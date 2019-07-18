U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Philip Morris, Union Pacific

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street's main indexes were set for their third day of losses on Thursday, as Netflix reported a surprise fall in U.S. subscribers in a downbeat start to results from high-growth companies.

Up as Northland Capital starts coverage, PT $12



** Kansas City Southern : up 0.8%

PREVIEW: KSU shares gain ahead of Q2 report to end busy rails week



** CIRCOR International Inc : up 4.4%

Rises after deal to sell loss making unit



** Crown Castle International Corp : down 4.2%

PREVIEW: Microsoft down ahead of quarterly update



** Power Integrations Inc : up 4.2%

Rises on Stifel's upgrade to 'buy', PT hike



** Wayfair Inc : down 8.1%

Shares marked down as COO, CTO retire



** Slack Technologies Inc : down 3.0%

Falls after update on 2015 security issue



** BB&T Corp : up 2.6%

** SunTrust Banks Inc : up 2.3%

Rise on better-than-expected Q2 profit



** Phreesia Inc : up 44.3%

Healthcare tech IPO off to hot start



** Intevac Inc : up 11.0%

Up on U.S. govt. order for night vision cameras





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 1.56% Consumer Discretionary down 0.68% Consumer Staples up 0.62% Energy down 0.62% Financial up 0.70% Health up 0.14% Industrial down 0.07% Information Technology up 0.14% Materials flat Real Estate down 0.49% Utilities down 0.07%