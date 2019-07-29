U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer, Genomic Health

Reuters
At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.05% at 27,163. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.03% at 3,025.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.08% at 8,026.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Medley LLC <MDLQ.N>, up 37.2%
** Medley Capital Corp <MCC.N>, up 13.3%
** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, up 9.2%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** On Deck Capital Inc <ONDK.N>, down 12.4%
** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co <CTB.N>, down 11.6%
** Insperity Inc <NSP.N>, down 7.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** SINTX Technologies Inc, up 44.0%
** China Lending Corp <CLDC.O>, up 17.9%
** Quicklogic Corp, up 15.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc <LXRX.O>, down 52.5%
** Top Ships Inc <TOPS.O>, down 16.9%
** Evoke Pharma Inc <EVOK.O>, down 15.1%
** Starbucks Corp : down 1.0% premarket
JPMorgan cuts to 'neutral' on "stretched" valuation
** Tower Semiconductor Ltd : up 10.4% premarket
Jumps on Q2 profit beat, plans to expand capacity
** Mylan NV : up 12.8% premarket
** Pfizer Inc : down 3.7% premarket
** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 1.8% premarket
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 4.4% premarket
** Mallinckdrot PLC : up 0.4% premarket
Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit
Mylan shares leap on merger with Pfizer unit
** Genomic Health Inc : up 3.2% premarket
** Exact Sciences Corp : down 5.5% premarket
Exact Sciences to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion
** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 9.5% premarket
Pieris Pharma jumps on acceptance of asthma drug presentation
** NXP Semiconductors NV : up 1.7% premarket
Evercore expects Q2 results to be good enough, upgrades
** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 1.6% premarket
Guggenheim expects tougher 2020, downgrades to 'sell'
** Anavex Life Sciences Corp : up 7.1% premarket
Jumps as co's brain disorder drug nears orphan status in EU
** Dow Inc : down 1.3% premarket
Citi downgrades on weakness in all major supply chains
** Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : up 4.9% premarket
Jumps on Q1 revenue, profit beat
** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : down 11.6% premarket
Falls after Q2 miss, outlook
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 11.3% premarket
Jumps after antifungal treatment succeeds mid-stage study
** Novocure Ltd : up 2.8% premarket
Novocure to open at record high, SunTrust upgrades to "buy"
** GrubHub Inc : up 6.1% premarket
Gains as European peers Takeaway.com-Just Eat eye $10 bln merger
** McDonald's Corp : up 0.4% premarket
McDonald's promotions and upgraded stores attract customers
** Twitter Inc : down 0.7% premarket
Street View: Twitter moving up on steady flight path
