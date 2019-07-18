U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Philip Morris, Union Pacific

Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes were set for their third day of losses on Thursday, as Netflix reported a surprise fall in U.S. subscribers in a downbeat start to results from high-growth companies.
Up as Northland Capital starts coverage, PT $12
** Kansas City Southern : up 0.8%
PREVIEW: KSU shares gain ahead of Q2 report to end busy rails week
** CIRCOR International Inc : up 4.4%
Rises after deal to sell loss making unit
** Crown Castle International Corp : down 4.2%
PREVIEW: Microsoft down ahead of quarterly update
** Power Integrations Inc : up 4.2%
Rises on Stifel's upgrade to 'buy', PT hike
** Wayfair Inc : down 8.1%
Shares marked down as COO, CTO retire
** Slack Technologies Inc : down 3.0%
Falls after update on 2015 security issue
** BB&T Corp : up 2.6%
** SunTrust Banks Inc : up 2.3%
Rise on better-than-expected Q2 profit
** Phreesia Inc : up 44.3%
Healthcare tech IPO off to hot start
** Intevac Inc : up 11.0%
Up on U.S. govt. order for night vision cameras
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 1.56%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.68%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.62%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.62%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.70%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.07%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Materials
|
|
flat
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.49%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.07%