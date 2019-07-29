U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer

Reuters
At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.17% at 27,239.04. The S&P 500 was down 0.21% at 3,019.59 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.69% at 8,272.719.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Mylan NV <MYL.O>, up 11.3%
** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc <CMG.N>, up 3.9%
** Colgate Palmolive Co <CL.N>, up 2.3%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 5.1%
** Halliburton Co <HAL.N>, down 4.6%
** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 4.5%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, up 29%
** Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares ETF <GASX.N>, up 25.4%
** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, up 25.1%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** On Deck Capital Inc <ONDK.N>, down 20.5%
** Insperity Inc <NSP.N>, down 19.4%
** Oil States International Inc <OIS.N>, down 13.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, up 16.8%
** Pluristem Therapeutics, up 13.7%
** Research Frontiers Inc <REFR.O>, up 12.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** VirTra Inc <VTSI.O>, down 15%
** Exact Sciences Corp <EXAS.O>, down 12.1%
** Avinger Inc Ord , down 11%
** Boeing Co : down 0.5%
Boeing slips after S&P warns of rating cut
** Starbucks Corp : down 0.7%
JPMorgan cuts to 'neutral' on "stretched" valuation
** Tower Semiconductor Ltd : up 4.7%
Jumps on Q2 profit beat, plans to expand capacity
** Mylan NV : up 11.3%
** Pfizer Inc : down 2.1%
** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 2.3%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 4.0%
Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit
Mylan shares leap on merger with Pfizer unit
** Genomic Health Inc : up 1.3%
** Exact Sciences Corp : down 12.1%
Exact Sciences to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion
** Colgate-Palmolive Co : up 2.2%
Street View: Organic sales shine despite gloomy challenges for Colgate
** McDonald's Corp : up 0.5%
McDonald's promotions and upgraded stores attract customers
** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 16.8%
Pieris Pharma jumps on acceptance of asthma drug presentation
** NXP Semiconductors NV : up 0.3%
Evercore expects Q2 results to be good enough, upgrades
** Charter Communications Inc : down 1.2%
Charter Communications' long-term growth story intact
** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 2.8%
Guggenheim expects tougher 2020, downgrades to 'sell'
** Dow Inc : down 2.1%
Citi downgrades on weakness in all major supply chains
** Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : up 3.4%
Jumps on Q1 revenue, profit beat
** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : down 7.8%
Falls after Q2 miss, outlook
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 4.7%
Jumps after antifungal treatment succeeds mid-stage study
** Novocure Ltd : up 1.2%
Novocure to open at record high, SunTrust upgrades to "buy"
** GrubHub Inc : up 3.0%
Gains as European peers Takeaway.com-Just Eat eye $10 bln merger
** Oil States International : down 14.5%
Oil States International falls on Q2 loss
** Emerson Electric Co : down 1.3%
Q3 earnings to be lower than expected as sales slow
** China Lending Corp : up 1.4%
China Lending Corp rises on deals with Zhong Lian Jin An
** Parker Hannifin Corp : down 0.9%
To buy aero parts maker Exotic Metals for $1.73 bln
** United Parcel Service Ltd : down 1.6%
Stifel moves to sidelines, says further upside to take time
** CMS Energy Corp : up 0.6%
CS raises PT, eyes 10-year capex update in H2
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.61%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.77%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.33%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.88%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.21%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.17%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.46%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.59%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.96%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.38%
