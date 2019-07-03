U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-OMNOVA, Tesla, Symantec, Canopy Growth

Reuters
At 7:24 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.18% at 26,845. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.23% at 2,986.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.32% at 7,863.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** OMNOVA Solutions Inc , up 55.3%
** Lannett Company Inc , up 5.4%
** Iamgold Corp , up 5.1%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Canopy Growth Corp , down 3.6%
** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , down 2.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc , up 34.5%
** Fuelcell Energy Inc , up 29.6%
** Symantec Corp , up 18.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** SG Blocks Inc , down 15.7%
** Unum Therapeutics Inc , down 15.5%
** Cytori Therapeutics Inc , down 11.6%
** OMNOVA Solutions Inc : up 55.3% premarket
To be bought by Synthomer, shares surge
** Canopy Growth Corp : down 3.6% premarket
Falls after co-CEO Bruce Linton's surprise exit
** Tesla Inc : up 7.4% premarket
** Nio Inc : up 2.5% premarket
Tesla shares on pace to hit two-month high after bumper deliveries
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 2.2% premarket
Up 3% after strong U.S. sales data
** Bandwidth Inc : up 1.4% premarket
J.P. Morgan initiates with "overweight"
** Inogen Inc : down 2.4% premarket
JPM cuts to 'underweight', cites near-term pressures
** Symantec Corp : up 18.8% premarket
** Broadcom Inc : down 4.2% premarket
Symantec Corp: Soars on report of sale to Broadcom
** Advaxis Inc : down 10.4% premarket
Down after proposed stock and warrants offering
** Merck & Co Inc : up 0.4% premarket
Mizuho starts Merck with "buy", highest PT on Street
(Compiled bby Dominic Roshan K.L in Bengaluru)
