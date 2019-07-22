Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Peak Resorts, Halliburton, Cadence Bancorp

By Reuters

Reuters


At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 27,187.15. The S&P 500 was up 0.29% at 2,985.36 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.69% at 8,202.322.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Halliburton Co , up 5.6%

** DaVita Inc, up 5.1%

** Applied Materials Inc , up 3.8%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Amcor PLC , down 3.1%

** CenturyLink Inc , down 2.8%

** Netflix Inc , down 1.9%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Basic Energy Services Inc , up 16%

** Horizon Global Corp , up 10.7 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Cadence Bancorp , down 19%

** MarineMax Inc , down 13%

** Camber Energy Inc , down 9.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Peak Resorts Inc , up 112.8%

** Guardion Helth Sciences Inc , up 35%

** Onconova Therapuetics Inc , up 17%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Flex Pharma Inc , down 34.1 %

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 19.8 %

** Paysign Inc , down 18.2 %







** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd : down 1.5%

Shares fall on FDA rejection for ALS treatment



** Schlumberger NV : up 1.3%

Street View: International markets drive Schlumberger forward



** Facebook Inc : up 1.3%

Instagram, Marketplaces will drive Facebook's near term growth - CS



** Inflarx NV : down 3.0%

Falls as Baird 'skeptical' of skin disease drug trial analysis



** Paysign Inc : down 18.2%

Paysign Inc: BTIG cuts to sell, says company valuation stretched



** Galapagos NV : up 4.4%

Galapagos shares rise as SVB Leerink hikes PT by $50



** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.2%

Least exposed to opioid, price fixing litigations - SVB Leerink



** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 1.6%

** Micron Technology Inc : up 2.2%

** NVIDIA Corp : up 1.3%

** Applied Materials Inc : up 3.8%

** Western Digital Corp : up 2.3%

** Broadcom Inc : up 3.0%

Chipmakers rejoice as White House officials to meet tech execs on Huawei ban



** Stitch Fix Inc : up 2.2%

Gains on Stifel upgrade



** Bunge Ltd : up 1.3%

Brokerages bullish on BridgeBio; say co can become genetic medicine bellwether



** BridgeBio Pharma Inc : up 2.7%

Brokerages bullish on BridgeBio; say co can become genetic medicine bellwether



** Brunswick Corp : down 5.2%

Dips after JPM cuts PT to Street low



** Intec Pharma Ltd : down 84.9%

Crashes after Parkinson's drug fails late-stage trial



** CUI Global : up 10.0%

Rises on securing order from major UK gas operator



** Caleres Inc : up 1.9%

Susquehanna sees signs of improvement, upgrades to "positive"



** Halliburton Co : up 5.6%

Rises after Q2 profit beat on international demand



** Peak Resorts Inc : up 112.8%

Shredding the slopes after Vail's buy offer



** Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.7%

Rises as results from early trial exceed expectations



** DURECT Corp : up 18.4%

Jumps after HIV treatment deal with Gilead Sciences



** Lennox International Inc : down 4.2%

Drops as tornado hits FY forecasts



** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 6.0%

Slips as FDA finds deficiencies in jet lag drug application



** Scorpio Bulkers Inc : up 7.5%

Rises after surprise Q2 profit



** DaVita Inc : up 5.1%

Rises as co lifts FY operating income outlook



** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc : up 5.4%

Jumps as early trial in schizophrenia patients succeeds



** PetMed Express Inc : down 3.4%

Falls short on results, slammed by tough competition



** Change Healthcare Inc : up 2.6%

Brokerages initiate coverage with bullish ratings



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 62.5%

Jumps on $165 mln-Turkish gasification units contract



** ShiftPixy Inc : down 6.5%

Operating expenses weigh on results



** Circor International Inc : up 1.9%

Rises after 2/3rds of its shareholders support deal with rival Crane



** Luckin Coffee Inc : up 1.6%

Shares warm up on expansion plans



** Cadence Bancorp : down 19.0%

Falls on lower-than-expected quarterly profit



** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : down 0.3%

Street View: Adaptive Biotechnologies emerging leader in immune profiling



** Cal-Maine Foods Inc : down 3.5%

Falls on disappointing Q4, dividend cut





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.09%

Consumer Staples

down 0.15%

Energy

up 0.09%

Financial

down 0.01%

Health

up 0.09%

Industrial

up 0.26%

Information Technology

up 1.16%

Materials

down 0.14%

Real Estate

up 0.21%

Utilities

down 0.22%





Referenced Symbols: ACHN ,


