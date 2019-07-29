Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer, Genomic Health

By Reuters

Reuters


At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.05% at 27,163. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.03% at 3,025.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.08% at 8,026.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Medley LLC <MDLQ.N>, up 37.2%

** Medley Capital Corp <MCC.N>, up 13.3%

** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, up 9.2%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** On Deck Capital Inc <ONDK.N>, down 12.4%

** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co <CTB.N>, down 11.6%

** Insperity Inc <NSP.N>, down 7.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** SINTX Technologies Inc, up 44.0%

** China Lending Corp <CLDC.O>, up 17.9%

** Quicklogic Corp, up 15.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc <LXRX.O>, down 52.5%

** Top Ships Inc <TOPS.O>, down 16.9%

** Evoke Pharma Inc <EVOK.O>, down 15.1%





** Starbucks Corp : down 1.0% premarket

JPMorgan cuts to 'neutral' on "stretched" valuation



** Tower Semiconductor Ltd : up 10.4% premarket

Jumps on Q2 profit beat, plans to expand capacity



** Mylan NV : up 12.8% premarket

** Pfizer Inc : down 3.7% premarket

** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 1.8% premarket

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 4.4% premarket

** Mallinckdrot PLC : up 0.4% premarket

Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

Mylan shares leap on merger with Pfizer unit



** Genomic Health Inc : up 3.2% premarket

** Exact Sciences Corp : down 5.5% premarket

Exact Sciences to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion



** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 9.5% premarket

Pieris Pharma jumps on acceptance of asthma drug presentation



** NXP Semiconductors NV : up 1.7% premarket

Evercore expects Q2 results to be good enough, upgrades



** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 1.6% premarket

Guggenheim expects tougher 2020, downgrades to 'sell'



** Anavex Life Sciences Corp : up 7.1% premarket

Jumps as co's brain disorder drug nears orphan status in EU



** Dow Inc : down 1.3% premarket

Citi downgrades on weakness in all major supply chains



** Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : up 4.9% premarket

Jumps on Q1 revenue, profit beat



** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : down 11.6% premarket

Falls after Q2 miss, outlook



** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 11.3% premarket

Jumps after antifungal treatment succeeds mid-stage study



** Novocure Ltd : up 2.8% premarket

Novocure to open at record high, SunTrust upgrades to "buy"



** GrubHub Inc : up 6.1% premarket

Gains as European peers Takeaway.com-Just Eat eye $10 bln merger



** McDonald's Corp : up 0.4% premarket

McDonald's promotions and upgraded stores attract customers



** Twitter Inc : down 0.7% premarket

Street View: Twitter moving up on steady flight path





