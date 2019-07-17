U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nu Skin, Mallinckrodt, Tellurian, Yatra

Reuters
At 11:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.21% at 27,277.83. The S&P 500 was down 0.29% at 2,995.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.15% at 8,210.635.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Cintas Corp , up 7.9%
** Abbott Laboratories , up 3.8%
** Hershey Co , up 2.9%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** CSX Corp , down 11.1%
** Textron Inc , down 6.5%
** Norfolk Southern Corp , down 5.8%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Nautilus Inc , up 23.7%
** Hill Interntional Inc , up 12.7%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** NU Skin Enterprises Inc , down 16.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Guardion Health Sciences , up 124%
** Anixa Biosciences Inc , up 24.7%
** SilverSun Technologies Inc , up 19.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 50.1%
** Xcel Brands Inc , down 15.6%
** BeyondSpring Inc , down 15.1%
Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along
** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 16.6%
Focus shifts to diversification after solid Q2 - analyst
** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 2.5%
Slides after disappointing results from motion-sickness study
** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 11.3%
Down on cutting some early-stage R&D programs
** Forty Seven Inc : down 11.4%
Down on $75 mln stock offering
** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 16.3%
Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade
** Bank of America Corp : up 1.5%
reverses early losses after reporting Q2 results
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 7.8%
Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst
** HyreCar Inc : down 10.0%
Slumps on 3.5 mln stock offering
** Qualcomm Inc : up 1.1%
** ASML Holding NV : up 6.2%
Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML
** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 5.6%
Jumps on $52 mln contract win
** Tellurian Inc : down 9.2%
Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions
** Immuron Inc : down 14.7%
Australia'sImmuron raises equity after shares more than double
** Comerica Inc : down 3.2%
: Falls after Q2 profit disappoints
** Jagged Peak Energy Inc : down 1.5%
** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 2.1%
** Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : down 4.8%
E&Ps: Brokerage sees widespread misses to production estimates, cuts PTs
** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc : down 1.1%
CS lukewarm on Keurig Dr Pepper's coffee business, starts with "neutral"
** Textron Inc : down 6.5%
Down after reporting weak aviation sales, lower backlog
** Shell Midstream Partners LP : down 2.2%
: Mizuho cuts PT on Zydeco woes
** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc : up 2.3%
Set for best session in over 2 mths
** Yatra Online Inc : up 12.1%
Surges on $338 mln buyout deal from Ebix
** Abbott Laboratories : up 3.8%
Shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, hike in 2019 forecast
** Durect Corp : up 2.2%
Shares surge as FDA accepts non-opioid pain drug for review
** Bank of New York Mellon Corp : up 2.5%
Surges after receiving patent for medical device
** Guardion Health Sciences : up 124.0%
Surges after receiving patent for medical device
** DaVita Inc : down 1.4%
** CVS Health Corp : down 1.8%
DaVita, Fresenius fall as CVS brings dialysis home ]
** Avrobio Inc : up 17.1%
Gene therapy firm Avrobio prices upsized deal after shares surge
** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 13.3%
Francesca's rises after Cross River Capital buys stake - Reuters News
** Cintas Corp : up 8.0%
Analysts see upside, organic growth following results beat
** BeyondSpring Inc : down 15.1%
Drops on stock offering
** Levi Strauss & Co : down 5.3%
Goldman slaps with first "sell" since IPO
** CooTek (Cayman) Inc : down 3.6%
Down as Google bans some of co's apps from Play Store
** Redfin Corp : up 3.1%
Rises as Susquehanna upgrades to "positive"
** Hecla Mining Co : up 4.5%
Copper miners down after Trump renews China tariff threat
** Hershey Co : up 2.9%
Hershey hits sweet spot as GS upgrades to "neutral" on potential price hike
** Lyft Inc : down 1.0%
HSBC sees strong Q2 sales, hikes PT
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.61%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.53%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.32%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.55%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.43%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.27%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.30%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.09%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.25%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.49%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.67%
