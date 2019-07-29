U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Exact Sciences, Medley Management

Reuters





At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19% at 27,243.59. The S&P 500 was down 0.19% at 3,020.01 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.66% at 8,275.428.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Mylan NV <MYL.O>, up 12.9%

** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc <CMG.N>, up 3.1%

** Cigna Corp <CI.N>, up 2%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Nektar Therapeutics <NKTR.O>, down 5%

** TripAdvisor Inc, down 4.5%

** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 4.3%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, up 31.1%

** Medley LLC <MDLQ.N>, up 27.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** On Deck Capital <ONDK.N>, down 24.2%

** Insperity Inc <NSP.N>, down 20.4%

** BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, down 15.6%



The top Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Reven Housing REIT Inc <RVEN.O>, up 30.9%

** Pieris Pharmceuticals Inc, up 17.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, down 16%

** American Electric Technologies Inc, down 14.9%





** Boeing Co : down 1.4%

Boeing slips after S&P warns of rating cut



** Starbucks Corp : down 1.1%

JP Morgan cuts to 'neutral' on "stretched" valuation



** Tower Semiconductor Ltd : up 5.9%

Jumps on Q2 profit beat, plans to expand capacity



** Mylan NV : up 12.9%

** Pfizer Inc : down 1.6%

** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 2.5%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 2.8%

Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

Mylan shares leap on merger with Pfizer unit

Mylan tries to improve its lot with Pfizer deal- Wells Fargo



** Genomic Health Inc : up 3.4%

** Exact Sciences Corp : down 7.8%

Exact Sciences to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion



** Colgate-Palmolive Co : up 1.8%

Street View: Organic sales shine despite gloomy challenges for Colgate



** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 17.5%

Pieris Pharma jumps on acceptance of asthma drug presentation



** NXP Semiconductors NV : up 1.7%

Evercore expects Q2 results to be good enough, upgrades



** Charter Communications Inc : down 1.3%

Charter Communications' long-term growth story intact



** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 2.9%

Guggenheim expects tougher 2020, downgrades to 'sell'



** Dow Inc : down 1.5%

Citi downgrades on weakness in all major supply chains



** Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : up 1.4%

Jumps on Q1 revenue, profit beat



** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : down 9.3%

Falls after Q2 miss, outlook



** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 3.4%

Jumps after antifungal treatment succeeds mid-stage study



** Novocure Ltd : up 3.0%

Novocure to open at record high, SunTrust upgrades to "buy"



** GrubHub Inc : up 2.8%

Gains as European peers Takeaway.com-Just Eat eye $10 bln merger



** Oil States International : down 7.9%

Oil States International falls on Q2 loss





** Parker Hannifin Corp : down 0.9%

To buy aero parts maker Exotic Metals for $1.73 bln



** United Parcel Service Ltd : down 1.8%

Stifel moves to sidelines, says further upside to take time



** Medley Management Inc : up 29.8%

** Medley Capital Corp : up 17.4%

Medley Capital and Medley Management surge on buyout deals



** Insperity Inc : down 20.3%

Plunges on narrowing full-year profit forecast range



** Asbury Automotive Group : up 5.5%

Rises after multiple brokerages raise PT



** Phillips 66 : up 0.7%

Raymond James raises PT on strong quarter



** Emerson Electric Co : down 0.5%

Q3 earnings to be lower than expected as sales slow



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.80% Consumer Discretionary down 0.94% Consumer Staples up 0.20% Energy down 0.59% Financial down 0.06% Health up 0.34% Industrial down 0.09% Information Technology down 0.12% Materials down 0.34% Real Estate up 0.48% Utilities down 0.12%