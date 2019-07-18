U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, IBM, eBay, Alcoa, United Rentals

Reuters





At 8:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.16% at 27,188. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.03% at 2,984.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.07% at 7,879.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Novartis AG , up 5.1%

** Amira Nature Food Ltd , up 4.6%

** SM Energy Co , up 4.3%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Farfetch Ltd , down 14.6%

** United Rentals Inc , down 6.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Co-Diagnostics Inc , up 105.6%

** Outlook Therapeutics Inc , up 15.9%

** Torchlight Energy Resources Inc , up 15.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** American Electric Technologies Inc , down 34.3%

** Taronis Technologies Inc , down 29.2%

** Akerna Corp , down 18.6%





** Netflix Inc : down 10.6% premarket

Street View: Netflix's Q2 subscriber loss not a strange thing at all



** Amarin Corporation plc : down 7.5% premarket

Falls on planned $400 mln stock deal to fund heart drug



** International Business Machines Corp : down 1.0% premarket

Street View: Healthy outlook, robust cloud & digital demand for IBM



** EBay Inc : up 5.0% premarket

Street View: Investors confident in eBay's$1 bln ad revenue target



** Alcoa Corp : down 3.2% premarket

JP Morgan cuts PT on higher net debt



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 105.6% premarket

Shares double as cancer detection test shows positive results



** New York Mortgage Trust : down 2.7% premarket

REITs New York Mortgage, Ellington Financial down on stock offerings



** Qualcomm Inc : down 0.9% premarket

Dips after EU Commission's$272 mln antitrust penalty



** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 1.0% premarket

AMD falls as Mizuho cuts rating on limited upside in H2



** Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc : up 6.3% premarket

Up on deal to develop thyroid-related diagnostic products



** Treehouse Foods Inc : up 1.7% premarket

BMO climbs back, upgrades to 'outperform'



** United Rentals Inc : down 6.3% premarket

United Rentals falls after playing down forecast



** Aurora Cannabis : down 1.5% premarket

Dips on report of BofA downgrade



** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 8.8% premarket

Up after another brokerage starts with bullish rating



** CTI Biopharma Corp : up 15.3% premarket

Shares jump as late-stage trial to begin in Q3



** Outlook Therapeutics : up 15.9% premarket

Rises as H.C.Wainwright starts with 'buy'



** Moleculin Biotech Inc : up 4.1% premarket

Surges on positive early data from cancer drug trial



** Akerna Corp : down 9.9% premarket

Falls after top shareholders plan to sell stake



** Amira Nature Foods Ltd : up 4.6% premarket

Rises after winning $18 mln contract