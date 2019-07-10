Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oil stocks, Pepsi, pharma companies

By Reuters

Reuters


The benchmark S&P 500 briefly crossed the 3,000 points mark for the first time on Wednesday, as bets for a sharp interest rate cut later this month were boosted by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments.

Communication Services

up 0.45%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.07%

Consumer Staples

up 0.58%

Energy

up 0.77%

Financial

down 0.36%

Health

down 0.02%

Industrial

down 0.27%

Information Technology

up 0.57%

Materials

up 0.04%

Real Estate

flat

Utilities

up 0.37%





