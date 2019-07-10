U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oil stocks, Pepsi, pharma companies

Reuters
The benchmark S&P 500 briefly crossed the 3,000 points mark for the first time on Wednesday, as bets for a sharp interest rate cut later this month were boosted by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments.
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.45%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.07%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.58%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.77%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.36%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.02%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.27%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.57%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.04%
|
Real Estate
|
|
flat
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.37%
AAL
,