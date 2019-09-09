Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Neurotrope, Callon Petroleum, Fred's, AT&T, Sintx, Acadia, Changyou
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.31% at 26,881.04. The S&P 500 was up 0.16% at 2,983.55 and the Nasdaq Composite was was unchanged at 8,103.082.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Noble Energy Inc , up 4.6 %
** Helmerich and Payne Inc , up 4.3 %
** Capri Holdings Ltd , up 4.3 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Marketaxess Holdings Inc , down 3.9 %
** Teleflex Inc , down 3.4 %
** Merck & Co , down 3.3 %
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** InspireMD Inc , up 21.4 %
** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc , up 19.1 %
** Stereotaxis Inc , up 18 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Direxion Daily S&P , down 11.8 %
** Credit Suisse AG , down 10.6 %
** Medallia Inc , down 10.3 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 64.2 %
** Changyou.Com Ltd , up 51.2 %
** Cesca Theraputics Inc , up 26.5 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc , down 31.4 %
** Opgen Inc , down 29.9 %
** Modern Media Acquisition Corp , down 22.2 %
** Boeing Co : down 1.3%
Boeing shares slip on 777X delay
** Changyou.com Ltd : up 49.7%
Changyou.com: On pace for best day on Sohu.com's buyout offer
** Nutanix Inc : up 3.3%
Nutanix: Susquehanna sees strength in subscription model, double upgrades
** Chipotle Mexican Grill : up 2.1%
Chipotle Mexican Grill: Wedbush sees near-term growth, upgrades to "outperform"
** NetApp Inc : up 2.7%
NetApp: Susquehanna sees over 10% profit growth for next two years
** Murphy Oil Corp : up 3.0%
Murphy Oil Corp: KeyBanc starts coverage with 'overweight'
** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 61.3%
Acadia surges as psychosis treatment meets main goal in trial
** Sintx Technologies Inc : up 18.1%
Sintx Technologies: Gains after update on patent filings
** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 0.4%
JetBlue rises after share repurchase program
** AT&T Inc : up 4.6%
AT&T: Surges after activist investor suggests plan to take share value above $60
Elliott questions AT&T'sTime Warner purchase, calls for asset sales
** Fred's Inc : down 38.9%
Fred's tumbles after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Discount retailer Fred's files for Chapter 11 protection; shares dive
** Pure Storage Inc : up 2.3%
Pure Storage: Susquehanna raises to "positive", sees further growth possibility
** Alcoa Corp : up 4.2%
Alcoa: Climbs on restructuring plans
** Vitamin Shoppe : up 7.2%
Vitamin Shoppe: Rises as co gets potential superior buyout proposal
** Neurotrope Inc : down 80%
Neurotrope opens at record low after Alzheimer's drug fails trial
** Schlumberger NV : up 3.0%
Schlumberger: JPM skeptical of reaching goals without drop in profit
** HealthEquity Inc : up 3.8%
HealthEquity rises on Raymond James upgrade
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.82%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.52%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.05%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.38%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.35%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.91%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.60%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.43%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.05%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.68%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.61%