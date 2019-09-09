Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Neurotrope, Callon Petroleum, Fred's, AT&T, Sintx, Acadia, Changyou

By Reuters

At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.31% at 26,881.04. The S&P 500 was up 0.16% at 2,983.55 and the Nasdaq Composite was was unchanged at 8,103.082.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Noble Energy Inc , up 4.6 %

** Helmerich and Payne Inc , up 4.3 %

** Capri Holdings Ltd , up 4.3 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Marketaxess Holdings Inc , down 3.9 %

** Teleflex Inc , down 3.4 %

** Merck & Co , down 3.3 %



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** InspireMD Inc , up 21.4 %

** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc , up 19.1 %

** Stereotaxis Inc , up 18 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Direxion Daily S&P , down 11.8 %

** Credit Suisse AG , down 10.6 %

** Medallia Inc , down 10.3 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 64.2 %

** Changyou.Com Ltd , up 51.2 %

** Cesca Theraputics Inc , up 26.5 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc , down 31.4 %

** Opgen Inc , down 29.9 %

** Modern Media Acquisition Corp , down 22.2 %





** Boeing Co : down 1.3%

Boeing shares slip on 777X delay

** Changyou.com Ltd : up 49.7%

Changyou.com: On pace for best day on Sohu.com's buyout offer

** Nutanix Inc : up 3.3%

Nutanix: Susquehanna sees strength in subscription model, double upgrades

** Chipotle Mexican Grill : up 2.1%

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Wedbush sees near-term growth, upgrades to "outperform"

** NetApp Inc : up 2.7%

NetApp: Susquehanna sees over 10% profit growth for next two years

** Murphy Oil Corp : up 3.0%

Murphy Oil Corp: KeyBanc starts coverage with 'overweight'

** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 61.3%

Acadia surges as psychosis treatment meets main goal in trial

** Sintx Technologies Inc : up 18.1%

Sintx Technologies: Gains after update on patent filings

** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 0.4%

JetBlue rises after share repurchase program

** AT&T Inc : up 4.6%

AT&T: Surges after activist investor suggests plan to take share value above $60

Elliott questions AT&T'sTime Warner purchase, calls for asset sales

** Fred's Inc : down 38.9%

Fred's tumbles after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Discount retailer Fred's files for Chapter 11 protection; shares dive

** Pure Storage Inc : up 2.3%

Pure Storage: Susquehanna raises to "positive", sees further growth possibility

** Alcoa Corp : up 4.2%

Alcoa: Climbs on restructuring plans

** Vitamin Shoppe : up 7.2%

Vitamin Shoppe: Rises as co gets potential superior buyout proposal

** Neurotrope Inc : down 80%

Neurotrope opens at record low after Alzheimer's drug fails trial

** Schlumberger NV : up 3.0%

Schlumberger: JPM skeptical of reaching goals without drop in profit

** HealthEquity Inc : up 3.8%

HealthEquity rises on Raymond James upgrade



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.82%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.52%

Consumer Staples

down 0.05%

Energy

up 1.38%

Financial

up 1.35%

Health

down 0.91%

Industrial

up 0.60%

Information Technology

down 0.43%

Materials

up 0.05%

Real Estate

down 0.68%

Utilities

down 0.61%





