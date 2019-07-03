Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-One Stop Systems, Merck & Co, Advaxis, Omnova



The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 10:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.21% at 26,843.84. The S&P 500 was up 0.29% at 2,981.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.33% at 8,135.894.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Symantec Corp , up 14.4%

** McKesson Corp , up 4.1%

** Kellogg Co , up 3.7%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Broadcom Inc , down 3.6%

** Xilinx Inc , down 2.5%

** DuPont de Nemours Inc , down 2.1%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Omnova Solutions Inc , up 55%

** Nio Inc , up 14.9%

** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA , up 5.6%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** USANA Health Sciences Inc , down 17.5%

** Key Energy Services Inc , down 9.9%

** Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3X Shares , down 8.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** One Stop Systems Inc , up 35.5%

** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 19.6%

** Symantec Corp , up 14.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Akerna Corp , down 12.4%

** Puyi Inc , down 12.1%

** Fulgent Genetics Inc , down 10.7%







** One Stop Systems Inc : up 35.5%

Soars after inking 5-yr manufacturing agreement



** USANA Health Sciences Inc : down 17.5%

Plunges as worsening China market hits 2019 outlook



** Advaxis Inc : down 15.6%

Down after proposed stock and warrants offering



** Tesla Inc : up 6.3%

** Nio Inc : up 14.9%

Tesla shares on pace to hit two-month high after bumper deliveries



** MarketAxess Holdings Inc : up 1.8%

Trading platform rises on strong June volumes



** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 2.4%

Up 3% after strong U.S. sales data



** Omnova Solutions Inc : up 55.0%

To be bought by Synthomer, shares surge



** Bandwidth Inc : up 4.7%

J.P. Morgan initiates with "overweight"



** Inogen Inc : down 1.3%

JPM cuts to 'underweight', cites near-term pressures



** Symantec Corp : up 14.4%

** Broadcom Inc : down 3.6%

Symantec Corp: Soars on report of sale to Broadcom



** Merck & Co Inc : up 0.8%

Touches over 18-yr high after Mizuho initiates with "buy"



** Starbucks Corp : up 1.7%

** McDonald's Corp : up 0.7%

Starbucks: Stifel raises PT on strong same-restaurant sales growth expectations



** Domtar Corp : down 1.2%

Falls after BMO downgrades to "underperform"



** Canopy Growth Corp : down 2.3%

** Constellation Brands Inc : down 0.4%

Falls after co-CEO Bruce Linton's surprise exit



** Redhill Biopharma Ltd : up 1.2%

Shares up after FDA accepts marketing application



** Unum Therapeutics Inc : down 7.8%

Sinks as FDA slaps clinical hold on cancer drug trial



** Lannett Company Inc : up 2.5%

Rises in anticipation of FDA review on new drug application



** Sibanye Gold Ltd : up 2.0%

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 1.2%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : up 0.8%

** Barrick Gold Corp : up 0.9%

** Gold Fields Ltd : down 0.8%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.2%

** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : up 0.9%

Gold stocks gain amid growth concerns, ECB rate cut bets













The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.58% Consumer Discretionary up 0.56% Consumer Staples up 0.66% Energy down 0.03% Financial down 0.05% Health up 0.35% Industrial flat Information Technology up 0.07% Materials down 0.14% Real Estate up 1.28% Utilities up 0.97%