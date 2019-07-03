Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-OMNOVA, Tesla, Symantec, Canopy Growth

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 7:24 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.18% at 26,845. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.23% at 2,986.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.32% at 7,863.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** OMNOVA Solutions Inc , up 55.3%

** Lannett Company Inc , up 5.4%

** Iamgold Corp , up 5.1%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Canopy Growth Corp , down 3.6%

** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , down 2.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc , up 34.5%

** Fuelcell Energy Inc , up 29.6%

** Symantec Corp , up 18.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** SG Blocks Inc , down 15.7%

** Unum Therapeutics Inc , down 15.5%

** Cytori Therapeutics Inc , down 11.6%





** OMNOVA Solutions Inc : up 55.3% premarket

To be bought by Synthomer, shares surge



** Canopy Growth Corp : down 3.6% premarket

Falls after co-CEO Bruce Linton's surprise exit



** Tesla Inc : up 7.4% premarket

** Nio Inc : up 2.5% premarket

Tesla shares on pace to hit two-month high after bumper deliveries



** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 2.2% premarket

Up 3% after strong U.S. sales data



** Bandwidth Inc : up 1.4% premarket

J.P. Morgan initiates with "overweight"



** Inogen Inc : down 2.4% premarket

JPM cuts to 'underweight', cites near-term pressures



** Symantec Corp : up 18.8% premarket

** Broadcom Inc : down 4.2% premarket

Symantec Corp: Soars on report of sale to Broadcom



** Advaxis Inc : down 10.4% premarket

Down after proposed stock and warrants offering



** Merck & Co Inc : up 0.4% premarket

Mizuho starts Merck with "buy", highest PT on Street



(Compiled bby Dominic Roshan K.L in Bengaluru)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Technology , Oil
Referenced Symbols: ADXS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar