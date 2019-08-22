U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nordstrom, L Brands, Retrophin, Cato

Reuters





U.S. stocks rose broadly on Thursday as strong results from retailers bolstered confidence in consumer demand, while investors look ahead to Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's speech for more clues on future interest rate moves.



** Avinger Inc : down 32.1%

Shares fall on stock offering



** Mustang Bio Inc : down 8.2%

Mustang Bio rises on expedited review for bubble boy disease treatment



** Wayfair Inc : up 1.2%

Stifel turns bullish



** Fly Leasing Ltd : up 11.3%

Fly Leasing soars on Q2 results beat



** Stage Stores Inc : up 7.2%

Rises on first same-store sales growth in 6 quarters



** Pure Storage Inc : up 14.9%

Up on Q2 revenue beat



** Seelos Therapeutics Inc : up 7.5%

Seelos rises as FDA permits clinical testing of drug for brain disorder



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.51% Consumer Discretionary up 0.04% Consumer Staples up 0.33% Energy up 0.18% Financial up 0.40% Health down 0.19% Industrial up 0.17% Information Technology down 0.20% Materials down 0.19% Real Estate up 0.06% Utilities down 0.25%