U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Ebay, Camber Energy, IBM

At 10:23 a.m ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.04% at 27,208.66. The S&P 500 was up 0.06% at 2,986.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.02% at 8,183.629.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Philip Morris International Inc , up 6.5%
** Ebay Inc , up 5.4%
** Union Pacific Corp , up 4.7%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Netflix Inc , down 10.5%
** United Rentals Inc , down 5.1%
** Genuine Parts Co , down 4.9%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Philip Morris International Inc , up 6.5%
** NL Industries Inc , up 6%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Camber Energy Inc , down 11.4%
** Key Energy Services Inc , down 11.1%
** Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc , down 8.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Outlook Therapeutics Inc , up 29.5%
** Exela Technologies Inc , up 26.1%
** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc , up 17.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Limelight Networks Inc , down 12.5%
** Insteel Industries Inc , down 11.7%
** Usio Inc , down 11.5%
** Netflix Inc : down 10.5%
Street View: Netflix's Q2 subscriber loss not a strange thing at all
** Amarin Corporation plc : down 5.4%
Falls on planned $400 mln stock deal to fund heart drug
** International Business Machines Corp : up 3.2%
Street View: Healthy outlook, robust cloud & digital demand for IBM
** EBay Inc : up 5.4%
Street View: Investors confident in eBay's$1 bln ad revenue target
** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 68.5%
Shares double as cancer detection test shows positive results
** New York Mortgage Trust : down 3.0%
REITs New York Mortgage, Ellington Financial down on stock offerings
** Qualcomm Inc : down 1.1%
Dips after EU Commission's$272 mln antitrust penalty
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 1.3%
AMD falls as Mizuho cuts rating on limited upside in H2
** Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc : up 6.6%
Up on deal to develop thyroid-related diagnostic products
** Treehouse Foods Inc : up 1.7%
BMO climbs back, upgrades to 'outperform'
** United Rentals Inc : down 5.1%
United Rentals falls after playing down forecast
** Aurora Cannabis : down 5.4%
Dips on report of BofA downgrade
** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 11.7%
Up after another brokerage starts with bullish rating
** CTI Biopharma Corp : up 3.1%
Shares jump as late-stage trial to begin in Q3
** Outlook Therapeutics : up 29.5%
Rises as H.C.Wainwright starts with 'buy'
** Akerna Corp : down 5.1%
Falls after top shareholders plan to sell stake
** Amira Nature Foods Ltd : up 4.6%
Rises after winning $18 mln contract
** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 0.1%
Court upholds co's constipation drug patent
** Morgan Stanley : down 0.1%
Shares volatile after Q2 profit beat
** Union Pacific Corp : up 4.7%
Rises as pricing gains aid Q2 profit beat
** M&T Bank Corp : down 3.1%
M&T Bank: Slides on Q2 profit miss
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.94%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.28%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.29%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.23%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.39%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.22%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.48%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.11%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.30%
