U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PayPal, Ford, Tesla, airline stocks

At 13:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.64% at 27,095.86. The S&P 500 was down 0.59% at 3,001.8 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.95% at 8,242.19.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Masco Corp , up 6.8%

** TechnipFMC Plc , up 5.5%

** LKQ Corp , up 5%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Align Technology Inc , down 27.6%

** Nektar Therapeutics , down 10.7%

** Varian Medical Systems Inc , down 9.3%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Diebold Nixdorf Inc , up 26.3%

** Hovnanian Enterprise Inc , up 21.1%

** ProSight Global Inc , up 16.5%



The top NYSE percentage losers:

** Spirit Airlines Inc , down 21.2%

** Oceaneering International Inc , down 18%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Health Catalyst Inc , up 45.4%

** Livongo Health Inc , up 44.3%

** Anika Therapeutics Inc , up 33.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Align Technology Inc , down 27.6%

** World Acceptance Corp , down 20.2%

** NextGen Healthcare Inc , down 20.1%





** Tesla Inc : down 13.8%

Street View: Profitability concerns weigh on Tesla results

** Facebook Inc : down 2.5%

Falls on $5 bln fine to FTC, antitrust probe



** Cara Therapeutics Inc : down 11.9%

Falls on stock offering to fund new drug application to FDA



** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 4.3%

Street View: PayPal's low revenue guidance is a pause to sustain high growth



** Ford Motor Co : down 7.9%

Street View: Ford's soft forecast disappoints



** Align Technology Inc : down 27.6%

Street View: Does Align Technology's Q2 signal choppy waters ahead?



** TAL Education Group : down 10.0%

Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q1 miss



** Costamare Inc : up 1.9%

Set for three-day winning streak on Q2 earnings beat



** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 3.8%

Surges on green flag from safety committee



** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 1.4%

Jumps on U.S. patent for lead drug



** Gemphire Therapeutics Inc : up 12.5%

Soars on all-stock merger deal



** Raytheon Co : up 2.9%

Gains on beat-and-raise quarter



** Baxter International Inc : up 1.5%

Q2 results set pace for 2019 recovery



** LendingTree Inc : down 16.4%

Axed following a profit miss



** Aquestive : down 4.9%

** Assertio Therapeutics Inc: down 5.0%

** OptiNose Inc : down 8.1%

** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.4%

Consolidation could relieve the woes of specialty pharma companies - RBC



** Spirit Airlines : down 21.2%

** American Airlines Group Inc : down 4.9%

U.S. airlines lose altitude as MAX grounding drags outlook



** NovoCure Ltd : up 8.4%

Rises as cancer treatment Optune drives Q2 sales beat



** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc : up 7.5%

WWE rumbles royally following profit beat



** Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 7.8%

Up on $20 mln special dividend payout



** Citrix Systems Inc : down 5.1%

Accelerated shift to subscription model takes a toll on results



** Kirby Corp : down 6.1%

Barge operator Kirby in deep waters after FY profit warning



** Zafgen Inc : up 1.9%

Shares jump on restructuring plan, potential pathway for drug



** Newmont Goldcorp : down 4.0%

Drags downs sector after co's profit misses



** Dow Inc : down 3.7%

Falls on lower-than-expected Q3 revenue forecast



** Nektar Therapeutics : down 10.7%

Slips after FDA delays panel meeting on opioid drug



** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc : down 6.5%

Down after Q3 forecast



** Onconova Therapeutics : up 14.8%

Rises as Noble Capital starts with bullish rating



** PG&E : down 4.1%

PG&E falls after $4.8 bln initial contribution estimates to wildfire fund



** Anika Therapeutics Inc : up 33.7%

Surges on Q2 revenue, profit beat



** EQT Corp : down 7.3%

Dips after Q2 results



** Masco Corp : up 6.8%

Hits more than 1-year high after strong Q2 earnings



** International Paper Co : up 3.3%

Gains as cost cutting efforts pay off



** West Pharmaceutical Services Inc : up 8.1%

Hits record high on Q2 profit beat, forecast raise



** Dish Network Corp : down 4.5%

MoffettNathanson downgrades to sell



** Scientific Games Corp : up 2.6%

Shares jump as Greenlight discloses stake



** NextGen Healthcare Inc : down 20.1%

Plunges on biggest profit miss in two years, forecast cut



** Xilinx Inc : down 3.8%

Chip rally fades after Xilinx report; Intel up to bat



** EQT Corp : down 7.3%

Slumps after co suspends outlook for 2020 and beyond



** Helmerich and Payne Inc : down 3.8%

Falls on Q3 revenue miss



** Meritage Homes Corp : up 15.9%

Hits 13-year high on robust quarterly beat



** Varian Medical Systems Inc : down 9.3%

Shares slip on tariff headwinds



** Invesco Ltd : down 3.6%

Shares drop as OppenheimerFunds acquisition weighs



** Carter's Inc : up 8.0%

Carter's rises on better-than-expected Q2 profit, revenue



** Diebold Nixdorf Inc : up 26.3%

Jumps on surprise Q2 profit



** Electronic Arts Inc : down 1.1%

Falls as BofAML cuts to 'neutral', says Apex upside less likely









The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.41% Consumer Discretionary down 0.58% Consumer Staples down 0.12% Energy down 1.14% Financial down 0.62% Health down 0.36% Industrial down 0.51% Information Technology down 0.86% Materials down 0.95% Real Estate down 0.46% Utilities down 0.42%