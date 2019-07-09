U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Square, Acacia, DaVita, chemical makers

Reuters
At 11:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.30% at 26,725.3. The S&P 500 was down 0.01% at 2,975.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.27% at 8,120.596.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 2.6%
** L3Harris Technologies Inc , up 2.5%
** Dish Network Corp , up 2%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** DaVita Inc , down 7.2%
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc , down 4.9%
** Mosaic Co , down 3.6%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Camber Energy Inc , up 82.8%
** NeoPhotonics Corp , up 9.6%
** Nio Inc , up 8.5%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd , down 9.7%
** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc , down 9%
** GTT Communications Inc , down 7.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Acacia Communications Inc , up 35.2%
** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp , up 24.8%
** Autolus Therapeutics PLC , up 16%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Jiayin Group Inc , down 9.8%
** Vaccinex Inc , down 8.2%
** aTyr Pharma Inc , down 8.2%
** New Mountain Finance Corp : down 2.1%
Slips after pricing 6 mln share offering
** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd : down 9.7%
Slides on public offering
** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : down 1.0%
** Marriott International Inc : down 1.5%
** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc : down 3.1%
** CorePoint Lodging Inc : down 5.6%
JP Morgan 'increasingly cautious' on U.S. lodging firms
** Netflix Inc : up 1.9%
The boss of the living room with robust original shows, says Cowen
** Ameri Holdings Inc : up 7.6%
Surges on partnership with Israeli cybersecurity firm
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 2.8%
** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : down 0.4%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.4%
Gold stocks hit as dollar rally dents demand for bullion
** Myriad Genetics Inc : down 3.4%
Slips as Cowen downgrades to 'market perform'
** Altimmune Inc : up 5.6%
Jumps on deal to buy NASH drug developer
** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp : up 2.4%
Rises on deal to take Virgin Galactic public
** Square Inc : up 6.7%
Raymond James upgrades Square, sees no negative catalyst on horizon
** DaVita Inc : down 7.2%
** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : down 5.7%
Fall as govt prepares to upend dialysis care market
** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp : up 9.3%
Shares jump on U.S. retail launch of EpiPen rival amid shortage
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 4.9%
Dips as Jefferies, JPM sound alarm on copper demand
** Acacia Communications Inc : up 35.2%
** Cisco Systems Inc : up 0.6%
Acacia Communications: Soars after Cisco's proposed $2.84 bln buyout deal
** Vaxart Inc : up 4.3%
Jumps on tie-up with J&J's unit for flu vaccine
** CorMedix Inc : up 3.9%
Drops after mixed FDA feedback on infection prevention drug
** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc : down 7.1%
** Carlyle Group LP : up 2.6%
Liberty Oilfield Services down as Riverstone/Carlyle sell stock
** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.9%
Up on distribution deal with CVS Health
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 6.8%
Dips on 6th ratings downgrade after regulator finds violations
** Mylan NV : up 1.5%
** Mallinckrodt Plc : up 3.2%
Improved pricing trends to buoy generic drugmakers - analyst
** Marriott International Inc : down 1.5%
Falls after UK data watchdog proposes $124 mln fine
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 7.2%
Cuts ties with former executive linked to "suspicious transactions"
** HealthEquity Inc : down 1.6%
** WageWorks Inc : up 0.3%
HealthEquity drops on stock offering to fund WageWorks buyout
** CytomX Therapeutics Inc : up 8.6%
** AbbVie Inc : up 0.9%
CytomX shares rise as AbbVie pays $10 mln to collaborate on research target
** Mosaic Co : down 3.6%
** Advansix Inc : down 1.1%
** DuPont de Nemours Inc : down 2.6%
** Celanese Corp : down 0.9%
** Dow Inc : down 1.4%
** Eastman Chemical Co : down 1.9%
** Corteva Inc : down 1.7%
BASF's profit warning drags down U.S. chemical peers
** Artelo Biosciences Inc : up 4.7%
Gains as Maxim starts coverage with "buy"
** Party City Holdco Inc : down 7.3%
Down on JPM's Street-low PT
** Cohu Inc : down 5.8%
Touches over 2-yr low after Huawei warning
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.21%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.08%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.64%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.23%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.64%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.93%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.28%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.25%
