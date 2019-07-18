U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, IBM, eBay, Alcoa, United Rentals

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 8:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.16% at 27,188. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.03% at 2,984.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.07% at 7,879.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Novartis AG , up 5.1%
** Amira Nature Food Ltd , up 4.6%
** SM Energy Co , up 4.3%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Farfetch Ltd , down 14.6%
** United Rentals Inc , down 6.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Co-Diagnostics Inc , up 105.6%
** Outlook Therapeutics Inc , up 15.9%
** Torchlight Energy Resources Inc , up 15.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** American Electric Technologies Inc , down 34.3%
** Taronis Technologies Inc , down 29.2%
** Akerna Corp , down 18.6%
** Netflix Inc : down 10.6% premarket
Street View: Netflix's Q2 subscriber loss not a strange thing at all
** Amarin Corporation plc : down 7.5% premarket
Falls on planned $400 mln stock deal to fund heart drug
** International Business Machines Corp : down 1.0% premarket
Street View: Healthy outlook, robust cloud & digital demand for IBM
** EBay Inc : up 5.0% premarket
Street View: Investors confident in eBay's$1 bln ad revenue target
** Alcoa Corp : down 3.2% premarket
JP Morgan cuts PT on higher net debt
** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 105.6% premarket
Shares double as cancer detection test shows positive results
** New York Mortgage Trust : down 2.7% premarket
REITs New York Mortgage, Ellington Financial down on stock offerings
** Qualcomm Inc : down 0.9% premarket
Dips after EU Commission's$272 mln antitrust penalty
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 1.0% premarket
AMD falls as Mizuho cuts rating on limited upside in H2
** Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc : up 6.3% premarket
Up on deal to develop thyroid-related diagnostic products
** Treehouse Foods Inc : up 1.7% premarket
BMO climbs back, upgrades to 'outperform'
** United Rentals Inc : down 6.3% premarket
United Rentals falls after playing down forecast
** Aurora Cannabis : down 1.5% premarket
Dips on report of BofA downgrade
** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 8.8% premarket
Up after another brokerage starts with bullish rating
** CTI Biopharma Corp : up 15.3% premarket
Shares jump as late-stage trial to begin in Q3
** Outlook Therapeutics : up 15.9% premarket
Rises as H.C.Wainwright starts with 'buy'
** Moleculin Biotech Inc : up 4.1% premarket
Surges on positive early data from cancer drug trial
** Akerna Corp : down 9.9% premarket
Falls after top shareholders plan to sell stake
** Amira Nature Foods Ltd : up 4.6% premarket
Rises after winning $18 mln contract