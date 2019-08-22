U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nordstrom, Zagg, Splunk

Reuters
At 7:08 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.12% at 26,195. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.14% at 2,925.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.24% at 7,732.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** GSX Techedu Inc , up 14.3%
** Nordstrom Inc , up 11.5%
** GameStop Corp , up 10.2%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. , down 10%
** Vedanta Ltd , down 7.9%
** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp , down 7.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Cemtrex Inc , up 15.4%
** Zosano Pharma Corp , up 14.7%
** Immutep Ltd , up 13.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Avinger Inc , down 31.1%
** Retrophin Inc , down 25.2%
** Yunji Inc , down 16%
** Nordstrom Inc : up 11.5% premarket
Rises after Q2 profit beat
** Splunk Inc : down 3.7% premarket
Street View: Splunk's weak cash flow forecast takes shine off SignalFx deal
** Keysight Technologies Inc : up 9.7% premarket
Set to open at record high after results beat
** Zagg Inc : up 4.3% premarket
Report of bidding war sends shares higher
** Solaredge Technologies Inc : down 3.3% premarket
Falls after CEO takes leave for health reasons, UBS downgrades
