Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-One Stop Systems, Merck & Co, Advaxis, Omnova
At 10:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.21% at 26,843.84. The S&P 500 was up 0.29% at 2,981.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.33% at 8,135.894.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Symantec Corp , up 14.4%
** McKesson Corp , up 4.1%
** Kellogg Co , up 3.7%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Broadcom Inc , down 3.6%
** Xilinx Inc , down 2.5%
** DuPont de Nemours Inc , down 2.1%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Omnova Solutions Inc , up 55%
** Nio Inc , up 14.9%
** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA , up 5.6%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** USANA Health Sciences Inc , down 17.5%
** Key Energy Services Inc , down 9.9%
** Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3X Shares , down 8.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** One Stop Systems Inc , up 35.5%
** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 19.6%
** Symantec Corp , up 14.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Akerna Corp , down 12.4%
** Puyi Inc , down 12.1%
** Fulgent Genetics Inc , down 10.7%
** One Stop Systems Inc : up 35.5%
Soars after inking 5-yr manufacturing agreement
** USANA Health Sciences Inc : down 17.5%
Plunges as worsening China market hits 2019 outlook
** Advaxis Inc : down 15.6%
Down after proposed stock and warrants offering
** Tesla Inc : up 6.3%
** Nio Inc : up 14.9%
Tesla shares on pace to hit two-month high after bumper deliveries
** MarketAxess Holdings Inc : up 1.8%
Trading platform rises on strong June volumes
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 2.4%
Up 3% after strong U.S. sales data
** Omnova Solutions Inc : up 55.0%
To be bought by Synthomer, shares surge
** Bandwidth Inc : up 4.7%
J.P. Morgan initiates with "overweight"
** Inogen Inc : down 1.3%
JPM cuts to 'underweight', cites near-term pressures
** Symantec Corp : up 14.4%
** Broadcom Inc : down 3.6%
Symantec Corp: Soars on report of sale to Broadcom
** Merck & Co Inc : up 0.8%
Touches over 18-yr high after Mizuho initiates with "buy"
** Starbucks Corp : up 1.7%
** McDonald's Corp : up 0.7%
Starbucks: Stifel raises PT on strong same-restaurant sales growth expectations
** Domtar Corp : down 1.2%
Falls after BMO downgrades to "underperform"
** Canopy Growth Corp : down 2.3%
** Constellation Brands Inc : down 0.4%
Falls after co-CEO Bruce Linton's surprise exit
** Redhill Biopharma Ltd : up 1.2%
Shares up after FDA accepts marketing application
** Unum Therapeutics Inc : down 7.8%
Sinks as FDA slaps clinical hold on cancer drug trial
** Lannett Company Inc : up 2.5%
Rises in anticipation of FDA review on new drug application
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : up 2.0%
** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 1.2%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : up 0.8%
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 0.9%
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 0.8%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.2%
** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : up 0.9%
Gold stocks gain amid growth concerns, ECB rate cut bets
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.58%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.56%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.66%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.03%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.05%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.35%
|
Industrial
|
|
flat
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.14%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 1.28%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.97%
