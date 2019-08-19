Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nvidia, PG&E, DPW, Applied Materials, Estee Lauder



U.S. stocks surged on Monday on growing hopes that major economies would act to stymie the slowing economic effects of escalating global trade tensions, while technology stocks rose led by a nearly 3% gain in Apple's shares.

Rises on upbeat Q2 results, Q3 forecast above estimate



** EnLink Midstream LLC : up 1.9%

** Holly Energy Partners LP : down 0.5%

** Altus Midstream Co <ALTM.O: down 4.2%

** Antero Midstream Corp : up 1.9%

CS downgrades U.S. midstream companies on difficult earnings season



** SINA Corp : up 9.3%

Surges on better-than-expected Q2 results



** Micron Technology Inc : up 3.5%

** Nvidia Corp : up 5.3%

** Qualcomm Inc : up 1.9%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 2.6%

** Intel Corp : up 1.5%

Chipmakers rally ahead of key Huawei decision



** Bank of America Corp : up 0.47%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 1.0%

** Morgan Stanley : up 1.02%

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 1.3%

** Citigroup Inc : up 1.2%

**Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 1.7%

Big banks up as U.S. treasury yields tick higher



** Leju Holdings : up 5.6%

Gains on higher Q2 revenue, profit



** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 0.5%

Gains on higher Q2 revenue, profit



** Tailored Brands Inc : up 0.4%

Jumps on $62 mln deal to sell corporate apparel business



** Estee Lauder Cos Inc : up 8.3%

Estee Lauder gains on skincare demand, strong full-year forecast



** Applied Materials Inc : up 1.1%

Up on price target hike, pending decision on Huawei



** Empire Resorts Inc : up 15.1%

Rises as top shareholder to buy remaining equity in co



** Sonos Inc : up 10.3%

Music to investors ears after Raymond James upgrades to 'strong buy'



** Aramark : up 10.0%

Set for best day ever after Mantle Ridge becomes top stakeholder



** Sunnova Energy International : up 4.2%

Rises as JPM starts coverage with overweight rating



** Solid Biosciences Inc : up 7.2%

Up on price target hike, pending decision on Huawei



** DaVita Inc : down 1.7%

Falls after update on self-tender offer



** Check Cap Ltd : up 3.2%

Check Cap jumps after GE Healthcare takes over cancer test manufacturing



** Yuma Energy Inc : up 223.5%

Jumps as co cuts capex and explores asset sale, M&As



** DPW Holdings Inc : up 248.8%

More than quadruples on relaunch of investment portal



** Alibaba Group Holding Limited : up 0.8%

** JD.com Inc : up 1.5%

** Bilibili Inc : up 1.7%

** Nio Inc : up 4.7%

** Baidu Inc : up 7.3%

** YY Inc : up 4.1%

** Huya Inc : up 0.9%

** Qudian Inc : down 3.3%

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rise on Beijing's interest rate reform



** PG&E Corp : down 27.8%

PG&E tumbles after court decision on Tubbs fire



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.39% Consumer Discretionary up 1.21% Consumer Staples up 0.80% Energy up 1.76% Financial up 0.96% Health up 0.90% Industrial up 1.07% Information Technology up 1.44% Materials up 0.84% Real Estate up 0.66% Utilities up 0.47%