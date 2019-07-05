U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oasmia, Karyopharm, Electronic Arts

Reuters
At 13:02 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 26,903.61. The S&P 500 was down 0.38% at 2,984.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.40% at 8,137.499.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Jefferies Financial Group Inc , up 2.4%
** Foot Locker Inc , up 2.2%
** Nordstrom Inc , up 2%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** IPG Photonics Corp , down 4.6%
** Electronic Arts Inc , down 4%
** Rockwell Automation Inc , down 3.1%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM_pg.N, up 20.3%
** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA , up 19.7%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** The New Home Company Inc , down 7.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 74%
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , up 39.8%
** Cool Holdings Inc , up 25%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 18.4 %
** LiveXLive Media Inc , down 13.3 %
** Ever-Glory International Group Inc , down 12.1 %
** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc : up 0.6%
FDA approval of Xpovio sets stage for label expansion
** Qualcomm Inc : down 0.3%
** Nvidia Corp : down 1.8%
** Micron Technology Inc : down 1.0%
Chip stocks: Slip after Samsung forecasts steep plunge in Q2 profit ]
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 74.0%
Soars on increased investment from major shareholder
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 2.8%
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 2.5%
** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : down 1.6%
** Kinross Gold Corp : down 2.1%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.3%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 0.9%
** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 1.5%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 1.4%
Gold stocks fall after dollar gains on strong jobs growth
** Bank of America Corp : up 0.7%
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 0.7%
** Wells Fargo & Co : up 0.4%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 0.6%
** Morgan Stanley : up 0.6%
** Citigroup Inc : up 0.7%
Big banks rise as Fed rate cut hopes tempered by strong jobs data
** Tyme Technologies Inc : up 20.9%
Surges on positive results from pancreatic cancer study
** Lennar Corp : down 2.1%
** D.R. Horton Inc : down 2.0%
** PulteGroup Inc : down 1.9%
** KB Home : down 2.2%
** Toll Brothers Inc : down 1.1%
U.S. homebuilders: Down after strong jobs data seen discouraging aggressive rate cut
** Electronic Arts Inc : down 4.0%
** Activision Blizzard Inc : down 1.4%
** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 1.5%
EA Top S&P pct loser, set for worst day in 5 months
** Delek US Holdings Inc : down 1.0%
TPH cautious on refining margin capture, cuts PT
** Acer Therapeutics Inc : down 5.4%
Falls on expected charges tied to job cuts
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.04%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.04%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.84%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.22%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.34%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.70%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.71%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.54%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.75%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.72%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.63%
