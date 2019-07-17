Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nu Skin, Mallinckrodt, Tellurian, Yatra

By Reuters

Reuters


At 11:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.21% at 27,277.83. The S&P 500 was down 0.29% at 2,995.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.15% at 8,210.635.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Cintas Corp , up 7.9%

** Abbott Laboratories , up 3.8%

** Hershey Co , up 2.9%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** CSX Corp , down 11.1%

** Textron Inc , down 6.5%

** Norfolk Southern Corp , down 5.8%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Nautilus Inc , up 23.7%

** Hill Interntional Inc , up 12.7%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** NU Skin Enterprises Inc , down 16.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Guardion Health Sciences , up 124%

** Anixa Biosciences Inc , up 24.7%

** SilverSun Technologies Inc , up 19.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 50.1%

** Xcel Brands Inc , down 15.6%

** BeyondSpring Inc , down 15.1%







** CSX Corp : down 11.1%

** Union Pacific Corp : down 4.8%

** Kansas City Southern : down 4.1%

** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 5.8%

Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along



** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 16.6%

Focus shifts to diversification after solid Q2 - analyst



** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 2.5%

Slides after disappointing results from motion-sickness study



** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 11.3%

Down on cutting some early-stage R&D programs



** Forty Seven Inc : down 11.4%

Down on $75 mln stock offering



** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 16.3%

Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade



** Bank of America Corp : up 1.5%

reverses early losses after reporting Q2 results



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 7.8%

Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst



** HyreCar Inc : down 10.0%

Slumps on 3.5 mln stock offering



** Qualcomm Inc : up 1.1%

** ASML Holding NV : up 6.2%

Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML



** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 5.6%

Jumps on $52 mln contract win



** Tellurian Inc : down 9.2%

Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions



** Immuron Inc : down 14.7%

Australia'sImmuron raises equity after shares more than double



** Comerica Inc : down 3.2%

: Falls after Q2 profit disappoints



** Jagged Peak Energy Inc : down 1.5%

** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 2.1%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : down 4.8%

E&Ps: Brokerage sees widespread misses to production estimates, cuts PTs



** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc : down 1.1%

CS lukewarm on Keurig Dr Pepper's coffee business, starts with "neutral"



** Textron Inc : down 6.5%

Down after reporting weak aviation sales, lower backlog



** Shell Midstream Partners LP : down 2.2%

: Mizuho cuts PT on Zydeco woes



** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc : up 2.3%

Set for best session in over 2 mths



** Yatra Online Inc : up 12.1%

Surges on $338 mln buyout deal from Ebix



** Abbott Laboratories : up 3.8%

Shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, hike in 2019 forecast



** Durect Corp : up 2.2%

Shares surge as FDA accepts non-opioid pain drug for review



** Bank of New York Mellon Corp : up 2.5%

Surges after receiving patent for medical device



** Guardion Health Sciences : up 124.0%

Surges after receiving patent for medical device



** DaVita Inc : down 1.4%

** CVS Health Corp : down 1.8%

DaVita, Fresenius fall as CVS brings dialysis home ]



** Avrobio Inc : up 17.1%

Gene therapy firm Avrobio prices upsized deal after shares surge



** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 13.3%

Francesca's rises after Cross River Capital buys stake - Reuters News



** Cintas Corp : up 8.0%

Analysts see upside, organic growth following results beat



** BeyondSpring Inc : down 15.1%

Drops on stock offering



** Levi Strauss & Co : down 5.3%

Goldman slaps with first "sell" since IPO



** CooTek (Cayman) Inc : down 3.6%

Down as Google bans some of co's apps from Play Store



** Redfin Corp : up 3.1%

Rises as Susquehanna upgrades to "positive"



** Hecla Mining Co : up 4.5%

Copper miners down after Trump renews China tariff threat



** Hershey Co : up 2.9%

Hershey hits sweet spot as GS upgrades to "neutral" on potential price hike



** Lyft Inc : down 1.0%

HSBC sees strong Q2 sales, hikes PT







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.61%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.53%

Consumer Staples

down 0.32%

Energy

down 0.55%

Financial

down 0.43%

Health

up 0.27%

Industrial

down 1.30%

Information Technology

up 0.09%

Materials

down 0.25%

Real Estate

down 0.49%

Utilities

up 0.67%





Referenced Symbols: ABT ,


More from Reuters

