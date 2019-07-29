U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Exact Sciences, Medley Management

Reuters
At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19% at 27,243.59. The S&P 500 was down 0.19% at 3,020.01 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.66% at 8,275.428.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Mylan NV <MYL.O>, up 12.9%
** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc <CMG.N>, up 3.1%
** Cigna Corp <CI.N>, up 2%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Nektar Therapeutics <NKTR.O>, down 5%
** TripAdvisor Inc, down 4.5%
** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 4.3%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, up 31.1%
** Medley LLC <MDLQ.N>, up 27.1%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** On Deck Capital <ONDK.N>, down 24.2%
** Insperity Inc <NSP.N>, down 20.4%
** BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, down 15.6%
The top Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Reven Housing REIT Inc <RVEN.O>, up 30.9%
** Pieris Pharmceuticals Inc, up 17.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, down 16%
** American Electric Technologies Inc, down 14.9%
** Boeing Co : down 1.4%
Boeing slips after S&P warns of rating cut
** Starbucks Corp : down 1.1%
JP Morgan cuts to 'neutral' on "stretched" valuation
** Tower Semiconductor Ltd : up 5.9%
Jumps on Q2 profit beat, plans to expand capacity
** Mylan NV : up 12.9%
** Pfizer Inc : down 1.6%
** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 2.5%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 2.8%
Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit
Mylan shares leap on merger with Pfizer unit
Mylan tries to improve its lot with Pfizer deal- Wells Fargo
** Genomic Health Inc : up 3.4%
** Exact Sciences Corp : down 7.8%
Exact Sciences to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion
** Colgate-Palmolive Co : up 1.8%
Street View: Organic sales shine despite gloomy challenges for Colgate
** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 17.5%
Pieris Pharma jumps on acceptance of asthma drug presentation
** NXP Semiconductors NV : up 1.7%
Evercore expects Q2 results to be good enough, upgrades
** Charter Communications Inc : down 1.3%
Charter Communications' long-term growth story intact
** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 2.9%
Guggenheim expects tougher 2020, downgrades to 'sell'
** Dow Inc : down 1.5%
Citi downgrades on weakness in all major supply chains
** Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : up 1.4%
Jumps on Q1 revenue, profit beat
** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : down 9.3%
Falls after Q2 miss, outlook
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 3.4%
Jumps after antifungal treatment succeeds mid-stage study
** Novocure Ltd : up 3.0%
Novocure to open at record high, SunTrust upgrades to "buy"
** GrubHub Inc : up 2.8%
Gains as European peers Takeaway.com-Just Eat eye $10 bln merger
** Oil States International : down 7.9%
Oil States International falls on Q2 loss
** Parker Hannifin Corp : down 0.9%
To buy aero parts maker Exotic Metals for $1.73 bln
** United Parcel Service Ltd : down 1.8%
Stifel moves to sidelines, says further upside to take time
** Medley Management Inc : up 29.8%
** Medley Capital Corp : up 17.4%
Medley Capital and Medley Management surge on buyout deals
** Insperity Inc : down 20.3%
Plunges on narrowing full-year profit forecast range
** Asbury Automotive Group : up 5.5%
Rises after multiple brokerages raise PT
** Phillips 66 : up 0.7%
Raymond James raises PT on strong quarter
** Emerson Electric Co : down 0.5%
Q3 earnings to be lower than expected as sales slow
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
down 0.80%
Consumer Discretionary
down 0.94%
Consumer Staples
up 0.20%
Energy
down 0.59%
Financial
down 0.06%
Health
up 0.34%
Industrial
down 0.09%
Information Technology
down 0.12%
Materials
down 0.34%
Real Estate
up 0.48%
Utilities
down 0.12%
