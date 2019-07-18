Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Ebay, Camber Energy, IBM

By Reuters

Reuters


At 10:23 a.m ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.04% at 27,208.66. The S&P 500 was up 0.06% at 2,986.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.02% at 8,183.629.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Philip Morris International Inc , up 6.5%

** Ebay Inc , up 5.4%

** Union Pacific Corp , up 4.7%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Netflix Inc , down 10.5%

** United Rentals Inc , down 5.1%

** Genuine Parts Co , down 4.9%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Philip Morris International Inc , up 6.5%

** NL Industries Inc , up 6%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Camber Energy Inc , down 11.4%

** Key Energy Services Inc , down 11.1%

** Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc , down 8.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Outlook Therapeutics Inc , up 29.5%

** Exela Technologies Inc , up 26.1%

** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc , up 17.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Limelight Networks Inc , down 12.5%

** Insteel Industries Inc , down 11.7%

** Usio Inc , down 11.5%







** Netflix Inc : down 10.5%

Street View: Netflix's Q2 subscriber loss not a strange thing at all



** Amarin Corporation plc : down 5.4%

Falls on planned $400 mln stock deal to fund heart drug



** International Business Machines Corp : up 3.2%

Street View: Healthy outlook, robust cloud & digital demand for IBM



** EBay Inc : up 5.4%

Street View: Investors confident in eBay's$1 bln ad revenue target



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 68.5%

Shares double as cancer detection test shows positive results



** New York Mortgage Trust : down 3.0%

REITs New York Mortgage, Ellington Financial down on stock offerings



** Qualcomm Inc : down 1.1%

Dips after EU Commission's$272 mln antitrust penalty



** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 1.3%

AMD falls as Mizuho cuts rating on limited upside in H2



** Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc : up 6.6%

Up on deal to develop thyroid-related diagnostic products



** Treehouse Foods Inc : up 1.7%

BMO climbs back, upgrades to 'outperform'



** United Rentals Inc : down 5.1%

United Rentals falls after playing down forecast



** Aurora Cannabis : down 5.4%

Dips on report of BofA downgrade



** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 11.7%

Up after another brokerage starts with bullish rating



** CTI Biopharma Corp : up 3.1%

Shares jump as late-stage trial to begin in Q3



** Outlook Therapeutics : up 29.5%

Rises as H.C.Wainwright starts with 'buy'



** Akerna Corp : down 5.1%

Falls after top shareholders plan to sell stake



** Amira Nature Foods Ltd : up 4.6%

Rises after winning $18 mln contract



** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 0.1%

Court upholds co's constipation drug patent



** Morgan Stanley : down 0.1%

Shares volatile after Q2 profit beat



** Union Pacific Corp : up 4.7%

Rises as pricing gains aid Q2 profit beat

** M&T Bank Corp : down 3.1%

M&T Bank: Slides on Q2 profit miss







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.94%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.28%

Consumer Staples

up 0.29%

Energy

down 0.23%

Financial

up 0.39%

Health

up 0.18%

Industrial

up 0.22%

Information Technology

up 0.48%

Materials

up 0.11%

Real Estate

down 0.65%

Utilities

down 0.30%





