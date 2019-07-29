Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Beyond Meat, Chipotle, On Deck

A fall in shares of Amazon and Facebook pulled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to major tech earnings including that of Apple to assess the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions.

Boeing slips after S&P warns of rating cut



** Starbucks Corp : down 1.4%

JPMorgan cuts to 'neutral' on "stretched" valuation



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 6.3%

Street hungry for restaurants after series of upgrades, Chipotle top performer



** Tower Semiconductor Ltd : up 8.9%

Jumps on Q2 profit beat, plans to expand capacity



** Mylan NV : up 13.8%

** Pfizer Inc : down 2.1%

** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 2.9%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 5.2%

Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

Mylan shares leap on merger with Pfizer unit

Mylan tries to improve its lot with Pfizer deal- Wells Fargo



** Genomic Health Inc : up 4.1%

** Exact Sciences Corp : down 7.7%

Exact Sciences to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion



** Slack Technologies Inc : down 3.9%

Another outage sends shares lower



** On Deck Capital Inc : down 25.0%

On Deck slides to record low as JPMorgan ends deal to originate loans



** EQT Corp : down 5.5%

Hits over a decade low on Citi PT cut



** Colgate-Palmolive Co : up 2.1%

Street View: Organic sales shine despite gloomy challenges for Colgate



** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 23.5%

Pieris Pharma jumps on acceptance of asthma drug presentation



** NXP Semiconductors NV : up 2.2%

Evercore expects Q2 results to be good enough, upgrades



** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 3.0%

Guggenheim expects tougher 2020, downgrades to 'sell'



** Anavex Life Sciences Corp : down 1.2%

Jumps as co's brain disorder drug nears orphan status in EU



** Dow Inc : down 1.5%

Citi downgrades on weakness in all major supply chains



** Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : up 1.6%

Jumps on Q1 revenue, profit beat



** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : down 9.1%

Falls after Q2 miss, outlook



** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 2.5%

Jumps after antifungal treatment succeeds mid-stage study



** Novocure Ltd : up 1.5%

Novocure to open at record high, SunTrust upgrades to "buy"



** GrubHub Inc : up 3.3%

Gains as European peers Takeaway.com-Just Eat eye $10 bln merger



** Oil States International : down 2.8%

Oil States International falls on Q2 loss



** Phillips 66 : up 0.8%

Raymond James raises PT on strong quarter



** Emerson Electric Co : down 0.3%

Q3 earnings to be lower than expected as sales slow



** Parker Hannifin Corp : down 1.1%

To buy aero parts maker Exotic Metals for $1.73 bln



** United Parcel Service Ltd : down 1.5%

Stifel moves to sidelines, says further upside to take time



** Medley Management Inc : up 32.4%

** Medley Capital Corp : up 18.5%

Medley Capital and Medley Management surge on buyout deals



** Insperity Inc : down 21.0%

Plunges on narrowing full-year profit forecast range



** Asbury Automotive Group : up 5.2%

Rises after multiple brokerages raise PT







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.56%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.77%

Consumer Staples

up 0.03%

Energy

down 0.40%

Financial

down 0.29%

Health

up 0.43%

Industrial

down 0.04%

Information Technology

up 0.07%

Materials

down 0.36%

Real Estate

up 0.61%

Utilities

down 0.06%





