up 1.3%
Brokerages bullish on BridgeBio; say co can become genetic medicine bellwether
** BridgeBio Pharma Inc : up 2.7%
Brokerages bullish on BridgeBio; say co can become genetic medicine bellwether
** Brunswick Corp : down 5.2%
Dips after JPM cuts PT to Street low
** Intec Pharma Ltd : down 84.9%
Crashes after Parkinson's drug fails late-stage trial
** CUI Global : up 10.0%
Rises on securing order from major UK gas operator
** Caleres Inc : up 1.9%
Susquehanna sees signs of improvement, upgrades to "positive"
** Halliburton Co : up 5.6%
Rises after Q2 profit beat on international demand
** Peak Resorts Inc : up 112.8%
Shredding the slopes after Vail's buy offer
** Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.7%
Rises as results from early trial exceed expectations
** DURECT Corp : up 18.4%
Jumps after HIV treatment deal with Gilead Sciences
** Lennox International Inc : down 4.2%
Drops as tornado hits FY forecasts
** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 6.0%
Slips as FDA finds deficiencies in jet lag drug application
** Scorpio Bulkers Inc : up 7.5%
Rises after surprise Q2 profit
** DaVita Inc : up 5.1%
Rises as co lifts FY operating income outlook
** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc : up 5.4%
Jumps as early trial in schizophrenia patients succeeds
** PetMed Express Inc : down 3.4%
Falls short on results, slammed by tough competition
** Change Healthcare Inc : up 2.6%
Brokerages initiate coverage with bullish ratings
** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 62.5%
Jumps on $165 mln-Turkish gasification units contract
** ShiftPixy Inc : down 6.5%
Operating expenses weigh on results
** Circor International Inc : up 1.9%
Rises after 2/3rds of its shareholders support deal with rival Crane
** Luckin Coffee Inc : up 1.6%
Shares warm up on expansion plans
** Cadence Bancorp : down 19.0%
Falls on lower-than-expected quarterly profit
** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : down 0.3%
Street View: Adaptive Biotechnologies emerging leader in immune profiling
** Cal-Maine Foods Inc : down 3.5%
Falls on disappointing Q4, dividend cut
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.06%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.09%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.15%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.09%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.01%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.09%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.26%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.16%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.14%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.21%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.22%
Referenced Symbols:
ACHN
,