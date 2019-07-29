U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer

Reuters





At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.17% at 27,239.04. The S&P 500 was down 0.21% at 3,019.59 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.69% at 8,272.719.





The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Mylan NV <MYL.O>, up 11.3%

** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc <CMG.N>, up 3.9%

** Colgate Palmolive Co <CL.N>, up 2.3%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 5.1%

** Halliburton Co <HAL.N>, down 4.6%

** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 4.5%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, up 29%

** Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares ETF <GASX.N>, up 25.4%

** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, up 25.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** On Deck Capital Inc <ONDK.N>, down 20.5%

** Insperity Inc <NSP.N>, down 19.4%

** Oil States International Inc <OIS.N>, down 13.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, up 16.8%

** Pluristem Therapeutics, up 13.7%

** Research Frontiers Inc <REFR.O>, up 12.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** VirTra Inc <VTSI.O>, down 15%

** Exact Sciences Corp <EXAS.O>, down 12.1%

** Avinger Inc Ord , down 11%







** Boeing Co : down 0.5%

Boeing slips after S&P warns of rating cut



** Starbucks Corp : down 0.7%

JPMorgan cuts to 'neutral' on "stretched" valuation



** Tower Semiconductor Ltd : up 4.7%

Jumps on Q2 profit beat, plans to expand capacity



** Mylan NV : up 11.3%

** Pfizer Inc : down 2.1%

** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 2.3%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 4.0%

Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

Mylan shares leap on merger with Pfizer unit



** Genomic Health Inc : up 1.3%

** Exact Sciences Corp : down 12.1%

Exact Sciences to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion



** Colgate-Palmolive Co : up 2.2%

Street View: Organic sales shine despite gloomy challenges for Colgate



** McDonald's Corp : up 0.5%

McDonald's promotions and upgraded stores attract customers



** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 16.8%

Pieris Pharma jumps on acceptance of asthma drug presentation



** NXP Semiconductors NV : up 0.3%

Evercore expects Q2 results to be good enough, upgrades



** Charter Communications Inc : down 1.2%

Charter Communications' long-term growth story intact



** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 2.8%

Guggenheim expects tougher 2020, downgrades to 'sell'



** Dow Inc : down 2.1%

Citi downgrades on weakness in all major supply chains



** Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : up 3.4%

Jumps on Q1 revenue, profit beat



** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : down 7.8%

Falls after Q2 miss, outlook



** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 4.7%

Jumps after antifungal treatment succeeds mid-stage study



** Novocure Ltd : up 1.2%

Novocure to open at record high, SunTrust upgrades to "buy"



** GrubHub Inc : up 3.0%

Gains as European peers Takeaway.com-Just Eat eye $10 bln merger



** Oil States International : down 14.5%

Oil States International falls on Q2 loss



** Emerson Electric Co : down 1.3%

Q3 earnings to be lower than expected as sales slow



** China Lending Corp : up 1.4%

China Lending Corp rises on deals with Zhong Lian Jin An



** Parker Hannifin Corp : down 0.9%

To buy aero parts maker Exotic Metals for $1.73 bln



** United Parcel Service Ltd : down 1.6%

Stifel moves to sidelines, says further upside to take time



** CMS Energy Corp : up 0.6%

CS raises PT, eyes 10-year capex update in H2















The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.61% Consumer Discretionary down 0.77% Consumer Staples up 0.33% Energy down 0.88% Financial down 0.21% Health up 0.18% Industrial down 0.17% Information Technology down 0.46% Materials down 0.59% Real Estate up 0.96% Utilities up 0.38%