U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Motus GI Holdings, Pier 1, Seelos, Conagra

At 8:58 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.03% at 26,542. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.27% at 2,925.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.51% at 7,688.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** OFG Bancorp , up 17.5%

** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , up 11.1%

** LG Display Co Ltd , up 8.9%



The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 18%

** Conagra Brands Inc , down 6.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Peck Company Holdings Inc , up 32.8%

** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 29.6%

** Durect Corp , up 24.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc , down 32.8%

** Social Reality Inc , down 24.3%

** XpresSpa Group Inc , down 23.6%





** Motus GI Holdings Inc : down 12.3% premarket

Slides on planned stock offering to fund medical device

Slides on $20 mln equity raise to fund medical device commercialization



** Boeing Co : down 3.3% premarket

Down on Reuters report of new potential risk on 737 MAX

** GEO Group Inc : up 1.6% premarket

** Pier 1 Imports Inc : down 18.0% premarket

Falls as Q1 sales, margins remain under pressure



** Rite Aid Corp : down 3.1% premarket

Tumbles after reporting bigger-than-expected quarterly loss

** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc : down 32.8% premarket

Slumps after drug for hair loss disease fails trial



** Peck Company Holdings Inc : up 32.8% premarket

Announces $17 mln agreement to construct solar arrays, shares jump



** Tesla Inc : up 0.3% premarket

** Magellan Health Inc : up 1.2% premarket

Seems destined for private equity - SVB Leerink



** MoneyGram International Inc : up 8.9% premarket

Jumps after securing loan agreement



** Conagra Brands Inc : down 6.3% premarket

Shares slide on results miss



** RMR Group Inc : up 1.1% premarket

** Novavax Inc : up 9.6% premarket

Shares jump as co sells manufacturing equipment for $18 mln



** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 4.1% premarket

Up after Q3 profit beats on higher pharmacy sales



** Ford Motor Co : up 1.1% premarket

** KB Home : up 7.0% premarket

Shares rise as strong order growth helps Q2 profit beat



** Seelos Therapeutics Inc : up 16.1% premarket

Soars on new license to develop Parkinson's treatment



** Ovid Therapeutics Inc : up 11.2% premarket

Shares up as co begins study of genetic disorder drug



** Nordstrom Inc : down 2.6% premarket

** Ross Stores Inc : down 3.3% premarket

