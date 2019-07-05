U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oasmia, Karyopharm, Electronic Arts

Reuters





At 13:02 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 26,903.61. The S&P 500 was down 0.38% at 2,984.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.40% at 8,137.499.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Jefferies Financial Group Inc , up 2.4%

** Foot Locker Inc , up 2.2%

** Nordstrom Inc , up 2%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** IPG Photonics Corp , down 4.6%

** Electronic Arts Inc , down 4%

** Rockwell Automation Inc , down 3.1%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM_pg.N, up 20.3%

** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA , up 19.7%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** The New Home Company Inc , down 7.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 74%

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , up 39.8%

** Cool Holdings Inc , up 25%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 18.4 %

** LiveXLive Media Inc , down 13.3 %

** Ever-Glory International Group Inc , down 12.1 %







** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc : up 0.6%

FDA approval of Xpovio sets stage for label expansion



** Qualcomm Inc : down 0.3%

** Nvidia Corp : down 1.8%

** Micron Technology Inc : down 1.0%

Chip stocks: Slip after Samsung forecasts steep plunge in Q2 profit ]



** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 74.0%

Soars on increased investment from major shareholder



** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 2.8%

** Yamana Gold Inc : down 2.5%

** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : down 1.6%

** Kinross Gold Corp : down 2.1%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.3%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 0.9%

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 1.5%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 1.4%

Gold stocks fall after dollar gains on strong jobs growth



** Bank of America Corp : up 0.7%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 0.7%

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 0.4%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 0.6%

** Morgan Stanley : up 0.6%

** Citigroup Inc : up 0.7%

Big banks rise as Fed rate cut hopes tempered by strong jobs data



** Tyme Technologies Inc : up 20.9%

Surges on positive results from pancreatic cancer study



** Lennar Corp : down 2.1%

** D.R. Horton Inc : down 2.0%

** PulteGroup Inc : down 1.9%

** KB Home : down 2.2%

** Toll Brothers Inc : down 1.1%

U.S. homebuilders: Down after strong jobs data seen discouraging aggressive rate cut



** Electronic Arts Inc : down 4.0%

** Activision Blizzard Inc : down 1.4%

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 1.5%

EA Top S&P pct loser, set for worst day in 5 months



** Delek US Holdings Inc : down 1.0%

TPH cautious on refining margin capture, cuts PT



** Acer Therapeutics Inc : down 5.4%

Falls on expected charges tied to job cuts







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.04% Consumer Discretionary down 0.04% Consumer Staples down 0.84% Energy down 0.22% Financial up 0.34% Health down 0.70% Industrial down 0.71% Information Technology down 0.54% Materials down 0.75% Real Estate down 0.72% Utilities down 0.63%