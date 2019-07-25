U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PayPal, Ford, Tesla, airline stocks

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 13:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.64% at 27,095.86. The S&P 500 was down 0.59% at 3,001.8 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.95% at 8,242.19.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Masco Corp , up 6.8%
** TechnipFMC Plc , up 5.5%
** LKQ Corp , up 5%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Align Technology Inc , down 27.6%
** Nektar Therapeutics , down 10.7%
** Varian Medical Systems Inc , down 9.3%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Diebold Nixdorf Inc , up 26.3%
** Hovnanian Enterprise Inc , up 21.1%
** ProSight Global Inc , up 16.5%
The top NYSE percentage losers:
** Spirit Airlines Inc , down 21.2%
** Oceaneering International Inc , down 18%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Health Catalyst Inc , up 45.4%
** Livongo Health Inc , up 44.3%
** Anika Therapeutics Inc , up 33.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Align Technology Inc , down 27.6%
** World Acceptance Corp , down 20.2%
** NextGen Healthcare Inc , down 20.1%
** Tesla Inc : down 13.8%
Street View: Profitability concerns weigh on Tesla results
** Facebook Inc : down 2.5%
Falls on $5 bln fine to FTC, antitrust probe
** Cara Therapeutics Inc : down 11.9%
Falls on stock offering to fund new drug application to FDA
** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 4.3%
Street View: PayPal's low revenue guidance is a pause to sustain high growth
** Ford Motor Co : down 7.9%
Street View: Ford's soft forecast disappoints
** Align Technology Inc : down 27.6%
Street View: Does Align Technology's Q2 signal choppy waters ahead?
** TAL Education Group : down 10.0%
Set to snap 3-day winning streak on Q1 miss
** Costamare Inc : up 1.9%
Set for three-day winning streak on Q2 earnings beat
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 3.8%
Surges on green flag from safety committee
** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 1.4%
Jumps on U.S. patent for lead drug
** Gemphire Therapeutics Inc : up 12.5%
Soars on all-stock merger deal
** Raytheon Co : up 2.9%
Gains on beat-and-raise quarter
** Baxter International Inc : up 1.5%
Q2 results set pace for 2019 recovery
** LendingTree Inc : down 16.4%
Axed following a profit miss
** Aquestive : down 4.9%
** Assertio Therapeutics Inc: down 5.0%
** OptiNose Inc : down 8.1%
** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.4%
Consolidation could relieve the woes of specialty pharma companies - RBC
** Spirit Airlines : down 21.2%
** American Airlines Group Inc : down 4.9%
U.S. airlines lose altitude as MAX grounding drags outlook
** NovoCure Ltd : up 8.4%
Rises as cancer treatment Optune drives Q2 sales beat
** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc : up 7.5%
WWE rumbles royally following profit beat
** Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 7.8%
Up on $20 mln special dividend payout
** Citrix Systems Inc : down 5.1%
Accelerated shift to subscription model takes a toll on results
** Kirby Corp : down 6.1%
Barge operator Kirby in deep waters after FY profit warning
** Zafgen Inc : up 1.9%
Shares jump on restructuring plan, potential pathway for drug
** Newmont Goldcorp : down 4.0%
Drags downs sector after co's profit misses
** Dow Inc : down 3.7%
Falls on lower-than-expected Q3 revenue forecast
** Nektar Therapeutics : down 10.7%
Slips after FDA delays panel meeting on opioid drug
** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc : down 6.5%
Down after Q3 forecast
** Onconova Therapeutics : up 14.8%
Rises as Noble Capital starts with bullish rating
** PG&E : down 4.1%
PG&E falls after $4.8 bln initial contribution estimates to wildfire fund
** Anika Therapeutics Inc : up 33.7%
Surges on Q2 revenue, profit beat
** EQT Corp : down 7.3%
Dips after Q2 results
** Masco Corp : up 6.8%
Hits more than 1-year high after strong Q2 earnings
** International Paper Co : up 3.3%
Gains as cost cutting efforts pay off
** West Pharmaceutical Services Inc : up 8.1%
Hits record high on Q2 profit beat, forecast raise
** Dish Network Corp : down 4.5%
MoffettNathanson downgrades to sell
** Scientific Games Corp : up 2.6%
Shares jump as Greenlight discloses stake
** NextGen Healthcare Inc : down 20.1%
Plunges on biggest profit miss in two years, forecast cut
** Xilinx Inc : down 3.8%
Chip rally fades after Xilinx report; Intel up to bat
** EQT Corp : down 7.3%
Slumps after co suspends outlook for 2020 and beyond
** Helmerich and Payne Inc : down 3.8%
Falls on Q3 revenue miss
** Meritage Homes Corp : up 15.9%
Hits 13-year high on robust quarterly beat
** Varian Medical Systems Inc : down 9.3%
Shares slip on tariff headwinds
** Invesco Ltd : down 3.6%
Shares drop as OppenheimerFunds acquisition weighs
** Carter's Inc : up 8.0%
Carter's rises on better-than-expected Q2 profit, revenue
** Diebold Nixdorf Inc : up 26.3%
Jumps on surprise Q2 profit
** Electronic Arts Inc : down 1.1%
Falls as BofAML cuts to 'neutral', says Apex upside less likely
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.41%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.58%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.12%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.14%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.62%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.36%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.51%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.86%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.95%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.46%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.42%
Referenced Symbols:
AAL
,