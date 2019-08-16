U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nvidia, Dillard's, GE, Deere

Reuters
At 7:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.95% at 25,818. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.97% at 2,876, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.20% at 7,586.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Fortuna Silver Mines Inc , up 15.1%
** Seadrill Ltd , up 11.0%
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 7.6%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Dillard's Inc Class A , down 13.2%
** Sasol Ltd , down 10.4%
** Globant S.A. , down 5.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Alta Mesa Resources Inc , up 68.3%
** Akers Biosciences Inc , up 17.8%
** Evoke Pharma Inc , up 16.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** SAExploration Holdings Inc , down 38.5%
** SINTX Technologies Inc , down 7.8%
** Bridgeline Digital Inc , down 7.7%
** Nvidia Corp : up 6.1% premarket
Rises on better-than-expected Q2 performance
** Dillard's : down 13.2% premarket
Falls as Q2 sales miss on weak performance in women's category
** GE : up 3.2% premarket
Hard to write off prospects easily as long as Larry's at helm - analysts
** Applied Materials : down 1.4% premarket
Reverses course as CEO signals delay in memory market recovery
** Deere & Co : down 2.0% premarket
Blames trade uncertainty for lowering outlook again
