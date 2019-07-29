U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Beyond Meat, Chipotle, On Deck

Reuters
A fall in shares of Amazon and Facebook pulled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to major tech earnings including that of Apple to assess the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions.
Boeing slips after S&P warns of rating cut
** Starbucks Corp : down 1.4%
JPMorgan cuts to 'neutral' on "stretched" valuation
** Beyond Meat Inc : down 6.3%
Street hungry for restaurants after series of upgrades, Chipotle top performer
** Tower Semiconductor Ltd : up 8.9%
Jumps on Q2 profit beat, plans to expand capacity
** Mylan NV : up 13.8%
** Pfizer Inc : down 2.1%
** Bausch Health Companies Inc : up 2.9%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 5.2%
Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit
Mylan shares leap on merger with Pfizer unit
Mylan tries to improve its lot with Pfizer deal- Wells Fargo
** Genomic Health Inc : up 4.1%
** Exact Sciences Corp : down 7.7%
Exact Sciences to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion
** Slack Technologies Inc : down 3.9%
Another outage sends shares lower
** On Deck Capital Inc : down 25.0%
On Deck slides to record low as JPMorgan ends deal to originate loans
** EQT Corp : down 5.5%
Hits over a decade low on Citi PT cut
** Colgate-Palmolive Co : up 2.1%
Street View: Organic sales shine despite gloomy challenges for Colgate
** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 23.5%
Pieris Pharma jumps on acceptance of asthma drug presentation
** NXP Semiconductors NV : up 2.2%
Evercore expects Q2 results to be good enough, upgrades
** PayPal Holdings Inc : down 3.0%
Guggenheim expects tougher 2020, downgrades to 'sell'
** Anavex Life Sciences Corp : down 1.2%
Jumps as co's brain disorder drug nears orphan status in EU
** Dow Inc : down 1.5%
Citi downgrades on weakness in all major supply chains
** Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp : up 1.6%
Jumps on Q1 revenue, profit beat
** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : down 9.1%
Falls after Q2 miss, outlook
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 2.5%
Jumps after antifungal treatment succeeds mid-stage study
** Novocure Ltd : up 1.5%
Novocure to open at record high, SunTrust upgrades to "buy"
** GrubHub Inc : up 3.3%
Gains as European peers Takeaway.com-Just Eat eye $10 bln merger
** Oil States International : down 2.8%
Oil States International falls on Q2 loss
** Phillips 66 : up 0.8%
Raymond James raises PT on strong quarter
** Emerson Electric Co : down 0.3%
Q3 earnings to be lower than expected as sales slow
** Parker Hannifin Corp : down 1.1%
To buy aero parts maker Exotic Metals for $1.73 bln
** United Parcel Service Ltd : down 1.5%
Stifel moves to sidelines, says further upside to take time
** Medley Management Inc : up 32.4%
** Medley Capital Corp : up 18.5%
Medley Capital and Medley Management surge on buyout deals
** Insperity Inc : down 21.0%
Plunges on narrowing full-year profit forecast range
** Asbury Automotive Group : up 5.2%
Rises after multiple brokerages raise PT
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.56%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.77%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.03%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.40%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.29%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.43%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.04%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.36%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.61%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.06%
