U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Square, Acacia, DaVita, chemical makers

At 11:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.30% at 26,725.3. The S&P 500 was down 0.01% at 2,975.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.27% at 8,120.596.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 2.6%

** L3Harris Technologies Inc , up 2.5%

** Dish Network Corp , up 2%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** DaVita Inc , down 7.2%

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc , down 4.9%

** Mosaic Co , down 3.6%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Camber Energy Inc , up 82.8%

** NeoPhotonics Corp , up 9.6%

** Nio Inc , up 8.5%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd , down 9.7%

** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc , down 9%

** GTT Communications Inc , down 7.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Acacia Communications Inc , up 35.2%

** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp , up 24.8%

** Autolus Therapeutics PLC , up 16%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Jiayin Group Inc , down 9.8%

** Vaccinex Inc , down 8.2%

** aTyr Pharma Inc , down 8.2%





** New Mountain Finance Corp : down 2.1%

Slips after pricing 6 mln share offering



** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd : down 9.7%

Slides on public offering



** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : down 1.0%

** Marriott International Inc : down 1.5%

** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc : down 3.1%

** CorePoint Lodging Inc : down 5.6%

JP Morgan 'increasingly cautious' on U.S. lodging firms



** Netflix Inc : up 1.9%

The boss of the living room with robust original shows, says Cowen



** Ameri Holdings Inc : up 7.6%

Surges on partnership with Israeli cybersecurity firm



** Gold Fields Ltd : down 2.8%

** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : down 0.4%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.4%

Gold stocks hit as dollar rally dents demand for bullion



** Myriad Genetics Inc : down 3.4%

Slips as Cowen downgrades to 'market perform'



** Altimmune Inc : up 5.6%

Jumps on deal to buy NASH drug developer



** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp : up 2.4%

Rises on deal to take Virgin Galactic public



** Square Inc : up 6.7%

Raymond James upgrades Square, sees no negative catalyst on horizon



** DaVita Inc : down 7.2%

** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : down 5.7%

Fall as govt prepares to upend dialysis care market



** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp : up 9.3%

Shares jump on U.S. retail launch of EpiPen rival amid shortage



** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 4.9%

Dips as Jefferies, JPM sound alarm on copper demand



** Acacia Communications Inc : up 35.2%

** Cisco Systems Inc : up 0.6%

Acacia Communications: Soars after Cisco's proposed $2.84 bln buyout deal



** Vaxart Inc : up 4.3%

Jumps on tie-up with J&J's unit for flu vaccine



** CorMedix Inc : up 3.9%

Drops after mixed FDA feedback on infection prevention drug



** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc : down 7.1%

** Carlyle Group LP : up 2.6%

Liberty Oilfield Services down as Riverstone/Carlyle sell stock



** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.9%

Up on distribution deal with CVS Health



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 6.8%

Dips on 6th ratings downgrade after regulator finds violations



** Mylan NV : up 1.5%

** Mallinckrodt Plc : up 3.2%

Improved pricing trends to buoy generic drugmakers - analyst



** Marriott International Inc : down 1.5%

Falls after UK data watchdog proposes $124 mln fine





** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 7.2%

Cuts ties with former executive linked to "suspicious transactions"



** HealthEquity Inc : down 1.6%

** WageWorks Inc : up 0.3%

HealthEquity drops on stock offering to fund WageWorks buyout



** CytomX Therapeutics Inc : up 8.6%

** AbbVie Inc : up 0.9%

CytomX shares rise as AbbVie pays $10 mln to collaborate on research target





** Mosaic Co : down 3.6%

** Advansix Inc : down 1.1%

** DuPont de Nemours Inc : down 2.6%

** Celanese Corp : down 0.9%

** Dow Inc : down 1.4%

** Eastman Chemical Co : down 1.9%

** Corteva Inc : down 1.7%

BASF's profit warning drags down U.S. chemical peers



** Artelo Biosciences Inc : up 4.7%

Gains as Maxim starts coverage with "buy"



** Party City Holdco Inc : down 7.3%

Down on JPM's Street-low PT



** Cohu Inc : down 5.8%

Touches over 2-yr low after Huawei warning



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.21% Consumer Discretionary up 0.08% Consumer Staples down 0.64% Energy up 0.07% Financial up 0.23% Health up 0.14% Industrial down 0.64% Information Technology up 0.14% Materials down 0.93% Real Estate up 0.28% Utilities down 0.25%