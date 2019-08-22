Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nordstrom, Zagg, Splunk

By Reuters

At 7:08 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.12% at 26,195. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.14% at 2,925.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.24% at 7,732.





The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** GSX Techedu Inc , up 14.3%

** Nordstrom Inc , up 11.5%

** GameStop Corp , up 10.2%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. , down 10%

** Vedanta Ltd , down 7.9%

** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp , down 7.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Cemtrex Inc , up 15.4%

** Zosano Pharma Corp , up 14.7%

** Immutep Ltd , up 13.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Avinger Inc , down 31.1%

** Retrophin Inc , down 25.2%

** Yunji Inc , down 16%





** Nordstrom Inc : up 11.5% premarket

Rises after Q2 profit beat



** Splunk Inc : down 3.7% premarket

Street View: Splunk's weak cash flow forecast takes shine off SignalFx deal



** Keysight Technologies Inc : up 9.7% premarket

Set to open at record high after results beat



** Zagg Inc : up 4.3% premarket

Report of bidding war sends shares higher



** Solaredge Technologies Inc : down 3.3% premarket

Falls after CEO takes leave for health reasons, UBS downgrades





