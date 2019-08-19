U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nvidia, On Semiconductor, Estee Lauder

Reuters





U.S. stocks surged on Monday, building on previous session's rally, fueled by growing hopes that major economies would act to prop up slowing growth, while technology stocks got a lift from trade optimism.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rise on Beijing's interest rate reform



** PG&E Corp : down 27.7%

PG&E tumbles after court decision on Tubbs fire



** Corteva Inc : up 1.5%

Citi upgrades to "buy", says 2020 should be better



** NXP Semiconductors : up 0.6%

** ON Semicondutors : up 3.8%

** Maxim Integrated Products Inc : up 1.0%

** Texas Intruments : up 1.8%

Raymond James initiates NXP Semiconductors with 'outperform', upgrades ON Semi



** Yield10 Bioscience Inc : up 3.1%

Yield10 Bioscience climbs on expanded research pact with Bayer



** miRagen Therapeutics Inc : up 48.4%

Jumps after H.C. Wainwright starts with "buy"



** Viveve Medical Inc : down 14.0%

Hits record low on stock offering



** PolyOne Corp : up 4.4%

Up on unit sale for $775 mln



** Apple Inc : down 0.6%

Apple boosts Wall Street amid signs of easing trade tensions [nL4N25F2WW



** NuCana PLC : up 13.9%

NuCana gains as H.C. Wainwright starts with 'buy'



** Remark Holdings Inc : up 5.6%

Jumps on winning Chinese telecom contract



** United States Steel Corp : up 9.3%

** AK Steel Holding Corp : up 3.3%

** Nucor Corp : up 2.9%

** Steel Dynamics Inc : up 3.1%

Higher after August's selloff



** Myovant Sciences Ltd : up 16.0%

Leerink starts coverage on Myovant Sciences with 'outperform', shares jump



** Qiwi PLC : up 19.1%

QIWI Plc hits over 2-yr high on strong Q2 results



** Ceridian HCM Holding Inc : up 2.8%

Up as Jefferies upgrades on new opportunities





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.75% Consumer Discretionary up 1.41% Consumer Staples up 0.87% Energy up 1.94% Financial up 0.92% Health up 0.98% Industrial up 1.20% Information Technology up 1.73% Materials up 0.84% Real Estate up 0.66% Utilities up 0.64%